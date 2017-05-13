Voter fuming over health care shoves cash down Congressman’s shirt

Another intense exchange took place this week over the American Health Care Act (AHCA) -- this time between a GOP House member and an angry voter in North Dakota who shoved cash down the congressman’s shift.

Representative Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is just the latest in a string of GOP House members on the receiving end of anger over the passage of the AHCA.

At a town hall Thursday night in Mandan, North Dakota a man – later identified as Mike Quinn of Hazen, North Dakota – confronted Cramer about the AHCA.

“Yes or no: will the rich – benefit from – if the health care is destroyed, do the rich get a tax cut? Yes or no?”

Cramer response to Quinn’s question: “Of course not!” This led Quinn to attempt to stuff what appeared to be dollar bills down the Congressman’s shirt.

Cramer later responded to the incident in a statement, saying in part: “I will always listen (wholeheartedly) to your beliefs. And I will always give you the straight up, nonpolitical answer, because you deserve to know how I truly feel about policies that impact your life.”

Quinn and Cramer later made amends on a local radio show, with Quinn saying: “I would also like to apologize to [Rep. Cramer]. It was inappropriate.”