Hi everyone I'm on an Abbas live in New York well as you may have heard challengers are already emerging. For Paul Ryan congressional seat when it up for re election. Into when he 181. Candidate in particular is starting to get a lot of attention his name is Randy Bryce and he joins us live now. From our Milwaukee affiliate WIS. And mr. price thank you so much for making the time. They can so much for invite me. But the reader so as we've learned from your ad that you have release announcing your candidacy you are an iron worker locally there you are a union member. Mr. Ryan the man that you would like to unseat has held that seat for more than two decades sorry nearly two decades. He won his last contest by 35 point margin. So what makes you think you can beat him. While it so it's a very winnable district. Barack Obama was able to would be victorious when he ran in the area. Paul Ryan is trying to take away people's health care people are upset by it. And he hasn't been in the area for over 600 days have a new public phone call and he just did he just announced that he isn't going to happen on. You're truthful. That in that video I mentioned which you announced your candidacy which basically went viral it's been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. He took an intensely personal approach he featured. Your own mother. Who actually has multiple sclerosis you talked about her difficulties dealing. We've that why did you choose to take that route in introducing yourself to people. Well that's that's one of the things I like when I was introduced to the group that made the video but that summer there earlier work and I've I've been kind of you know disgusted with the yet in a crate of vegetables and throwing it after opposition saying that guy's horrible. I chills just to. Talk a little bit about myself and an issue which is health care that's very important not just to be put Mike's on. And obviously my mother song for her access to health care isn't just a ball being healthy but it's. There herb her independence the pan. And mr. bright health care seems to be one of the biggest issues you're talking about so far you mentioned. Your mother of course you yourself are a cancer survivor you've also mentioned in previous interviews that your father. Suffers from alzheimer's is that the single biggest issue that you think could get people to turn out for you and when he eighteen. Well I'd I think that's one of the biggest one film also and I'm also very concerned about an economy that works for everybody. We've had a lot of really good paying jobs leave the district and in the past one years Paul linesman and well yeah health care is number there's number one and then. Another big issue that people are being up there outlaw it by is that the absence of Paul Rhine. We just have a town hall meeting mark will cannon neighboring congressman had to come and our district of Paul Ryan refused that the new votes. People were. You can they're just trying to be hurt dying to hear how this poker bill that they're trying to help bush. Is is going to affect people we don't know and and it's pretty sad state of affairs. What we have to ask a neighboring congressmen who also hope reference on. I want to ask you about some of that strategy is well because this is this part of your hat. That you seem to be wanting to tie speaker Ryan to president trying to keep each of the two of them together. Right off the top in that press conference in the Rose Garden after the house passed that Health Care Reform bill I'm ask about that's not you know because. Basically in every special election that we've seen so far since mr. trump was inaugurated. Back has been the Democrats play right that you try to frame the contest at the referendum. On president trump. And so far it hasn't worked so I want to ask you if that is the strategy and what. Makes you think it will work moving forward. Well I don't it's but. The main strategy tying him through on president trump I mean he's in a position as speaker of the house then it's quite obvious that he's not speaking on behalf of working people policies. He's the one that decides what bills get heard what bills get voted on. Arm so he has just as much say in what's going on in and the horrible things that are going on a watch it he's he's totally accepted his position as you know it's being from Washington DC and and the public really upset with them by not just what he's doing what he's not coming here to answer for any of it. Well let me talking about your district and a navy could help little bit of that how you think you could pull ahead here. The make up every district is the vast majority is white right 82% white 9% Hispanic 5% black 2% Asian. Only a quarter constituents have a college degree. What part of the population let's segment. To break for you or what parking when a motivate turnout and vote for you that hasn't voted before who are your voters. My voters are going to be working people like me I I get up in the morning I pack a lunch. I go to work if I catch a paycheck at the end of the week. And I work hard. And and it's it's a place where a lot of working people. Who thereabouts we work harder and we have less to go work. People people are frustrated and it's not just. You know Democrats. But it's a lot of independents and Republicans who that are saying that what's going on right now is and hope and now it's working people's issues. Our nonpartisan issue everybody everybody's it is. Trying to speak on