Transcript for White House to unveil school-safety plan

New this morning the White House has unveiled a plan to prevent school shootings it includes what appears to be some backpedaling on the president's promise to raise the minimum age to buy assault weapons. It EC's Linda Lopez is here with the details Linda good morning. Marcy president trump just recently suggesting he would support measures that would put him at odds with his own party. And the NRA but some of those measures such as raising the minimum purchase age for some firearms or requiring universal background checks. Are nowhere to be found in the planned to be released today that's meant to prevent school shootings. At a meeting with lawmakers just after the mass shooting in Florida last month president trump making bold statements on gun legislation. There are up by eliminating so does that make sense. How does that make sense so. I'm saying that it should go get when he went. But this morning the White House is backing off those plans to raise a minimum age to buy assault weapons there without raising the age at first certain firearms. Again. There's and we recommendations to states to task force elicit that will be a component of raising the age. But that component to create a new federal commission on school safety to examine the issue of raising the purchase aid. The commission to be chaired by education secretary Betsy to Voss the proposals will also include supporting the corn in murky bill to improve background checks. Expanding mental health programs and working with states to provide firearms training to specifically qualifies school person now. Democratic lawmakers are wasting no time criticizing the president's walk back on his proposals Pennsylvania senator Bob Casey tweeting. The administration's plan is weak on security and an insult to the victims of gun violence. And other gun control advocates like the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence also lashing out at president. Saying the announcement quote doesn't even include universal background checks which 97% of the American public supports. And that the measure show a quote profound lack of leadership. Marcy can this. Linda think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.