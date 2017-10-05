Transcript for White House says Trump did not prompt DOJ review of Comey

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we are coming in here now for the first white house press briefing since that stunning news less than 24 hours ago. The president trumpet decided to fired James coming the FBI director only the second time in American history that if president has fired an FBI director the first time. The FBI director was fired as he was conducting investigation into the president's team himself of course James coming leading that investigation in any ties. Between the trump campaign and Russians who interfered. In our election it is created fought all across Washington DC. And the country you've already heard from the president. For the first time today on camera explaining why he chose to fire James call me let's listen. He wasn't doing a good job there simply was not doing. Good job. Did it affect your meeting with a Russian president. It was still in effect your meeting with the Russians today company. And you got a strange coincidence of timing the president had its first meeting with a high level Russian official today that was the foreign minister Lavrov BC them shaking hands right there the president also. Shook hands with investor physically active Russian ambassador United States these were. Pictures released by the review Tass news agency official. Russian television as well I know released from the White House there of course those ambassador accused the Eck implicated in this he was the investors spoke with the former national security advisor. For the president Michael Flynn now subject of the investigation. I want to go to our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas who covers justice every single day and boy this decision shocked official Washington also took. The FBI director by surprise. Completely George and when they hear the president say that director combing was not going doing a good job that will come as news to many of the FBI. They are telling me sources are telling me that the FBI director was completely caught off guard yesterday. That he was in the LA field office walking the halls talking to people. And that he got word. Via television that he was being fired. He then quickly got on the phone I was able to talk to headquarters and get additional details about him being fired but one source said he was completely taken aback. Course toward us says this has nothing to do the Russian investigation at all. They say he got a memo from the river from the attorney general and his deputies saying that it was because of mistakes he made. In the email investigation Hillary Clinton we're gonna go now to Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the briefing room. Bowling the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director. Accordingly the president accepted the recommendation of his deputy attorney general to remit James -- from his position. Before the news broke the president spoke to several members of congress to inform them of his decision. Those members are senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Speaker of the house Paul Ryan and senator Chuck Grassley Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer senator Feinstein. Senator Lindsey Graham. House majority leader Kevin McCarthy. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and congressman Bob good laugh. Later in the evening he also spoke to senator Bob Corker chairman of the senate committee on foreign relations. In addition to all of the big news happening at the White House today it is also my daughter Charlotte's different thank. And since I'm hearing you guys are and I get to a Charlotte a happy birthday. And with that I think her first birthday wish would probably be that you guys are incredible. Lee nice. And now I will take your questions Alex. Our quest is emerald mine yes you know the president directs. Residents not to write this anthology. No the president had lost act again like I said it lost confidence in director Komi. And frankly he'd been considering. Letting director combing goes since the day he was elected. But he did have a conversation. Oh win at the deputy attorney general. On Monday where it they had come take him to express. Their concerns the president asked that they for those concerns and their recommendation in writing which is the letter that you guys have received. Let us search products I decided on his own. After he confirmed to review current ones absolutely I think most of America had decided on their own. That director coney was not. The person that should be leading the FBI as evidenced by the numerous comments that we've seen from Democrat members in the house and senate Republican members. Members of the FBI in people. Also the former fast I think. Texas she was told something different threat acts presents its cast was tied sessions. As she I'm. He asked them for their recommendations based on the conversation that they had on Monday he asked them to put that recommendation in writing. But they came to hand on his own and again the president had lost confidence. In coney him from the day he was elected he wasn't sure that he's busy fire. I mean I urged maps are helpful cop that whites look at thinking. Again he's questions director colonies. Reason for needing to stay at the FBI he had countless conversations with members. From within the FBI adding one of the big catalysts that we saw was last week on Wednesday. Director Komi maid oh pretty startling revelation. That he had it essentially taken a stick of dynamite and crowded into the Department of Justice. By going around the chain of command when he decided to take steps. With out. Talking to the attorney general or the deputy attorney