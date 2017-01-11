Transcript for White House says suspected New York terrorist is an 'enemy combatant'

A terrorist attack in the president's hometown drawing both the policy any political response. Hi everyone and welcome to the briefing room on ABC's Rick Klein joined here in our newsroom by Mike Levine one of our Justice Department reporters are let signed through. Part of Pennsylvania Avenue team and one of the newest members of our team right here tar primary new White House reporter we're gonna bring you the latest from Capitol Hill the White House in just a moment. Up but I want to start with the news that happen yesterday's less than 24 hours old now in the president. Was on Twitter overnight. And even today saying he's outlining some new policy steps as a result of this Mike let me first how does this square up his version of events seems that seems to fit with his worldview but how does this square up when he has his response -- up with what actually happened in New York yesterday. You know yesterday that there was this tactic. The suspects came to the United States in 2010 as a legal permanent resident. It seems that he was radicalized in the past year he for use in the United States legally for many years no signs of him being radicalized. In fact at one point the FBI connected him to two other terror suspects they when interviewed him and found nothing really nefarious with him and he sort of dropped off their radar of course the FBI am sure right now not only are they picking apart. He suspects from death suspect from yesterday's life his contacts associates overseas but they're picking apart their own actions and 2015. And in the president is picking apart an old immigration laws actually a thirty year old their soul law of the diversity lottery and he's found out that now senator Chuck Schumer back when the congressman was a sponsor of the Charlotte what do you make of this president's decision to pick that fight. With senator Schumer rented it last night. Matt Stairs in her same thing I thought he wasn't trying to politicize anything but when you attach a senator's name to a program that he was the only senator his part of it was signed by. George W. Bush but when you decide to at a senator front of state where this attack. Took place it is turning it into a politics issue. And they also a senator Schumer was in the gang of eight justly pointed out today that not build it passed the senate actually eliminated. The diversity visa program and put in America based system and in some ways it seems like the president could have been weight of the beats. And to find out what that there was -- that Schumer was actively trying to change program. Tar let's point just one quick thing there was asked invited to present for himself yesterday in her response was well this is on the we've been talking about all along over and over again. Again and winding up yesterday and Tara to the point of. Of waiting to be he didn't read a BB didn't we to beat this is such a difference and then just a month ago when Las Vegas shooting happened and we heard from the White House that we're not gonna talk policy they try to step away. What's your sense of what's going on inside the White House that propels the president the White House the me such a strong case dumping on the news well this is. The red meat for his political base he can say I'm taking action a lot of these people maybe don't agree with immigration they want reform they want it pulled back you heard from Stephen Miller his top aide. A few months ago is saying they want and chain immigration this is giving him the political memento and he wants while some people may say it's callous and insensitive. He thinks he seems like a strong leader taking action in that he's actually you know doing something but at the same time his peaceful they're not. There there that's why they elected him he promises on the campaign trial. And upping the ante as well you president suggesting that he vice wanna see the suspects sent to Guantanamo Bay. The White House saying the that we consider him at an enemy combatant even though he was legally on United States soil Mike that's gonna be quite a legal fight down the road. Those stunning comments made for a few reasons again as he said the courts might have something to say about that. But also just in terms of the president calling the current court system the federal court system here the laughingstock. Laughingstock he says that that the reason he finds that a joke is because it take so long for a suspect to go through. He wants to send a suspect in gitmo where the 9/11 conspirators are still waiting for their trial to start all these years later. Eric Holder Michael vast you know Eric Holder won senate sent you know a few years ago that. If if what he wanted happened if you gave the nine elevenths suspects have gone to civilian court that they already be on death row and he might have a point so. Another another little point to data that there was talk about potentially. Expanding. The the travel plan to include Uzbekistan now. It's our Sanders seem to suggest this is all congress has writing but that's not really how the trouble that started guys and this was this is the White House creation. Right exactly they drafted out there travel ban executive order was kicked over to congress hated that was coming and this is being something that's