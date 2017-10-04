Transcript for White House press secretary Sean Spicer answers question on Trump's plans for Assad in Syria

You're saying what are the priorities is to see regime change in Syria how far is president. C. So just be clear I can't I don't think it's it's you can't imagine A a stable and peaceful Syria with. With the size is in charge I just I don't think that's it that's a scenario that's possible. But I think that the first step in that has to be to make sure that the region. In Syria in particular state you can't have crisis. Marching through Syria and and X and and then worry mostly back who's in charge we've got to make sure that first and foremost in terms of our national security was prize questions beginning. Our national security is the first and foremost reason that we have to act. And as spices are afraid. And mass did chemicals of mass destruction are on the rise there we've got to contain. Then once that done I think we can apply political economic and diplomatic pressure. For regime change now they can't walk they can work in tandem not China but but the bottom line is. The first priority is still that the containment devices and then in the conflicts occurring. It's clear that this lighthouse capital workfare is national work there yet. I. Fair in this warehouse. I think the president. And been very clear that their number of lines were crossed last week he's not gonna sit down. We we saw that last administration they date drew these red lines and then the red lines were run over I don't think you're gonna see this scene play I think what. Not just Syria but the world saw last week is a president. He's going act decisively. And proportionally in with justification. When it comes to actions like that Andy and I will tell you. The answer is is that if you gas a baby. If you put a barrel bombing and to innocent people I think you can hat you will you'll see a response from this president that is an acceptable. And I live the rest of the world. I love again one of the things and I don't want it start doing sincerely say if you do this this is the reaction you're gonna get. The president's made very clear throughout his time in the campaign through the transition and now as president. He's not gonna telegraphed for response to every corresponding action because that just tells that. The opposition or. The enemy what you're gonna do and whether or not that response is worth taking the president's going to be very clear these gonna keep his. His cards close to the vast but make no mistake he will act. John thanks so much. Reaction that the president. Terms military involvement sweep you send your statement that all fifteen. Hit their intended target and yet received reports that day. Military air base Syria. Three and hearing that given day. How can you consider that particular. Case it. Well because they think things from what you're hearing you've taken to pre fuel planes and taking and and take him off to PR stunt. The bottom line is are fueling capabilities and taken out there radar capability is taken out in over 20% of their fixed wing. Aircraft from their entire air force is taken up their ability to operates. Successfully out of that air base is gone. I guess at date date as a PR stunt but it took some pre fuel planes pushed him over today to make it look like nothing's but make no mistake about it. The radar capabilities gone to feeling capability is gone and a good chunk of their aircraft is gone that's a huge success.