general. When holding a press conference and telling them that he would not let them know what he was gonna sex and that is simply not allowed in somebody like the deputy attorney general. Rod present time to everybody across the Ford. Has unequivocally said this guy's a man of upstanding character and essentially the gold standard at the Department of Justice. When you take an action like that when you go around the chain of command in the Department of Justice then you have to have. They steps and take action to make a recommendation to the president and that's what CBS it's can't. After you John Glen Pendergraph accurate spot as the comeback Hampshire career. Until you sit from voting just now the president lost confidence in him. Last weeks and months we had thought that this was all residents times do it. Witten wasn't that oh what was it that the president lost confidence in gene discovered what was. I think it's better an erosion of confidence I'd I think that. Director combing has shown over the last several months and frankly the last year. A lot of missteps and mistakes and certainly. I think that as you've seen friend. Many of the comments from Democrat members including senator Schumer. They didn't think he should be there they thought he should being on frankly I think it's. Startling that. Democrats aren't celebrating their since they've been calling for for so long but John. Al. Just think that two question limit. So that he made a lot of missteps and mistakes. Back at the end of October this president was. Applaud the FBI director when he reopened the investigation and Hillary Clinton's statements and easy quite happy and at that. I think the president's position won and he was a candidate for president. Not the president those are two very different things once you take over leading the Department of Justice that's very different than being a candidate in a campaign. As you guys all know there's a very clear distinction between those two things. I think also having a letter like the one that he received. And having that conversation that outlines. The basic just atrocities. In it. Circumventing the chain of command in the Department of Justice any person. Legal mind in authority knows what a big deal that is particularly in the Department of Justice particularly for somebody. Like the deputy attorney general who has been part of the justice department for thirty years. And is such a respected person when he saw that he had to speak up on that action I think that was the final catalyst. They're just a real quick question that meetings. Support. The president is accused by Democrats cancer Russia investigators. In the depression or minister and the Russian investors in the United States he's accused of beating so he meets with Richard Nixon's secretary of state. The timing of politics is it just brought horses. The president poking his finger in his critics not. Look these are meetings have been on the books for awhile they didn't just happen this morning. There's not. But strategy to go after the Democrats. On this I think frankly the saddest thing is that victim Democrats are trying to. Politicized. And take away from some that the president should be doing he should be meeting with the foreign minister he should be leading meeting with people like Kissinger. And for them to try to attack him for doing his job any nation's been a little more time doing their jobs we wouldn't have all the problems. We do and isn't it true that the president had already decided to fire James Kobe. And he asked the Justice Department to put together the rationale for that are no. Is capsule where did he make the decision. I eight he made the decision for the final decision to move forward with it was yesterday but I know that he's been contemplating it for awhile. How do you explain what Dianne Feinstein says that that the president told her. That he was concerned that massive the FBI and asked the Justice Department and act I can't speak. Four senator Feinstein but I did speak directly to the president. And heard directly from him that he'd it again had been considering. Letting director commie go pretty much since that day he took office but that. There was no request. I can to. Have already view that the Department of Justice we. For the firing. What was written by the deputy attorney general it's that one did that was I think the final piece that. And it's the president to make that quick and decisive action yesterday. What do you mean in in the letter that he wrote before recall that he was being fired. He said on three separate occasions. Columbia told him. Told him that I am not under investigation what are those three occasions that. The FBI director told the president that he wasn't under investigate. I'm not gonna get into the specifics of their conversations but it can't tell you that director combing relay that. Information to the president can't follow up on us there the president asked her home. Whether excuse me over. Again I'm not gonna go into the specifics of their conversation. Obviously that decision to stick better make that public. Are there any concern that it was an appropriate thing. Charlie's. I I think that's probably one of the many factors. I mean you can't deny somebody. That that wasn't a problem. And so I think that was just another one of the many reasons that he was no longer had the confidence of the president or the rest of the FBI we expect were firing from the Justice Department. Not that I'm aware of today. Or. Here. If he wants them. To continue it what ever they see appropriate and seats that. Just the same as he's encouraged the house and Senate Committees to continue any ongoing investigations look. The bottom line as any investigation it was happening on Monday is still happening today. That hasn't changed and in fact we encourage them