behalf of them and have people see me and down there on Reid appeared and I think that it helps explain wire. Or watch the sort of thoughtful. William engine that success of that launch I understand you were able to raise a lot of money after you announce your candidacy let's talk about the money for just a second because it still takes money. To win these contests a sitting speaker I think we can agree if not have any trouble fund raising right if not independently and the house GOP will do everything they can. To make sure that he is eight. Can you raise enough to compete. Absolutely. I'm I'm not trying to. Oh raise speaker Ryan or outspend them I don't think that that's ever been our goal that wouldn't be realistic at all. Com what we're looking at numbers were looking at popularity of speaker I am and it's not looking good for him if all we need to do is get enough money. Through to get our message out and it's a people power campaign. Were it after a quarter I mean twelve days we are able to raise over 430 dollars 430000. Dollars. Bomb and the average. Contribute contribution was right around 45 dollars so we have a lot of interest from a lot of people. I'm donating an hour's worth of work to to pick out we ran and we're gonna have enough to get our message it's continuing in to this quarter to. Mr. price we just one of your tweets there I have to congratulate you on an excellent Twitter handle you tweet at iron stash. I want asking your mini use social media and that very unique recognizable Twitter handle. To try to move some of your messaging along in the campaign. Well absolutely it's been it's been very successful om and had been Pardo. I've been involved with working people issues for the last you know but seasons when he eleventh when he while. A lot of issues have come up in the state it was found them so I've already been very very active with social media helping make people aware of what's going. Who needs help ought to put pressure on. Making companies responsible for workers. And we we had discussed the boat that we come up with a different like Randy bright for congress. Twitter handle and it was like no I'm running as a working person on Gypsies I'm not acting like anybody else. You know and it's just the ball being honest then and who and it's. People are you an adult and there's no reason but things are try to prevent them from what is. And we should mention we don't want to set this up as the contents assist you verses mr. Ryan because obviously he will face. His opponent from when he sixteen in the Republican primary you will face at least two other candidates right in the democratic primary. You keep mentioning that you think he will be vulnerable that his. His lack of being there are being present at answering people at town halls will play into his ultimate demise and UCX but I guess the question is. He may even if he is vulnerable why do you believe you are the best candidate to take his place and copper. Well. Just put a quick correction on Friday. One of the other candidates that was running David Yanukovich keep although he decided to work with us. So he's no longer running in the primary. And the reason I think I'm the best person for it is because I'm going to shoulders district and homeowners do Paul Ryan's job all hold Paul. A whopper on I'm in the area now and while Hughes he's running from people I'm running for the. We should mention KUU. May two runs before this isn't your first foray into politics you ran for a state legislature seat and when he twelve. And 2014 both time is unsuccessfully. So why this seats and why now why not continue to try to run for state legislature and get some political experience there for. Well armed. I'd like to learn I've been that not but I like where from a from Watson but I do learn from losses. And and I've learned quite a bit. You look at somebody like Scott Walker he was when he ran for. Something you'd have market university when he's running for student council I'm he also lots of status some batteries who congresswoman one more. Are people so people would say he's a brilliant politician. I would just point that power want to thank both throughout myself with some of the best people I could find and and people from from the content got to have offered. We've had an extremely. Looks a lot I would just a look at the watch for a five by porn violent. One the launch is one thing you fill up several months ago in the campaign he sustain that moment time you think all the way after a limit terms. Well we're working on it we're looking at some doing things. Within the first congressional district Philip continue our moment we just out of staff meeting on Saturday and I'm really excited. We're where we're gonna go on and some of the things we're gonna do when and how we're gonna reach shelters some very unique things that we're going to be doing. Bomb on behalf of the first congressional. And and again. Paul Ryan's no place to be seen at least. And you know as far as the public schools bomb gonna make sure that they know that there is somebody will on the stand up for. All right Randy writes and looking to unseat speaker of the house Paul Ryan. In his congressional seat in the mid term elections and when he teen mr. price thank you for your time. Thank you so much have a great day. And of course you can follow all the latest news on the upcoming Tony eighteen elections right here and it abcnews.com. And time thanks for watching for now on on the Abbas you back here sense.

