White House readies first Trump budget that could take aim at popular programs

More
The White House is preparing its first budget with an eye on conservative budget outlines authored by the Republican Study Committee and Heritage Foundation, according to sources familiar with the process.
0:36 | 02/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House readies first Trump budget that could take aim at popular programs
And we're learning more about president trumps the first budget the White House says the fiscal plan should be released midway through next month. Sources say it will follow the outline set by congressional Republicans and a conservative think tank. Both call for domestic cuts and the reform of so called entitlements to fix what the president says is a huge problem. The finances of our country are a mess. But we clean them up. According to the Congressional Budget Office increased spending on retirement and health care for the elderly. Along with rising interest payments on the government's debt are expected to drive up the federal deficit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45682817,"title":"White House readies first Trump budget that could take aim at popular programs","duration":"0:36","description":"The White House is preparing its first budget with an eye on conservative budget outlines authored by the Republican Study Committee and Heritage Foundation, according to sources familiar with the process.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-readies-trump-budget-aim-popular-programs-45682817","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.