to complete this investigation. So we can put it behind us and we can. Continue to see exactly what we've been saying for nearly a year there's no evidence of collusion between the trap campaign and Russia. And we'd love for that to be completed so that we can all move on and focus on the things that frankly I think most of Americans are concerned left. Taxpayer. But nobody wants to waste taxpayer money I think the president is made a priority of this that's another reason we love for it to come to completion but at the same time I know they. You all will not let this go until it does and so we'd love for that to be completed let's put it behind us let's move on and let's focus on what we need to do to turn our. Country or. Act. Statement announced that it ranchers and he's. Just don't know Norwood we should we have them you do anything. No I don't I have to refereed and does the White House you that's if that is going to do. Proceed. Please express your parents. So we're. Funding and where do you that it is going to be rocky right now and that it. Right now I believe that would fall to the deputy attorney general Roger Rosen Stein and we are incredibly confident. In his abilities as I believe you can tell by the rest of the senate including many Democrats are as well. Given the fact that he was confirmed 94 to six and had a overwhelming praise from both sides of the aisle. I think there's complete confidence in him and another reason frankly for director combing to be out of the way so that they can have somebody leading this effort. That everybody across the board has respect in confidence and nobody wants this to be. Finished and completed more than so that we can focus on what we need did it here. Senator judicial inspectors interest. Today the president. Confidence in the director. So again. For a lot of candidates but what has happened the last seven days cute shaken confidence with Frontline at the point where something happen unless of course you. Let's at evidence. Certainly not I think again I think one of the big things that took place. Was a process that in the hearing on Wednesday. Where again. Not to sound like a broken record but since you guys keep asking the same questions I guess it's only fair that keep giving the same answers. But. You have that somebody the director of the FBI heard reports that deputy attorney general. Going around the chain of command that simply nod okay that's not something that is allowed in the justice system nor should it be that's a huge problem. That along with the corrections that had to take place over the last. Finally 48 hours those are all big problems and another I think kind of final piece that pushed the president to make the decision that he regret not. Are there. No I believe the president wanted to give director -- a chance. But he feels that he made the right decisions for. He threw his features like play one of his long time security advisors. And deliver a letter to the FBI. When yet get into effect in Los Angeles and he deserves a phone call for me. Face to face conversation what he's he's. I'll load the proper protocol in that process which is a hand written notification. And at the same time. No matter how you fire someone. It's never an easy process and he so he felt like following protocol was the best thing to do it. I'm not aware of that from. Rotation. What the president aware of that James called me out for more resources and the Russian investigation. Did that factor victory citizenship and about director. Not that I'm aware of and I think that would be a better question for the department of justice's vote. Give Pedro resident talked frequently said you know work around any. Criticized thirtieth part of justice for not being parsed from Hillary Clinton actually praise the difficulty in October. That we have for the investigation. Well he's he's moved by a letter that says that they're took over with anything too harsh on. But what is the loop the president to fire. Again I think you're looking at two very different positions prison was wearing a different hat at that time he was a candidate. Not the president. Those circumstances certainly changed when you become the president and again when the U. Go around. That the chain of command and the Department of Justice when you like I said before throw a stick of dynamite into the Department of Justice. That's a big problem and some want it cannot be ignored that it. Community do what we're calling it. I think that this was sadden my understand is once it was the first time that director had. Openly and publicly made that statement and made that clear. Six. Thing. We're incidents. Bounced just in against. Here's what else. I'm sorry it can you speak to belittle it there's reason why that was Reno's because feminism on. And thank you. Look at I mean a lot of times there are parts of the conversation are specifically included in a read out. But it. I'm not aware Ivan had that conversation so I don't know wasn't part of that meeting. So I can't speak to every detail about have to refer you to the readout on the specifics of what I know was discussed. Been briefed us you know. I had that some they'll have to get back to you on on your person. He's one confession investigation. The White House. We don't think it's necessary if got a house committee and senate committee. And in part of justice and all working on this I don't think that there's necessary need at this point. To add that you've got the deputy attorney general hit I would say it's about as independent as it comes. Due to the fact that he has such bipartisan support. Reduces confidence that rank and file and your boss made here to speculate. Was inside wrote us says the vast majority of the hero is in favor direct this is it a little shot this is not supposed to happen. The real losers here are 20000 