Transcript for White House Says Trump Believes Millions Voted Illegally in 2016 Election

Just doesn't believe that millions voted illegally in this election and what evidence do you have of widespread voter fraud in this election if that's the case. The president does. Believe that he's stated that before I think he stated his concerns voter fraud and and people voting illegally during the campaign. He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence of people are presented to him. But what exactly what evidence pot sticker Ryan today's said there's no evidence the national association of secretaries of state say. That they don't agree with the president's assessment what evidence do you have. I I as a senate and the president has believe that for a while based on studies information.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.