been politically driven by the White House begins with a very touchy issue. Al contingency there along the same lines on immigration. And you've also seen it be shot down the court many many times. But the trump administration keeps charging toward the issue regardless of the legal let's. In another topic it's gonna come up we're we're told tomorrow we'll see if they choose a deadline again. Now we're calling this cut cut cut because of your reporting that's our and we thank you Mike living that backed European and keep working this story today what. Let's talk about that the cut cut cut bill Tara first to you on this because you broke the story today that the president. Wanted to call this bill has been talking about calling this bill cut cut cut outs are Sander says that's okay. Right absolutely speaker of the house. But instead of having child care are by the F collapse conversant how funny is he the master grander. Actor in a health care Beltran complained when they thought of using that term buckets for different phase if he thought reader trash and so blade all of this he said. Let's ask the president himself what does he want within seconds charm thought I had a great idea cuts cuts cuts. They thought about it for a second anything and I am cut cut cut acts know ask. Dot BS. And he's things about it but yet he laughs that means it's genius. Here's been back and forth over the past few days between act ways and means chairman Kevin Brady. Paul Ryan is bigger how the president on the phone talking about Brenda bell in the day that's how everyday Americans remember that internal polling in the White House shows that people respond more favorably to tax cuts. Rather than tax reforms and trumpet not likely to forget that there cut. Cut cut act. So. And so a lot about this the bill doesn't have a name and Mary Bruce also doesn't have actual legislation we don't have a pill actually that we're talking about here and you've got some reporting. On what still going on now that the deadline was today it push it back tomorrow but he still don't know what they're gonna do. Yeah everybody's terror report that while the White House making focus on the branding of this the big question of here's what is in this Bill Clinton we still don't have a full picture because. While Republicans had been hoping house Republicans have been hoping to kick is off today finally unveiling. They're legislation instead. Get kicked off with what's a pretty big setback. We still have no legislation or doubtful that's likely to come tomorrow Republicans we talked with the even though negotiations appear are still bearing much continuing. That they do we expect the bill to be released tomorrow we've we've learned that actually the ways and means committees that meet your right around the corner to try and he around some of these remaining sticking point now what are those sticking points while we're told right now the biggest points of contentions are these state and local tax deductions bit. Republicans and the White House want eliminate now there. Possibly putting it back portions of that it's become a big concern as you can imagine for some of those high stakes are high tax states like York New Jersey California. And Illinois members are raising concerns about this. Also 41 K retirement plans we know that the president that originally didn't want a tax those that all that there should be no cuts stairwell some members of your disagree now it seems they're trying to find a compromise they're off the remaining questions about cuts to the estate tax the list. It is pretty long here and what's interesting is that Republicans are still hammering this out. Even though they insist I've talked to many Republican the last few hours they say they still think the bills coming tomorrow that they still think they can get this past. At least through the house. By Thanksgiving I'm no math wits but I think that's about. Thirteen fourteen working days to do what in the past as taking years. And that is that is quite quite a heavy lift and on that borrowing cape point I want to bring in Alex Mallon. He's joining us over at the White House because the president could have been more clear. 401 k.s are not going to be part of this our reporting and our colleague Jon Karl's been reporting that actually this final deal is gonna include some caps on borrowing case of trying to. Bring you minimize the deficit impact of this but how. I wiggle out of what they've said before the four when case won't be touched. You're right the president tweeted very clearly he said no he's demanding. No changes to 401 case. But yet as Jon Karl reported earlier today actually have it right here that he wants to keep the current amount of annual tax free contributions it 181000. I'm house Republicans wanted to lower that limit. To 2400 dollars but as of this morning it isn't what it does is the bill lowers what individuals can contribute to somewhere in the mid range of that. Now whether the president will prove that is another questions he seemed pretty adamant that he wanted no changes to 41 case. He sees that is a big sticking point for middle class taxes. Or for the middle class families that really see that as. As helpful to them. And Mary before we just before we let you go wanna I want your sense of how the process has played out so far because they're not even at the starting line. And they have they have been they have been gnashing their teeth over this and there's