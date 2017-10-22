'This Week' Transcript 10-22-17: Former CIA Director David Petraeus

This is a rush transcript for "This Week" on October 22, 2017 and it will be updated.

RADDATZ: And let's turn now to another retired four-star general, and former CIA director, David Petraeus. Good morning, General Petraeus. Great to see you here this morning.

GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS, (RET.) FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: Good to be with you, Martha. Thanks.

RADDATZ: I want to start with what the White House said, about it being highly inappropriate to debate a four-star general.

PETRAEUS: Well, I think we're all fair game. And I certainly experienced lots of that in testimony on Capitol Hill during the surge in Iraq and subsequent endeavors in Afghanistan central command and so forth.

We, in uniform, protect the rights of those to criticize us, frankly. I remember opening The New York Times in the morning of the big testimony on the surge at the six-month mark, and there was a full-page ad attacking me personally.

I didn't appreciate it, needless to say.

RADDATZ: I remember that. It said, "general betray us."

PETRAEUS: Yes. But at the end of the day, we are fiercely protective of the rights of our Americans to express themselves even if that includes critizing us.

RADDATZ: General Petraeus, you saw the emotional response that John Kelly had about the Gold Star family and the call the president made. But -- he also had very harsh words about Congresswoman Wilson. Is that appropriate? Especially given that he was wrong?

PETRAEUS: Well, it was obviously an unfortunate situation. We need to unite behind our Gold Star families, to embrace them with compassion and support, not to drag them into partisan politics.

Sadly this is a bit symptomatic of what I think is afflicting our country right now. Arguably, the most important threat the United States faces is not that of Russia, Iran, North Korea, or even Chinese competition, or ISIS, it's parochialism here at home, especially in this city, which is preventing us from resolving issues that could allow us to capitalize on extraordinary opportunities. As America is leading the world in the IT revolution, energy revolution, manufacturing and life sciences. We need to relearn the word of compromise. We need to take the volume down.

Look, I know John Kelly very, very well. He was a tremendous division commander, two-star commander of the Marine forces in Anbar Province during the half of the surge, served with him subsequently in other positions. I have to think that this weekend, he's sitting at home or in the White House, trying to figure out how to turn down the volume, how to get this behind us, and how to focus on what really is important to the country over all.

RADDATZ: But he didn't do that this week. I want to go back to that. He didn't do that this week. And he has been seen, as you say, as this voice of reason in the White House. But did he lose some of that authority by joining this political fight?

PETRAEUS: Again, my hope is that the John Kelly that we all know and respect enormously, whose family, obviously, experienced that personal loss of a service member, of their son, the last full measure of devotion as Abraham Lincoln termed it, went through that.

And again I just have to think that he is thinking how can we turn down the volume? How can we move forward and how can we focus the administration and the country on the issues that are preventing us from capitalizing on extraordinary opportunities?

RADDATZ: I also want to get your reaction to what Admiral Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the joint chiefs, said earlier this month.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ADM. MIKE MULLEN, FORMER CHAIRMAN JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: I'm increasingly concerned about the dependence of the American people on Jim Mattis, H.R. McMaster, John Kelly, and Rex Tillerson.

I have been in too many countries, globally, where the generals, if you will, gave great comfort to their citizens. That is not the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Do you have any of those same concerns?

PETRAEUS: Well, I know them all, obviously, as does our great former chairman of the joint chiefs, Admiral Mullen, who whom it was a privilege to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If you have to depend on some people, these are some pretty great people. I think the administration has a superb national security team, arguably among the best in recent memory. And by and large, they are guiding a policy that is really more continuity than change in a number of areas, although certainly there are changes in areas such as tax, trade climate and so on.

But, this is a superb team, and it's a team that has helped guide the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and in Syria, that has made the right call with the president approving on Afghanistan, I believe, that is seeking to get China's attention to deal with the North Korean situation in a way that is ever more pressing.

So, again, this is a superb group of individuals. They're not all military, obviously, Secretary Tillerson, our U.S...

RADDATZ: You know, General Petraeus, earlier this year in June at the Aspen Ideas Festival, you kind of dodged a question, saying that the team is important. You dodged a question about whether President Trump was fit for office, saying it was immaterial because of the team. Immaterial?

PETRAEUS: Look, I felt it was inappropriate for a former general to be judging whether someone who was elected by the American people is fit or not. He's our president. And what we need to do as a country is try to support those who are supporting him so that we can, indeed, continue this economic growth that we have had, so that we can shore up national defenses, so we can come to grip with issues like immigration reform, infrastructure investment, tax reform, and all the rest.

RADDATZ: And I do want to talk about Niger and what happened there, given they were ambushed. Was this an intelligence failure as some on the Hill are saying?