Frontline people in the organization. Because they lost the only guy working past fifteen years who actually cared about them. So what's your response to these rank and file that BI agents who disagree and in it they lost pay fees incurred no. We've heard from that countless members. The FBI that say very different things. In fact the president will be meeting with acting director McCabe. Later today. To discuss that very thing the morale at the FBI. As well is make an offer to go directly to the FBI if he feels that that's necessary and appropriate. And we'll certainly provide further information on and it. It's asking for place in this election process of its own success that's presence or. I haven't had that conversation. That I know at this point it's being run through the department of justice and so order for you to them on what that process looks like at this point I'm. Senator the president consult before files. To bark. The president spoke with the number of individuals that they ended today it was the president's decision Monday in between Monday night. And Tuesday when he decided to fire the FBI director did he speak again with the deputy attorney general or the attorney general. I know that they spoke on Monday and I believe the next follow up was actually in writing they may have spoken as well but I have to double check to be clear is that accurate view. Hallway from the information we have. Monday night the president made the final call I want this and writing as a recommendation and it took that recommendation. As the evidence that he wanted for. Are. Minor seeing is that decision was actually made on Tuesday. But the first conversation that he had. Why is on Monday. When there was oral recommendation made in the president requested that he see that in writing to review it further play. Everything you say you want to move on and those. Americans when asked about actually somewhat halfway home on health care. It's not a platform due spending bill. Debt ceiling infrastructure arrest. Just pretty good list pretty big that's right but what happened yesterday and argued just bite in the divided and me DC politics. More toxins how do you go about accomplishing all of those things would now be heightened political arm for a. App I frankly I'm surprised that it did created divide since you've had so many Republicans and Democrats. Repeatedly calling. For director coming to be gone. Frankly I don't think it matters what this president says you're gonna have Democrats come out and fight him every single step of the way I think that's one of the things that's wrong with Washington. And I think that's one of the reasons. That we've got to get back to focusing on those issues and frankly drain the swamp a little bit further. This. Some of the past it's how could how could he have considering the fact that most of the people. Better. Declaring war today were the very ones that we're begging for. Director Komi to be fired if Hillary Clinton had one. The election which thank god she didn't but if she had it. And she had been in the same position she would of fared Komi immediately. And the very Democrats that are criticizing the president today would be dancing in the streets celebrating so it's just that I think the purest form of hypocrisy. Jennifer. There's reported Israel back. Digit odds it's it's it's he. Its that has made it. They're a bit president's not made a decision yet the story in that John was over oh start also it doesn't audit speech this morning. Warned the president yes. It was Jerusalem. Scott warnings warnings from other Arab leaders played this season he's experienced. I'm not gonna get into the decision making process here all I can tell you say he's still reviewed and it. And as soon as we have a decision I know we'll be happy to report back to you guys. John. Thank you Sarah. Questions bowl related to the selection of the successor director only. When President Carter drove an FBI director at blue ribbon panel advising him. Presence that. Old Bob Bob interviewed several candidates he's the president would follow this pattern or does he have sought individually by the way. Right now I know that there are several individuals being considered. And the first step will be determining. The acting our excuse me the in her own director and that is being handled through the Department of Justice it's not a refer you to them for right now. The other question I was gonna answer oh yeah you get kids I've got to head. I'm pretty Good Charlotte are. The. That's okay that's. He's not yet this is southern thing might mean billions and her daughter. Birthday but down. Gonna make sure we got heading in happy birthday Scarlett. Scarlett are. Gone with the wind. I don't at a say it that he. It is a fact that the association of former FBI agents and bureau. Generally poorer people would have voted agents themselves from background here BI. Only to former regions of the record in the last four decades will present consider her ovaries. I would say that he's not ruling anything out at this point but again. As of today department justice is healing the first step in this process. An attorney general. Whoever it is something Russian investigation has any role in the selection of successor. And given a fact that in his 100 interviews present themselves at the end confident director. At this podium the American people were told yet confidence threats are. Can people take at face value with the president says about personalities like this or his views on things just two weeks later he's out. Absolutely could take have full confidence in the words of the president. In terms. Of weather and attorney general session should have a role what the FBI's doing a whole lot more than the Russian investigation I know everybody in this room. Probably most of the media around the world would like