White House won't say if Trump will press Putin over election interference

President Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week's G20 summit in Germany.
0:25 | 06/29/17

Transcript for White House won't say if Trump will press Putin over election interference
Asked about as the president is coming up just confirmed that your company jock pastor. It gets it whether the president will bring off election here here is the biggest topic between US roster right now back to Moscow medal in the election is the president going to press. All obviously I'm not gonna get ahead of the president's conversation. As we typically do I would imagine want to read out after that conversation takes place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

