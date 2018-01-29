Transcript for White House reveals who will sit with first lady at State of the Union address

But I do want to make an announcement about one of the most important traditions the guest will be sitting in the first lady's box. I'll name a few of those individuals and a little bit about them. First Corey Adams core is a skilled welder at stop manufacturing solutions in Dayton Ohio. Last year Couri and his wife were able to become first time homeowners. And they want essar extra money from the truck tax cuts into their two daughters education savings. Elisabeth how perata wrote. Robert Lincoln's a lit Evelyn Rodriguez. And Freddy Cuevas to these two couples are the parents of two beautiful young girls. Mesa in Kayla who were brutally murdered by MS thirteen gang members. Corporal Matthew Bradford. In 2007. Corporal Bradford stepped on an ID while deployed in Iraq he was blinded by the blast in lost both of his legs. After multiple surgeries and therapy he became the first blind double amputee to re enlist in the Marines. John bridge years. Mr. Rangers found it cajun navy 2016. A nonprofit rescue and recovery organization that responded in 2016 to flooding in south Louisiana. And in 2017 to hurricane Harvey and taxes. He and his team have helped thousands of people across south. David Dahlberg. Mister Dahlberg is a far technician estate 62 children and staff members from a raging wild are. That encircle their camp in Southern California. Officer Ryan whole let's Ryan serves as a police officer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In his six years on the force he has been shot twice and experience several near death encounters. Officer Hollis and his wife adopted a baby from parents who suffered from populated diction. Breaking down walls between drug addicts and police officers to help save lives. Actually Leppert. Mrs. Leppert rescued dozens of Americans during last year's devastating hurricane season. Agent CJ Martinez. Agent Martinez's essence. A special agent for ices Homeland Security investigations unit. His investigations that led to more than a hundred arrests of MS thirteen gang members who are prosecuted for crimes including homicide. Assault and narcotics and weapons trafficking. Staff sergeant Justin pack last year staff Sargent peck was part of a team clearing IDs from territory previously controlled by crisis. When one of his compatriots was struck by a blast he rushed to their side saving her life while risking his. Preston shark. Mr. sharp is organized the placement of more than 40000. American flags and red carnations on soldiers grace. As part of his goal to honor veterans in all fifty states and to challenge others to join the flag and flower challenge. Steve stop and Cindy Keppinger. These siblings started stop manufacturing solutions twenty years ago. Thanks to the trump bump in the economy they were able to grow to new heights and when he seventeen. And thanks to the trapped tax cuts they were able to give all of their employees larger Christmas bonuses. Some of these individuals' stories are heroic summer patriotic. Others are tragic. But all of them wrappers of the unbreakable American spirit and we inspire our nation to continue growing stronger prouder and more prosperous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.