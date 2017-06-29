White House sanctions Chinese bank

The administration is accusing the bank of dealings with North Korea.
0:16 | 06/29/17

Transcript for White House sanctions Chinese bank
Next tonight the White House taking action against North Korea by pressuring China. Yet the administration blacklisting a small Chinese bank that it accuses of laundering money to North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile systems. Cutting off the banks' access to US financial programs.

{"id":48362760,"title":"White House sanctions Chinese bank","duration":"0:16","description":"The administration is accusing the bank of dealings with North Korea. ","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-sanctions-chinese-bank-48362760","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
