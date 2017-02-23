Transcript for White House readies first Trump budget that could take aim at popular programs

And we're learning more about president trumps the first budget the White House says the fiscal plan should be released midway through next month. Sources say it will follow the outline set by congressional Republicans and a conservative think tank. Both call for domestic cuts and the reform of so called entitlements to fix what the president says is a huge problem. The finances of our country are a mess. But we clean them up. According to the Congressional Budget Office increased spending on retirement and health care for the elderly. Along with rising interest payments on the government's debt are expected to drive up the federal deficit.