to think that's the FBI's sole responsibility. But that say probably one of the smallest. Things that they act on on their plate in that 20000 employees that work there and so he should absolutely have a role in seeing. Who runs that an agency in that department. Zain thanks. At. Yes he does. The perfect for the White House. To be directing the FBI what you. Do any investigation that are currently investigating. I don't think that that was the nature or the intent of my comment wasn't to direct the FBI but I think it's simply. We're fully comply with helping this process move along we'd like to see it completed so that frankly all of us can move on and focus on. Things that flake listed earlier like tax reform like health care. Like infrastructure. Those are big programs big priorities for this administration and frankly what we'd like to beat the number one thing that we're talking about here today. Every single day is not FBI investigations. But. Things that frankly affect American. Voters in American taxpayers every single back. This. Monday. The hearing he wore when he says there or. Monday's meeting that it happened to you care if I'll longer profit. The Department of Justice officials were here for other business not specifically to meet with the president on that. The topic came up and they asked to speak with the present and that's how that forward. Fees. The possibility of. And not that I'm aware of now. Camera and starts. It was being nominated for study talk about them. No not been lower my. The president's statement. Optical view. Whether. Debris from several questions about why we're not willing to add any more than who asked for that why it was. That's what I'm sorry but whether or not any dependency trying to. He talked about why white won't. Or to what that conversation was how that plays with the. Yet again I'm not gonna get into the specific details all check and see if we have follow up on that but at this point. And I can't comment any further than what was spelled out on the latter. I'm sorry I. Look I think it was something that. As far above my crypt pay grade was decided to be included and again I'm not gonna get into the specifics of that thanks so much. They have a right there White House deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explaining why president. Trump chose to fire. The FBI director James Connolly less than 24 hours ago described erosion of confidence. The president had in the FBI director over a period of time. And then the final straw and meeting with the attorney general and the deputy attorney general on Monday in the White House where they expressed their concerns. Over how common was running the department the president told them to put those concerns into a memo it came on Tuesday according to the White House that is when. The president made the decision. That's appears to contradict something that the rate ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein in the Senate Judiciary Committee said earlier today where she said. That the president told her the president told her that he would ask the attorney general look into this let's listen. The president last night. He says. Good apartments the mess. I ask Reza Stein and sessions still looking and doing rose's done said Meehan memo. I accepted the record with a recommendation to fire. I mean my goodness. This is a man who. Been there for two weeks so I. I've been turned off on mr. rose who started this. Jon Karl in the White House briefing room appears to be a direct contradiction there job. It sure does the question of what initiated this process. I'll from the deputy attorney general to write this memo recommending the firing of the FBI director as. We don't senator Feinstein said she was told directly by the president. That the president told the deputy attorney general that the FBI was a massive look into it and that prompted. Prompted a lot of but. But this is a direct statement. From the acting Press Secretary here today Sarah Huckabee Sanders filling in for Sean Spicer. This. This addicted to complaints were initiated by the deputy attorney general although George she did acknowledge. It's did say that the president. Pat had concerns about call me going back to the day he was inaugurated. Which is it should think as we've heard in this briefing room Sean Spicer saying as recently as last week that the president had confidence in the ahead. And and most of that memo from the just Furman talking about how calm he was actually two. Too tough on Hillary Clinton would that press cameras when he announced he would not pursue charges when he decided to do that press conference on his own. Without talking the attorney general Loretta lynch Republicans during the campaign were saying there out Loretta lynch is too conflicting to deal with this. And in fact we heard from candidate Donald Trump actually praising combing. For some of those very things praising Komi spreading the courage to say. That he was reopening the investigation. In October that was one of the things. That was criticized god that dividends and definitely don't criticize companies want so a lot of contradictions and the other questioner George. Other it is really central it is in that this letter. Did the president sent home in saying that he was fired. He said he called me and I told them on three separate occasions. That he was not under investigation by the FBI. I asked others in this room. What song. What was the nature of those conversations you can imagine it would seem to be highly inappropriate if the president were to ask that his FBI director in my under investigation. Yeah you get more information at all on that that is all for us right now. Much more to that almost never did Muir have a good afternoon. This has been a special room. From ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.