'This Week' Transcript 1-1-17: Sean Spicer and Rep. Adam Schiff

JONATHAN KARL: Sean Spicer, the incoming White House communications director and press secretary, in his first Sunday show interview since being tapped for the jobs by President-elect Donald Trump. Sean, congratulations and thank you for being here.

SEAN SPICER: You bet. Good morning, happy New Year.

KARL: Happy New Year. So let’s start right with the big news this week from President Obama, imposing those sanctions on Russia, expelling those diplomats. Does president-elect Trump agree with those moves? Or will he reverse them when he takes office?

SPICER: I think, as he said the other day, he's going to sit down with the intelligence committee heads next week, get a full briefing on the situation. I think one of the questions that we have is why the magnitude of this? I mean you look at 35 people being expelled, two sites being closed down, the question is, is that response in proportion to the actions taken? Maybe it was; maybe it wasn't but you have to think about that. That's nothing that we haven’t seen in modern history and when we look back…

KARL: Well we’ve seen diplomats expelled…

(CROSSTALK)

SPICER: No, no, but hold on let's look at this, in 2015, China took over a million records, sensitive data of people like me who had worked in the government at any time, classified or personal information, where we lived, things we had written down on our applications, our security clearances, and not, a White House statement wasn't even issued. No action publicly was taken. Nothing, nothing was taken when millions of people had their private information, including information on security clearances that was shared. Not one thing happened. So there is a question about whether there's a political retribution here versus a diplomatic response.

KARL: So it sounds like you think these measures may be too much?

SPICER: Well no, what I think is that…

KARL: And that reversing them is on the table?

SPICER: …the President Elect needs to sit down with the heads of the intelligence communities next week and get a full briefing on what they knew, why they knew it, whether or not the Obama administration's response was in proportion to the actions taken. Maybe it was; maybe it wasn't. We need to have that briefing first. But I would argue that if you look at our history, you haven't seen a response like that in modern history for any action and when you look at the fact that China did something so egregious in 2015 and the White House did nothing publicly, not even issue a statement, except they sent everyone who had worked in the government a letter saying that you get free monitoring of your credit. That's all they did. They took action by sending a letter to us, not even taking an action against China. So what Russia did, we have to wait and see but it be interesting.

KARL: But it's interesting, though, because we've seen near universal support from the mainstream Republicans in Congress, in fact, Mitch McConnell called them a good first step and suggested that the Republicans in the Senate may actually move to impose stiffer sanctions as punishment for Russia. Does President Elect Trump oppose those efforts?

SPICER: No, I think what he is going to do, as I said, is sit down with the intelligence communities, get a full briefing on what they knew, whether or not they, and he can determine whether or not the actions were taken. But as you saw, President Putin said he's not going to retaliate in the way he initially suggested. He wants to wait for President Trump to come in. I think that that shows you the power that President Trump has. He's already had unbelievable success domestically with bringing back jobs to Carrier and Sprint. No, hold on, and I think that around the world, foreign leaders are seeing what we're seeing here in this country which is that business as usual is over, President Trump is not only going to put the American worker first, but he's going to restore America's place in the globe.

KARL: But what’s the bottom line. Just a yes or no answer. Does President Trump, President-elect Trump, now accept the fact that Russia was behind the DNC hack?

SPICER: Well I think that there’s a report that came out the other day, that got issued on the 29th, that the intelligence community has put out, and while the media played it up as this report about the hacking, what it actually is, if you look through it, and its available online, is a series of recommendations that should be taken, like changing passwords, changing administrative rights. What it shows is that by all measures the Democratic National Committee had a very lax IT support. Now hacking is wrong by any standards. No one supports anyone hacking into any other entity, legal, domestically, or foreign, or anyone interfering with anything, but the fact of the matter is, what this report really does show is that there’s a need for them to go back in and look at their, what they’re doing IT wise to protect their system.

KARL: Absolutely, but you do see, I have the report too, you do see the headline, Russian malicious cyber activity. It makes it clear, and it names Russia, gives the IP addresses…

SPICER: And then it says, actions take, back up the system. Staff training…

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Does he accept that Russia was behind this?

SPICER: Well I think, like I said, he has to have the briefing first from the intelligence community next week.

KARL: So he’s still not there yet?

SPICER: It’s not a question of not there yet, Jonathan. It’s a question of getting the information. Everyone in the media wants to jump forward and make a conclusion based off other sourced information, you know anonymous sources that are coming out of the intelligence community, he’s gonna do this right.

KARL: This is no longer anonymous, this is

SPICER: It is…

KARL: This is a public statement.

