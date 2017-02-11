Transcript for White House was unaware top adviser testified before grand jury

Sam Clovis is a name you probably haven't heard very often but this week he emerged as a key figure in the Russia investigation. Clovis is now worry he's become a distraction for president trump. And enter his nomination for top jobs president rough nominated former campaign co chair Sam Clovis the aquaculture department's chief scientist in a letter to the president Clinton's claim to the current political climate for his withdrawal he sent quote. The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sports during the campaign Clovis emailed it to work out at novelist the trump campaign aide who recently pled guilty to lying to the FBI. Clovis breezed EA experts contact with the Russian operatives claiming to have dirt on Hillary Clinton. On Tuesday the White House was asked the president was still comfortable having Clovis who is also a senior White House advisor in the administration. I'm not wearing change would be necessary at this clue this is withdrawal came as albeit before Rick gates appeared in federal court after their indictment in the rush of growth. In an interview with the New York Times president trump said their indictment has quote nothing to do with us that a new ABC news Washington as apple found only eight when he percent of their instinct the Russian investigation stops with those charged this week. Nearly half of Americans say it's likely trump himself broke the law. A federal judge said in a Fortin gates must remain under house arrest threat at least the weekend when gates we'll have exceptions first children's activities. The T will return to court on Monday when the judge will reconsider their request for changing their release conditions. Arafat signs ABC news the White House.

