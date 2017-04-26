Transcript for White House set to unveil tax reform blueprint

Today's the day president trump releases his hyped up taps reform plan. This team calling it a first draft with some key parts still in the works as they barrel through the Trump's 100 day in office. The proposal is expected to call for cutting taxes for corporations and companies like kids. And small businesses from 35 to 15%. A tax break for child care expenses ants cutting individual tax rates. Also happening today all 100 US senators will be briefed on the situation in North Korea on White House grounds. Secretary of state and others are going to talk about. Our posture and activities that we're undergoing an I chairman Don from lay out some of the military actions. This comes just a day after North Korea fires off its largest artillery drill just doesn't US guided missile submarine arrived in South Korea. Intensifying the standoff over the north's nuclear weapons program. The North Korean missile. With a nuclear payload capable of striking an American city. Is no longer a distant hypothetical. But in imminent danger. The trump administration also dealing with the fallout over former national security advisor general Michael fling n.'s business dealings with Russia. The top Republican and Democrat on the house oversight committee saying Flynn did not make it known he received money from Russia and likely broke the law. As a former military officer you simply cannot take money from Russia Turkey or anybody else. And it appears as if he did take that money. We heard from general plan during the presidential campaign last year where he talked about breaking the law. When it came to Hillary Clinton but now if he did indeed break the law he faces up to five years in prison. Chemist I am. Dan federal land known for leading those chants of lock her up Stephanie thank you.

