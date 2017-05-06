Transcript for White House unveils infrastructure agenda

Freedom that we just sides started with an of this infrastructure week in the started with a conversation about some of the initiatives that work. Announced today so let's let's face on those quickly cap are gonna start with you with the privatization of the air traffic control system tell me about these these initiatives. Yes so this is infrastructure recap the White House he saw today that would it was a very M. The scripted on message event here in the east room at the White House this is privatizing air traffic control. I'm the president argues this administration argues that it will enhance safety. In reduce wait times he said today today we're proposing to take American. Air travel into the future finally now they've. Labeled this as a infrastructure week he's giving speeches on this holding events throughout the week. Here really to shift should the narrative away from the cruelty testimony on Thursday said today in the eastern he was surrounded. Surrounded by lawmakers now the the point here is that he signed the letter and that the latter still me is to go through congress. In be approved here so this is really the beginning stages of this infrastructure plan of privatizing. Air traffic. Air traffic control which which he says will in reduce the wait times for. Customers well you talk about shifting the focus away from coming that is team couldn't have been happy that he and during infrastructure week that that he kicks it off with this series of tweets and it's it's it's seems as though they're all of these distractions and they keep trying to steer the ship back on message oh right and that should be noted that they are trying to steer the ship back on message now while the administration is. Is in naming this infrastructure week but the president isn't tweeting about in fact. I don't think that he's tweeted about infrastructure worked he is down infrastructure week wants in his tweet so there is some frustration that difference and messaging coming from the president. Twitter account what he wants the focus on the travel ban. -- the mayor of London terrorist attacks verses what the administration is trying to doing to get big trying to do and get them back on track as it relates to land infrastructure and policy. And where else would we talk about of the bit different messaging this is something that we have seen over and over and over again with this administration that he'll send his team out to say one thing and then he'll tweet dornin interview say something completely different topic the problem is this for them. You know it really key. It's them from getting stuck dot I was struck at the very beginning of that press briefing. Standards came out she said that. That he's a builder at the that the American people elected. This a builder to be president. They haven't necessarily elected is a legislature or someone capable at this point of getting things done in Washington because it takes moving something through. Through both branches up there on Capitol Hill there's this system this constitutional system in place. To enact new bills it's a lot until every time he deflects on messaging every time. He picks up the height with the London mayor or talks about something different what they're trying to get done different than the agendas that. On Capitol Hill it slows them down he keeps them from being able to pass. Lots. And Catherine the other initiative that was announced today was electronic health records from for veterans and modernizing bats system about that's. So right so we actually knew that the VA secretary was going to be in the briefing ram the talking about that initiative so this isn't in the administration has. It's talked about a for a little violence when it was started under the Obama administration what this doesn't kind of extreme lines than medical records so. The ones that are at the bee Yang and the one separate pentagon it creates more of a seamless system. Two to make electronic ink kind of an meld them together so that's what the VA secretary. Was announcing here edited to make all these medical records electronic and really expedite. The process and make it more streamline.