SPICER: What this says is that the DNC had a problem with their IT security and people tried to hack it and they need to do a better job of protecting it…

KARL: The Russians succeeding in hacking…

SPICER: But the fact of the matter is, but we’re having part of a conversation. Why aren’t we talking about the influence, other influences on the election? Why aren’t we talking about Hillary Clinton getting debate questions ahead of time? That’s a pretty valid attempt to influence an election. Somebody giving her the debate questions and the answers of an election. No, no, no. It’s not hey. We haven’t, no one’s asking those questions. And the fact is is that everyone wants to talk, make Donald Trump admit to certain things. When are we going to start talking about the other side of this. Which is what did Hillary Clinton do to influence the election? Is she being punished in any way? What are we doing to make sure that people don’t get the debate questions ahead of time, because I can tell you this, if my boss at the time, Reince Priebus, had gotten the debate questions, and handed them off, he would have been driven out of this town on a steak, and Donald Trump would have been vilified. No one wants to ask those questions now.

KARL: Just to be clear, that was during the Democratic primary, it was not in the debates with Donald Trump. But let me move on.

SPICER: So that makes it better?

KARL: No, I’m just, just want to be clear to what we’re talking about. You’re going back to the primary…

SPICER: No, no, I’m sorry that I’m going back to, cause that’s who ultimately ended up the Democratic nominee.

(CROSSTALK)

SPICER: So you can’t sort of say let’s go back only part way. The fact of the matter is Bernie Sanders gave her a heck of a run. If he had actually not had the same information, maybe he could of done, maybe not. But you can’t have a part of a conversation. I think we have to look at this holistically.

KARL: Ok. So I want to ask you something, Donald Trump has had a lot to say about Russia over the past couple of weeks.

SPICER: Right.

KARL: In particular about Vladimir Putin. First he praised Putin for sending him a quote very nice letter saying he thought Putin’s thoughts were quote so correct. Then he agreed with Putin’s mocking of Hillary Clinton, saying it was, so true. And now we saw, most recently, praising Putin’s muted response to these new sanctions saying I always knew he was very smart. Sean, you’re a longtime Republican, party of Reagan, is there something a little strange to you to hear the incoming president offering so many words of praise to the Russian…

SPICER: Well let’s look at what happened, right? The United States says were going to impose these sanctions. Expel people, close down sites, etcetera, call out people by name. The Russian government says were going to retaliate in the equal sense. And then Vladimir Putin says, you know what, I’m actually gonna wait until Donald Trump goes. That’s actually good for our country. So the idea is, everyone wants to talk about the tweets, but I’d actually focus on the action that he’s getting. Donald Trump’s not president yet and he’s getting action, successes, and wins both abroad and here at home. No one, I mean look, everything that he does right now, he gets five, he speaks with the head of Sprint gets 5,000 jobs moved from abroad. And everyone starts to mock him. Oh those jobs were already announced. They weren’t. The sales jobs had been previously announced. These jobs were coming from abroad to America. And instead of trying to mock him or undermine him, it’s time that people started giving him credit for actually getting things done.

KARL: So a broader question about Russian U.S. relations, Paul Ryan in his statement, in response to these sanctions said, Russia does not share America’s interest, in fact it has consistently sought to undermine them. John McCain in response, said Putin is a thug and a murderer. Is there just a fundamental different worldview on Russia between…

SPICER: No, there’s an understanding…

KARL: …these Republican leaders and Donald Trump?

SPICER: No. Hold on. It’s not a, it’s an understanding of the role that Russia plays in our world right now. They have the most number of nuclear weapons in the world. You can sit back and say were not going to have a relationship. They had a failed Russian reset the last eight years. They wanted to have a relationship with Russia, and they failed. This president’s going to have a relationship with Russia, and understand that it’s in America’s interest to have a relationship with Russia where they don’t pose a threat to our national economic interests. That’s, that benefits every American. And I don’t know why we wouldn’t support that. At the end of the day.

KARL: I’m just asking if he views this differently than Republican leaders.

SPICER: What he’s viewing this as is a world leader who understands that the United States has two major other growing super powers. China and Russia. And right now to have a relationship with Russia, which we don’t have, because this administration had a failed reset that didn’t go anywhere, and so right now they want to praise the fact that they don’t have a relationship. Donald Trump recognizes that a good leader is going to protect America’s interests by making sure that we have a relationship with Russia, that our interests are protected not theirs.

KARL: Ok, I want to move on to the inauguration coming up. You’ve promised, and we’ve heard from Trump talking about a big start to this administration.

SPICER: Right.

KARL: What is the one big thing we are going to see after he takes the oath of office?

SPICER: It’s going to be not one big thing; it’s going to be many big things. On day one he’s going to sign a series of executive orders, do two things, one is repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job-creation. And then secondly, do the same on a forward thinking thing. He's going to start implementing things. He's going to bring a new brand to Washington. He's going to institute a lobbying ban, five years. It's very forward thinking. What we've had in the past is people who have looked in the rear view mirror. This time, we're thinking forward. If you want to serve in a Trump administration, you’re going to serve this country, not yourself. So there’s going to be a five year ban on people going off to be lobbyists, or a lifetime ban on anyone who wants to serve a foreign government.

KARL: So you’re the incoming press secretary and communications director. I’ve gotta ask you about what we saw in the New York Times last week. Headline about Trump talking about expanding U.S. nuclear ability, but what struck me was the subhead, “statement on Twitter.” In the beginning of the second paragraph, “Mr. Trump’s statement in a midafternoon Twitter post.” Here, big front-page headlines generated by a midafternoon Twitter post. Is that what we’re going to see? I mean you’re the press secretary…

SPICER: Sure. Why not. But…

KARL: So major policy done via Twitter.

