'This Week' Transcript 7-16-17: Jay Sekulow, Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Susan Collins, and HHS Secretary Tom Price

JONATHAN KARL, ABC HOST: So we take those questions about what happened inside Trump Tower, and what the president knew, and when he knew it, to a member of the Trump legal team, Jay Sekulow.

Jay, thank you for joining us.

JAY SEKULOW, TRUMP LEGAL TEAM: Thanks for having me.

KARL: So you heard Don Jr. say on Tuesday that we now -- that there’s nothing more, that this is everything. Can you now say that we know everything about that meeting? I mean, clearly when he said that, there was still a lot more to come out.

Do we now know everything about that meeting, who was there, and what follow-up there was?

SEKULOW: Well, let me say this, you know, I don’t represent Donald Trump, Jr. I represent the president. And what I can tell you is the president was not aware of that meeting, did not attend that meeting, and Don Trump, Jr., was explicitly clear on this interview on the Sean Hannity broadcast that that was it on the meeting.

But, look, here is the reality: the meeting in and of itself of course, as I’ve said before, is not a violation of the law, but I think it’s important to understand that, as counsel to the president, the president was not aware of the meeting and did not participate in it.

KARL: So you’ve said that no law was broken.

SEKULOW: Yes.

KARL: But do you accept what we heard from the president’s pick to run the FBI, that what should’ve happened there, you know, a situation where you have representatives of a foreign government offering assistance to -- in an election, that what should’ve happened is that the FBI should’ve been notified?

SEKULOW: Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The president had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me.

Number two, we can’t act like this is in a vacuum. We know for a fact, as was reported extensively in an investigative journalist piece by Politico, that the Ukrainians were in direct contact (ph) with DNC officials and traded information back and forth.

So I think, you know, to say -- I understand what Chris Wray was saying, that, you know -- and Donald Trump, Jr., himself said things should’ve been done differently. Having said that again, none of that is violation of the law. That’s more process.

KARL: OK, I want to look at the big picture of the Mueller investigation.

SEKULOW: Yes.

KARL: The president has said over and over again, again this week, that this is a witch hunt. I want to get specific on this. Is he saying that the Mueller investigation is part of a witch hunt?

SEKULOW: Yes, look at how it started, as it relates -- especially as it relates to the president.

But let me put this in context. How did this whole situation start? And we tend to lose this fact and we should not.

James Comey takes notes of a conversation, or a series of conversations, he has with the President of the United States. He takes note. He puts them on a government computer in a government vehicle, put them in a government desk. He gets fired by the President of the United States. He was terminated as the FBI director, which James Comey acknowledges the president had the right to do.

James Comey then leaks those documents to a friend of his for the sole purpose of leaking them to "The New York Times", and with the desire to be -- and James Comey said this under oath. Let me just finish this, Jon. He said under oath that he hoped to get a special counsel, which he did.

So the special counsel then is based on evidence that was illegally leaked. And that to me raises questions about the whole spectra of what’s going on here.

KARL: So you’re saying that when the president says witch hunt, he is talking about Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation? That is part of this so-called witch hunt?

SEKULOW: Yes, when he calls it a witch hunt, when he talks about the scope and nature of the investigation, he’s concerned about the nature of what’s going on here. I mean, we -- there are a whole host of issues that, as lawyers, we deal with in cases like that. Potential conflicts of interest. How would -- how would, for instance, James Comey be a witness in a situation when he as this relationship not just with the special counsel but the way in which he testified?

But let’s not also forget that it was James Comey that said three times, and he acknowledged this under oath, to the president that he was not under investigation.

KARL: So the president told me in the Rose Garden that he would be willing to testify under oath about this. Here’s what he had to say.

KARL: Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: One hundred percent.

KARL: So if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about that, you would --

TRUMP: I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you.

KARL: So does that stand? Is the president still willing to speak under oath to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who you just said he thinks is part of a witch hunt?

SEKULOW: Look, the president was very clear that if it came to that, and I don’t think it will, but if it came to that, he would do that. The president was very clear on that.

But, again, there has to -- you know, when you look at what’s going on here, and I look at this of course as the lawyer from the legal perspective, and I keep going back to this fundamental issue. What is the legal statute that has been violated here, or alleged to be violated here? What would be, in other words, subject of that questioning under oath?

So here’s -- here’s what I would say. The president’s been very clear and very direct on his statements. There’s nothing I can add to those other than saying this. The nature upon which this whole issue developed over the last several months raises serious questions, as a lawyer. And any lawyer that was looking at this issue would say there’s a lot questions that have to be answered here on how this started, where it went, where it’s going.

KARL: So no backing down on --

SEKULOW: Those have to be asked if you’re a lawyer.

KARL: No backing down on his offer to testify under oath? When do you think this could happen?

SEKULOW: I have no -- I don’t think it’s -- I don’t think it will happen. But if it’s --

KARL: You don’t think it will happen?

SEKULOW: The president said he would do it if -- yes, at this point we have no indication at all whatsoever of an investigation of the president with regard to any of this.

So the special counsel has -- has a mandate, he gets his mandate.

KARL: Right.

SEKULOW: The president -- you asked him the question in the Rose Garden, the president answered it. So, you know, I take the president on this word there.

KARL: OK, one last question. Senator Warner said that he is concerned that the president will issue pardons to the key figures in this investigation. Will the president rule out giving out pardons to people like Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, any others that are in this investigation?

SEKULOW: I have not had the conversation with the president about any of that, and I wouldn’t share it if I did because of the attorney-client privilege. But I’ve not had that conversation with the president on that and what he then (ph) could or could not do. He can pardon individuals, of course, that’s because the founders of our country put that in the United States Constitution, the power to pardon. But I have not had those conversations, so I couldn’t speculate on that.

KARL: So pardoning the key figures in this investigation is not off the table. It’s something he might do.

SEKULOW: I just told you, I’ve not had a -- well, no. I can’t say that. The president told me in conversations that I’ve had with him about a variety of issues; we’ve talked -- we’ve not talked about pardoning individuals in this at all, so you’re asking me to speculate on something that I cannot speculate on.

KARL: All right, Jay Sekulow of the president’s legal team. Thank you for joining us.

SEKULOW: Thanks for having me, Jon.