'This Week' Transcript 3-5-17: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Josh Earnest, and Sen. Al Franken

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on March 5, 2017 and it will be updated.

RADDATZ: As Jon just mentioned, the White House has not appeared before cameras to explain what the president meant, until now. So let's bring in here live White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Thanks for joining us this morning.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Good morning.

RADDATZ: These are extremely serious charges the president is making. Where is he getting this information?

SANDERS: Look, I think there have been quite a few reports. I know that Jonathan and others earlier in the program mentioned that it was all conservative media, but that's frankly not true. "The New York Times", BBC, have also talked about and reported on the potential of this having had happened.

I think the bigger thing is, let's find out. Let's have an investigation. If they're going to investigate Russia ties, let's include this as part of it. And so that's what we're asking.

RADDATZ: Was the principal source the Breitbart story? Which links to "The New York Times", but "The New York Times" doesn't say anything definitive. Donald Trump does. There is nothing equivocating about what he says. "I just found out that Obama had my wires tapped." That's not look into something. He says it happened.

SANDERS: Look, I think the bigger thing is you guys are always telling us to take the media seriously. Well, we are today. We're taking the reports that places like "The New York Times", Fox News, BBC, multiple outlets have reported this. All we're saying is let's take a closer look. Let's look into this. If this happened, if this is accurate, this is the biggest overreach and the biggest scandal.

RADDATZ: The president of the United States is accusing the former president of wiretapping him.

SANDERS: I think that this is, again, something that if this happened, Martha.

RADDATZ: If, if, if, if.

SANDERS: I agree.

RADDTAZ: Why is the president saying it did happen?

SANDERS: Look, I think he's going off of information that he's seen that has led him to believe that this is a very real potential. And if it is, this is the greatest overreach and the greatest abuse of power that I think we have ever seen and a huge attack on democracy itself. And the American people have a right to know if this took place.

RADDATZ: OK. The president, let me say again, the president said it did take place. Why does he believe these articles that you say you cite and I'm saying, they are not definitive. The Breitbart brings them all together, a heat street. They have two sources with links to the counterintelligence community. That's it. Anonymous sources. The president constantly says he doesn't like anonymous sources, and he doesn't like leakers.

SANDERS: I love how anonymous sources don't count when it's something that's positive in this administration and against the former one. You guys use anonymous sources every single day.

RADDATZ: Is that the bar? Yes, yes, we do. Yes, we do. But the president believe this is -- but what's the bar there? What does the president believe?

SANDERS: Look, I think he's made very clear what he believes. And he's asking that we get down to the bottom of this. Let's get the truth here. Let's find out. I think the bigger story isn't who reported it, but is it true? And I think the American people have a right to know if this happened, because if it did, again this is the largest abuse of power that I think we is have ever seen.

RADDATZ: OK. Let me just say one more time. The president said, I bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October. So the president believes it is true?

SANDERS: I would say that his tweet speaks for itself there.

RADDATZ: The Washington Post says this morning that senior U.S. officials with knowledge of wide-ranging federal investigation into Russian interference into the election said there had been no wiretap.

SANDERS: Well, they've also said there's no evidence of any wrong doing by the Trump administration, or the Trump campaign in coordination. But that doesn't seem to matter to the media. That point gets continued to be ignored over and over again.

We have been on this for six months. And you guys continue to ignore that and continue to bring up the investigation.

All we're asking is that we have the same level of look into the potential that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower.

RADDATZ: The Obama -- President Obama, through a spokesman, denied any direct involvement. Does President Trump not believe him?

SANDERS: Well, I think they don't have the best track record. They said they had a cardinal rule. Well, frankly, that's just not true. The president himself got directly involved when it came to the email scandal with Hillary Clinton.

RADDATZ: You do not believe him. You don't believe him...

SANDERS: The attorney general met privately and secretly with Bill Clinton during the middle of an investigation, so to pretend like this is a very clean and credible source, coming from – I'm sorry, I"m not just not buying it.

RADDATZ: Do you believe there was a FISA order, even if President Obama didn't order it?

SANDERS: I think there certainly could have been. And it sounds like there's something that we should look into and verify.

RADDATZ: Is the Trump administration working now.

SANDERS: You know, that's above my pay grade. I think that that's something that White House counsel would have to answer. But I do think that we owe to it the American people to look into it.

RADDATZ: If there was an order, there would have to be probable cause shown before it was granted, evidence of wrongdoing. So, isn't the president saying this indeed happen confirming that the investigation had enough evidence to get a FISA order?