PETRAEUS: Well, we don't know, obviously, and that's why there's a team out there from the Department of Defense, which includes some FBI investigators, as I understand it, and we'll have to wait to see what they find out before there investigating. And we'll have to wait to see what they find before that kind of judgment.

RADDATZ: And you saw the fall of ISIS in the stronghold of Raqqa in Syria this week. What does that tell you about where we are. Obviously that is a success. But now what?

PETRAEUS: Well, it's a very important success. Because as I mentioned the last time we were together, the sooner ISIS could be shown to be a loser is the sooner it's not as effective in recruiting, in proselytizing and encouraging, inspiring and so forth. And that is now very much the case. Plus, their media center in Raqqa has now obviously been destroyed, as well.

But as I also said, the battle that matters most is the battle after the battle, it's what happens after the Islamic State is defeated. And we're already seeing that in Iraq. This is the battle over power and resources in countries that have a lot of resources, particularly in the case of Iraq. And what you have seen there is right after the defeat of the Islamic State, in an area around Kirkuk, because of an ill-timed referendum, pressure on the Prime Minister Abadi to keep going, and to reclaim areas from the Kurdish Peshmerga that had been occupied when Iraqi forces evacuated them in the wake of ISIS.

RADDATZ: And we're back now with General Petraeus. Your successor at the CIA said we have about a 20 percent to 25 percent chance of a real conflict there. Can you see a diplomatic resolution at this point?

PETRAEUS: I think there's still an opportunity here. And really all of this rhetoric, frankly, is aimed not at North Korea but at China. This is about getting President Xi's attention, once he's done with the party congress, of course, which is still ongoing. So that China will really clamp down on the umbilical cord through which 90 percent of the trade that goes to and from North Korea transits.

China has the ability to bring North Korea to its senses, and doesn't want to bring it to its knees, because they don't want to see a reunified Korean peninsula and all that that would entail. But this is possible. And that's what this is all aimed at doing. The saber rattling, certainly the preparations, so that if there is some kind of military engagement that we will be the best prepared we can possibly be.

But needless to say any possible scenario is ugly. And that's what everyone is intent on preventing, but it requires China's action.

RADDATZ: And you talked about the rhetoric being aimed at China, but there has been a lot of rhetoric from President Trump. And he tweeted recently that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting his time trying to negotiate with North Korea. You're saying all of this is just aimed at China?

PETRAEUS: This is aimed at China. And again Secretary Tillerson is undertaking the kind of strategic engagement that is very necessary here to build that relationship also in advance of a trip out there by the president himself.

But this is the essence of this. This is China's decision to take, whether they are going to do, which they did do one time before, 15 or so years ago, which was to get North Korea back to the negotiating table, halt the missile and nuclear testing where it is right now.

RADDATZ: But you have heard this rhetoric. It may be aimed at China, but North Korea is hearing it, Kim Jong-un is hearing it. Does this exacerbate the situation? Does it make conflict more likely?

PETRAEUS: Well, before you get into a crisis, this probably gives the other side a bit of pause. The problem with this kind of approach is that if you end up in a crisis, even inadvertently, then you don't want the other side thinking that you might be prone to take the slack out of the trigger, because they may pull the trigger first.

RADDATZ: And what is the strategy if China doesn't do its part, if it doesn't work?

PETRAEUS: Well, China has got to understand the new strategic reality that would result, which is very uncomfortable for them. If they didn't like the air defense system, the anti-ballistic missile system that wept into Korea, they really won't like all the other stuff that is going to follow, or that which will go into Japan. At what point do nuclear weapons have to go back into South Korea? At what does Japan get truly offensive capabilities? What does Japan do about the nuclear issue? Does it gets its own nuclear program?

And this, I think, is what China has to really come to grips with, and then decide that once and for all they are going to dramatically tighten what goes in and out of Korea and that Russia does the same, and they all approve the UN Security Council resolutions that should, indeed, should do just that.

RADDATZ: Let me just ask you this simple question there, as we sit here right now are you concerned that there could be a real nuclear war with North Korea?

PETRAEUS: WEll, certainly concern. Again, the question is how concerned.

RADDATZ: Likely?

PETRAEUS: I don't think likely. No. I think, in fact, that again all of this is a communications strategy that is trying to make sure that China understands that this administration is in a very different situation from any of its predecessors, that North Korea on this president's watch could have the capability to hit a city in the United States with a nuclear weapon.

RADDATZ: We hope they don't do that.

It's very nice talking to you this morning, General Petraeus. Thanks so much.

PETRAUES: Great being back. Thanks, Martha.

RADDTAZ: Thirteen years after an army platoon was ambushed on the streets of Sadr City, Iraq, their battle and their bravery is the subject of a powerful new miniseries. Actor Michael Kelly and two of the real life heroes portrayed in the series join me after this short break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)