still a possibility that they have to push it off all over again this is hardly off to a to lay a resounding start. Yeah it does not bode well for Republicans are hoping for quick victory here look. Getting tax reform down appear is do or die for Republicans politically they have to show that. At the end of the year they've been able to get one of these big ticket items through and a lot of this again is being done behind closed doors this is not what. You know we traditionally referred to as regular order up here you have the committee's huddling drafting this legislation clearly trying to get. Everyone on board doing a lot of this negotiating now on the front and that is doesn't become a long drawn out process because they want that win the White House wants that when. They want it soon. Question is whether they can actually get that. Mary our thanks to you get back to the beat guys I mean. Process matters every one of these guys NC and it happens over and over again and what they do behind closed doors matters and the president actually today was talking about his house while he's away focusing on Asia as secretary act. Admonition will be here Gary come will be here pushing tax reform he said if anything goes wrong I'm gonna blame you guys which is something similarities. And I health care with secretary prized neutrality is it just aren't. This is actually in a place any blame on them that's the secrets derailed and believe it. He's using that waging in this announcement that's our right before the trip and they're trying to get a big launch in and hope the public from moments and continues but it's going to be an interesting twelve days or so because you're talking about the matters of war and peace and in on this big Asian trip North Korea's going to be front center it's hard to imagine how they keep the focus on taxes given that. I think that probably assuming that during a press conferences journals laugh about tax reform as we get more details coming out of the hill that shot at. Typically a president does a press conference after every meeting with the leader so they'll actually be in front of the past many times in the had a real. You don't press conference at him open. Press conference it's more than two questions at a party in pre selected in a wild or when he gets one's answer whatever is on anyone's money from the area as a lowly other leaders get to speak at a house I have we should also knows programming matter it's. New mean no press briefings for about week and a half so brief you won't won't be there but it will be around with all the Alison reversal back tomorrow as well. But let's outlets bring this in for a landing a little bit without with our lessons from the day let's start with you are let what you learn. He reunion between the president and chuck Nancy anything CN I don't think it. Happening yet. Six weeks today about Chuck Schumer I still think that this is really fast presidents senators. He's from the market and sent them. All right Alex Mellon over the White House final thoughts that I. I think that the biggest take away from me was the fact that he White House supports. Calling the terrorist in New York City an enemy combatant I think it sets forward or real big legal question as she what's going to happen to the suspect moving forward. Will he encourage the DOJ not to charge this individual. And instead seek to find a way to retroactively passed potentially pass this bill that's been pitched by senator Lindsey Graham to that would lately able terror suspects. As enemy combatants will they train retroactively. Label this person an enemy combatant I think it really poses a lot of really interesting questions as to. How present from might have an effect on the justice system and how we prosecute. These individuals report so. It's a great point ordinarily you really you really can't make policy on on the fly Tara final thoughts that I had my thoughts are that this. My house that they never ending episode and he ended that practice and act like my sources in White House saying he really does. Doesn't care about that he tells in my and that and a little possibly pretty. Can really cared about the saddling up develops. The big broad strokes and when he can really column and they want momentum they want things up quickly and they say eight Thanksgiving fast. Highly unlikely but the longer it takes a lot more like me this guy. I don't write about I think it's better and it happened if you if this lingers more people blame added and this isn't going to be a hypothetical bill very shortly. I learned we remember that George W. Bush was very famously a uniter not a divider president trump is a divider not a uniter and it shouldn't cease its it should cease to amaze us when it happens but it's still. Jarring when a terrorist attack happens in the president goes the politics but please get whatever it's our Sander said about it's clearly politically tinged it went right after Chuck Schumer. And once again he's using this as part of a political argument very very strongly. Are right that does it for this edition of the briefing room we hope to be back again before the week is out before this foreign trip. Commences but we will be back for short next week next Tuesday night as the election night Virginia and New Jersey. I'll be there with the whole political team bringing all the analysis. Please download the ABC news out and of course watch as next time you're on the briefing room.