SANDERS: Look, I'm not sure if they can create wrongdoing. They've been trying to make the case for it. The FBI says that this is BS, the House intelligence chair has said that there is no evidence of it. But I don't know that that would indicate that intelligence services wouldn't have attempted to see if there was something at that point in October.

RADDATZ: And a FISA court order wiretap is highly classified information. Why is it acceptable for the president to tweet something like that out?

SANDERS: I don't think he's tweeting out classified information. He's talking about could this have happened? Did this happen.

RADDATZ: He's saying it did happen.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Once again, he said it did happen.

SANDERS: Everybody acts like President Trump is the one that came up with this idea and just threw it out there. There are multiple news outlets that have reported this. And all we're asking is that we get the same level of look into the Obama administration and the potential that they had for a complete abuse of power that they've been claiming that we have done over the last six months. And time and time again, it's been said, there's no evidence there was wrongdoing. The FBI says this is B.S. Yet you guys continue to hammer and hammer some false idea and false narrative that there's something there when frankly, there just isn't.

RADDATZ: I just want to say Donald Trump started this on Saturday morning. (INAUDIBLE).

SANDERS: I hardly say he started this when there were multiple news reports prior to that.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: President Trump -- let's talk about this. Many months ago.

President Trump has consistently complained about leakers. If these stories are true, if Heat Street has two sources, they say are linked to counterintelligence, are you going to go after those leakers?

SANDERS: Look, we take every leak seriously in the White House, whether it is something that helps us or not. We cannot have people leaking classified information at any level and we certainly take that very seriously and would not ignore that.

RADDATZ: Have you ever heard these allegations from the president before?

SANDERS: I have not had a conversation with him about these personally before.

RADDATZ: Had anyone? Had any -- Had he consulted anyone before he tweeted that he was going put these explosive allegations out?

SANDERS: I can't speak 100 percent whether he did or not. I'm not sure.

RADDATZ: Couldn't the president declassify these things if he wanted to?

SANDERS: You know, I don't think that's necessary. I think what is necessary is Congress doing its job. Let them investigate this. Let them do exactly what they've done on our end and see whether there's something there. And I think there is a lot of reporting that indicates that there certainly is.

RADDATZ: Do you think there should be a special prosecutor to look at this?

SANDERS: I don't think we're there yet. I think we need to let Congress do their job. I think that's where we need to start. Again, I think that's the first place to go. And we see what happens if there.

RADDATZ: Can you tell us anything about the meeting that President Trump had last night with Attorney General Jeff Sessions? Did they meet?

SANDERS: I believe they had dinner, yes. They did.

RADDATZ: And the subject?

SANDERS: Look, he's the Attorney General of the United States. Um --

RADDATZ: Who recused himself as --

SANDERS: He's one of the cabinet members for the president. We have a lot of activity ongoing. Potential for an E.O. coming out at some point that would certainly involve the attorney general. And I would imagine that came up during dinner.

RADDATZ: Does the president still believe Attorney General Sessions should not have recused himself?

SANDERS: Look, the president believes that Jeff Sessions is a good man and that he didn't do anything wrong. So I certainly feel that he didn't feel it was necessary. But he also is very supportive of the attorney general.

RADDATZ: And did the White House ask attorney general sessions specifically not to recuse himself?

SANDERS: Look, the White House was not involved in the details of, you know, what that decision process looked like. I know the attorney general met with the ethics counsel at the Department of justice. And he made that decision internally in going through that process, not by direction of the White House.

RADDATZ: And Sarah, I just want to go back again, to the president's tweet one more time. And Sean Spicer tweeting today as well -- reports that potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of 2016 election are very troubling.

Sounds like the White House is really doubling down on what President Trump says happened.

SANDERS: As we should, Martha. If this happened, once again, this would be the greatest abuse of power and overreach thats probably ever occurred in the executive branch. And something that certainly --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Well, what about these accusations? You keep saying, if, if, if. The President of the United States said it was a fact. He didn't say I read a story in Breitbart or "The New York Times" or wherever else. He said, just found out that Obama had my wires tapped in Trump Tower. That's not an if.

SANDERS: Look, I -- I will let the president speak for himself. But in terms of where we are in the White House, our ask --

RADDATZ: You're his spokesperson.

SANDERS: And I'm speaking about it right now.

RADDATZ: But you're backing off of it. You're backing off of it.

SANDERS: How am I backing off of it while I'm saying that I think that this happened --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Because you're saying if.

SANDERS: And I think the American people have a right to know. And I think that we should get definitive answers. I think we need to put out hard facts that show that this happened.

