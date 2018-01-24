White House to release 'legislative framework' on immigration

More
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the framework is what the president would like to see in the final legislation.
1:06 | 01/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House to release 'legislative framework' on immigration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52585238,"title":"White House to release 'legislative framework' on immigration","duration":"1:06","description":"Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the framework is what the president would like to see in the final legislation.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-release-legislative-framework-immigration-52585238","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.