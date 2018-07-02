Transcript for White House staff secretary resigns amid allegations of domestic abuse

I can give you two statements as is always been our policy. When it comes to security clearances we don't comment on them I can change that today I can tell you that rob has been an effective in his role as staff secretariat. And the president chief of staff have had full confidence and trust of his abilities and his performance. In. More of an update on that front rob is put out a statement. Much I can read to you now on I think they'll address some of those other questions these outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly fifteen years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described. I've been transparent and truthful about these file claims but I want out further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign. My commitment to public service speaks for itself I've always put duty to country first and treated others with respect. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve in the trump administration will seek to ensure a smooth transition when handling the White House. Please leave. Us that what's proxy a couple of months. He is. Going to be leaving the White House it won't be immediate. He is. Resigning from the White House that in a stay on to insure that there's a smooth transition there. White House for several statements freezing up border service see some very close to. So why would the president accept his resignation. The president thinks he'd. Look I think that was a personal decision that rob Nate. And wine that he was pressured to do but one that he made on his as the present have any concerns about these domestic violence allegations raised against route order and it's into specific time. Yet talk Iraq the president this I doubt whether or not get specific concerns I had asked questions. So order effects.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.