RADDATZ: OK, that's what President Trump was clearly doing in those tweets.

Thank you very much for joining thus morning, Sarah. Appreciate it.

SANDERS: Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: Now to President Obama's former press secretary, Josh Earnest, who argued right up until the end that the Russians meddled with the U.S. election for one reason.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSH EARNEST, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You didn't need a security clearance to figure out who benefited from malicious Russian cyber activity. The president-elect didn't call it into question. He called on Russia to hack Secretary Clinton. So he certainly had a pretty good sense of whose side this activity was coming down on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: And Josh Earnest joins us now.

Thanks for joining us. I want your reaction to what Sarah Sanders just said.

EARNEST: Good morning, Martha. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to be on the show today.

Let me just remove the mystery here and explain to you and your viewers why it is false to say that President Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower. This may come as a surprise to the current occupant of the Oval Office, but the president of the United States does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping of an American citizen.

If the FBI decided to use their wiretapping authority in the context of the counterintelligence or criminal investigation, it would require FBI investigators, officials at the Department of Justice going to a federal judge, and making a case, and demonstrating probable cause to use that authority to conduct the investigation. That is a fact.

And here's the other thing that we know, Martha. And let's just remove the mystery from all of this. We know exactly why President Trump tweeted what he tweeted. Because there is one page in the Trump White House crisis management playbook. And that is simply to tweet or say something outrageous to distract from a scandal.

RADDATZ: Josh, I…

EARNEST: And the bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet.

RADDATZ: We know about that denial from President Obama and the law as well. As President Obama's former speechwriter, Jon Favreau, your former colleague, tweeted: "I'd be careful about reporting that Obama said there was no wiretapping. Statement just said that neither he nor the White House ordered it."

Can you categorically deny that the Obama Justice Department did not seek and obtain a FISA court order?

EARNEST: What I can categorically deny, Martha, is that the White House was at all involved in directing or interfering or influencing an FBI investigation of any sort.

RADDATZ: That's not what I'm asking. What I'm asking is, can you deny that the Obama Justice Department did not seek and obtain a FISA court-ordered wiretap of the Trump campaign?

EARNEST: It was a cardinal rule -- here's the simple answer to that question, is, Martha, I don't know. And it's not because I'm no longer in government. The fact is, even when I was in government, I was not in a position of being regularly briefed on an FBI criminal or counterintelligence investigation.

The White House -- no one at the White House, including the president of the United States, should be in a position in which they're trying to influence or dictate how that investigation is being conducted.

RADDATZ: Do you to know with whether the president was ever given information about surveillance at Trump Tower?

EARNEST: What I can tell you -- well, first of all, I'm not aware of all of the details of how the president was briefed by the FBI. But what I can tell you is the president was not giving marching orders to the FBI about how to conduct their investigations. He was not asking for regular updates on FBI investigations.

And let me just stipulate one more time, you have to ask the FBI whether there actually is an investigation into Mr. Trump, his associates, his campaign. That's for them to talk about. That is not something that was talked about or directed or managed by the White House, because this is a cardinal rule. These are rules that have been in place since Watergate, and for good reason.

RADDATZ: Well, let me ask you something directly involving the Obama administration that was in The New York Times this week, saying that the Obama administration rushed to preserve intelligence that Russians hacked the election and that Mr. Trump's statement doubting the intelligence and saying the Russian story was hyped "stoked fears among some that intelligence could be covered up or destroyed once power changed hands."

Was there a scramble to spread information about the Russian efforts in the final days of the administration?

EARNEST: In the final days of the administration, Martha, what you'll recall is President Obama ordered the intelligence community to conduct a top to bottom review of Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

And what they determined, after conducting that review, is that Russia did interfere in our election and they did so with the goal of trying to benefit President Trump -- President-elect Trump and candidate Trump.

RADDATZ: Was The New York Times correct saying there was a scramble to spread information about the Russian efforts in the final days of the administration?

EARNEST: I did not speak to the journalist for that New York Times story. What I can tell you is what the White House did. And what the White House did was order the intelligence community to conduct this review.

They released the results of that review on the president's order, an unclassified version. And what the president said is, it's important for the intelligence community to be honest and to brief senior officials in the U.S. government.

So, yes, they did give briefings to senior officials, Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives, in the United States Senate, and even to the president-elect in his office, because it was important for people to understand exactly what Russia did to interfere in this election. And it was important for the president-elect's team to understand what they were going to confront once in office.

