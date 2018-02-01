Transcript for White House responds to Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement announcement

Obviously I don't think we made a determination in terms of campaigning. But the president certainly. Has the greatest and deepest amount of respect for senator hatch and has over four decades of experience in the senate. He's particularly thankful for ward the senator's leadership. And massive effort that he played in the role that he played in getting that tax cuts and reform package passed. And the president and certainly praises his service is very sad to see senator actually and notes that he will certainly be asked.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.