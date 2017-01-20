Transcript for The World Reacts to Trump's Upcoming Inauguration

Foreign leaders from London to Moscow. To just about everywhere else are waiting to see what Donald Trump's administration will look like. Yes so during the campaign you may or call many world leaders were little bit lukewarm to the idea of a trump president since it could just imagine. What they're saying today about all of this ABC's Alex Marquardt is getting a sense of that mood from London good morning. Good morning Condace good morning Harry L you heard trump bright they're saying all over the world they're talking about it indeed they are. Trump on front pages of newspapers around the world including here in the UK. This is The Daily Mirror one of the big tabloids here is actually very measured front page for this tabloid news says the 45 present United States. Now the world holds its breath and that's a pretty. Accurate summation of how the world is feeling this morning there is nervousness there's fear there's anger there is trepidation. Remember that if the world had had a vote in this election Hillary Clinton would have won overwhelmingly of course they don't this is a man who. Campaigned on and has promised to govern on upending the international order whether it it has to do with NATO. Or trade deals or the climate change pact where the deal with Iran. How to fight the war in Syria building that Walt wall on the Mexican border so there are a lot of questions about how he will govern on the international stage. We will see protests in various cities around the world today just a short time ago. A banner was unfurled at the iconic London Bridge here in the capital of the UK it says acts now build bridges. Not walls so yes. Today the world is holding its. For a hinted it looks as if it may have put out the welcome signs for. This is from there in London don't know one exception to that rule though is Russia and you just got back from Moscow what's the mood there. When it comes to the trump presidency. Well that's right Russia perhaps them. More than any other country wanted a trump victory I'd speaking to people on the street they say that trump will be able to bring the two countries closer together. Arab of course are very damaged ties after eight years of an Obama administration to also point to his business acumen. Of course we know that the Kremlin was in favor of it from victory less because they support candidate trump up because. They support. Unrest and fomenting division in the US of course Russia was accused of meddling in the election would that hacking. But there is also nervousness inside those those big Kremlin walls. They see him has inexperienced. As untested as unpredictable. So President Putin and the Kremlin date to. Are jittery Condace area aren't these leaders have at least two countries looking forward to this day Russia and Israel would.