RADDATZ: Are you concerned the current administration is trying to quash the investigation or even destroy evidence?

EARNEST: I can't speak to whether or not there is an investigation. But what I can tell you is, it is clear that President Trump is working very hard to try to distract the American public and the news media from the growing scandal about why his administration and why he himself has, at best, not been forthcoming about their talks and their ties with Russia, whether it's Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Roger Stone, J.D. Gordon, Mike Flynn, Jeff Sessions.

It is almost like a Russian novel…

RADDATZ: I just want to get -- I want to get…

EARNEST: … to try to keep up with all these conversations.

RADDATZ: Seb Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Trump is accusing President Obama of being behind recent leaks from the intelligence community. Can you say that no Obama staffers have been involved in leaks?

EARNEST: Martha, what I can tell you is that the men and women of our intelligence community are patriots. And these are professionals who have served presidents in both administrations. And they took an oath to protect this country and set aside their own political views. And that's what the men and women of our intelligence community do and they should be lauded for that. They put their lives on the the line to keep us safe. They deserve the support of the administration. They deserve the support of the White House. They don't deserve to be attacked or accused of having a political motive.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Josh.

EARNEST: Thanks for the opportunity, Martha.

RADDATZ: We want to try to put this all together now with Michael Mukasey. He was former U.S. attorney general under President George W. Bush and knows the federal wiretap laws and the FISA courts inside and out from his time fighting terrorist threats. But now we have the president himself saying he was the target of surveillance ordered up by his predecessor.

Thanks for joining us, Mr. Mukasey. It's good to see you.

Your reaction to the tweets and the explanation you just heard from the White House?

MICHAEL MUKASEY, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, I don't do tweets.

RADDATZ: You heard about them.

MUKASEY: Yeah, I hear about them, but I don't do tweets and for good reason. It's not the' ideal medium in which to get an idea across.

This is the difference between being correct and being right. I think the president was not correct certainly in saying that President Obama ordered a tap on a server in Trump Tower. However, I think he's right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney -- of the Justice Department through the FISA court.

RADDATZ: And what do you base that on?

MUKASEY: I base that on news reports that you mentioned in the last spot. I also base it on kind of inadvertent blurting out by Adam Schiff that his committee wants to talk to the counterintelligence agents at the FBI who were involved in this. Now, what that means is this is part not of a criminal investigation, but of an intelligence gathering investigation.

The FBI has got two functions. They investigate crimes and they gather intelligence. They started gathering intelligence in '08 based on guidelines that we put in place.

They tried to get – apparently tried to get a wiretap based on their criminal investigation function in June. That was turned down. They then tried to get, and got, an order permitting them to conduct electronic surveillance in October. This is October of 2016.

So that's when, apparently, that's when...

RADDATZ: And again you're basing this on news reports as well.

MUKASEY: And on, and on, Adam Schiff.

RADDATZ: And on Adam Schiff. If a wiretap did exist, it would have to have been approved by a FISA court based on real evidence. So, if there was a wiretap, does that mean there were suspicious things going on between the Trump administration and the Russians?

MUKASEY: It means there were some basis to believe that somebody in Trump Tower may have been acting as an agent of the Russians, for whatever purpose, not necessarily the election, but for some purpose.

And the FBI keeps track of people who act as agents of foreign governments. They keep track of people who act as agents of the Chinese, the Russians, the Israelis, everybody.

RADDATZ: Some of the evidence may have been gleaned from classified means. Is there any way to verify these claims in the press or Trump's claims so the American people can really understand what's going on here?

MUKASEY: The only way to verify, whether there was a -- whether there was electronic surveillance is to disclose the warrant and to disclose the fruits of it. And that should not be done even in a political storm as hot as this one.

RADDATZ: Given all these accusations, and you're aware of the tweets that President Trump put out. And they were pretty definitive. Shouldn't they want a special inquiry, a special prosecutor, an independent prosecutor to look into this?

MUKASEY: No. There's nothing to prosecute. The only crime I that have heard about or seen of that was committed was committed by the Russians when they hacked the DNC. They hacked John Podesta, and they tried to hack the Republican National Committee. That's the only crime that I'm aware of.

Now, the question is of course is why was it committed? Some people say it was committed to promote the election of Donald Trump. I happen to think that is ridiculous. Because at the time that it had happened, Donald Trump looked like a sure loser. And you'd have to believe that Vladimir Putin was an idiot trying to back a sure loser. I think much more likely he was trying to intimidate a sure winner, Secretary Clinton.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us. That helped us understand everything. Thanks very much. And it's great to see you.