SPICER: You know, with all due respect, I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45 plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation. He doesn’t have to have it funneled through the media. This is the, this is going to be -- business as usual is over, as I’ve said before. There’s a new sheriff in town, and he’s going to do things first and foremost for the American people.

KARL: So we’re still going to see a lot of Twitter as president?

SPICER: You’re going to see. Absolutely you’re going to see Twitter. Why wouldn’t…

KARL: Well he had said on 60 minutes that he was going to cut back…

SPICER: No. You know what, the fact of the matter is that when he tweets he gets results. So whether it’s Twitter, holding a news conference, picking up the phone, having a meeting, he is going to make sure that he continues to fight for the American people every single day.

KARL: Bottom line, are you going to have regular White House press briefings Sean Spicer?

SPICER: Absolutely. In some way. You know some of them will be on camera; some of them will be off. But absolutely. We understand the importance.

KARL: So no more daily televised press briefings?

SPICER: No, no. No decisions have been made. But we’re looking at every single facet of government and figuring it out. Can we do it better? We’ll sit down with the White House Correspondents Dinner, Correspondents Association. I’ve already had reporters reach out and say hey we’ve got some ideas, this isn’t, this is about we understand that we have a message to get out, and successes to, that we want the American people to understand. So we’ll use every tool possible. And absolutely, we’ll sit down and make sure that on a daily basis the press is informed.

KARL: And regular presidential press conferences?

SPICER: Absolutely.

KARL: All right. Sean Spicer, incoming press secretary for the Trump administration, thank you for joining us.

SPICER: Happy New Year.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS HOST: We're joined now by Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman Schiff, happy new year and thank you for joining us.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIF.: Thank you, good to be with you.

KARL: So let's pick up with the Russian hack. You heard from president-elect Trump last night saying he's still not convinced it's the Russians. He says hacking is a very hard thing to prove so it could be somebody else. OK. You have been briefed on the intelligence.

How solid is the evidence that it was the Russians?

SCHIFF: It's very solid. It's indeed overwhelming and the president-elect, as you know, also said that he knows things that other people don't know. He needs to stop talking this way.

If he's going to have any credibility as president, he needs to stop talking this way. He needs to stop denigrating the intelligence community. He's going to rely on them. He's going to have to rely on them.

And this is the overwhelming judgment of the intelligence community and, frankly, all of the members of the intelligence committees in Congress, Democrats and Republicans. None of us have any question about this. The only one who does apparently is Donald Trump.

And this is the problem. There's only one thing worse than someone who wins elective office after everyone told them that they would win and that's someone who wins after everyone told them that they would not because they believe in the infallibility of their own judgment. And this is very dangerous.

KARL: But doesn't the incoming Trump press secretary have a point here on the response by the Obama administration?

We did have that hack by the Chinese, the OPM attack; this was 22 million federal employees affected. The Obama administration did nothing that we know of publicly.

Why did they do nothing about that huge hack done by China and then this, just on the way out the door, make this big statement about the Russia hack?

SCHIFF: Well, I think what Mr. Spicer fails to appreciate is there was one form of hacking for the purpose of foreign intelligence gathering and that's what the Chinese did with OPM. They gathered this information about federal employees that they could use for their foreign intelligence purposes.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: That's a serious offense.

SCHIFF: It's very serious. All nations gather foreign intelligence information, all nations.

KARL: Steal data?

(CROSSTALK)

SCHIFF: And you're not going to -- well, you're not going to prevent foreign nations from stealing data that they think is in their interest. The best thing you can do is defend against it.

But here's what's different about what Russia did. They didn't just steal data; they weaponized it. They dumped it during an election with the specific intent of influencing the outcomes of that election and sowing discord in the United States. That is not something China has ever done. That is not something, frankly, Russia has ever done here, although it has done it in Europe.

And that is a very different situation than the mere stealing of information, as serious as it was in China's case. And that's why the administration handled both cases very differently and that makes all the sense in the world.

KARL: Has the Obama administration, though, given something of a gift to the incoming Trump administration on this?

They took measures that perhaps were not all that serious so that the Russians could kind of shrug them off, giving Trump an opportunity to kind of say what's done has been done and move on?

SCHIFF: If the Trump folks are smart or shrewd politically, they would view it that way. They would say he took care of the reprisals, it didn't really throw off relations with Russia in terms of how I'm going to start out my presidency. He cleaned the deck for me.

If he's smart, that's the view he'll take. Frankly, though, in Congress, we don't share that view. We think that more has to be done. We don't think that frankly the steps that have been taken are enough of a deterrent. And you're going to see bipartisan support in Congress for stronger sanctions against Russia.

KARL: And if Trump moves to undo what President Obama has done here, what's going to be the congressional response?

SCHIFF: The reaction is going to be even more vigorous, I'm convinced, in favor of stronger sanctions against Russia. You're going to see Democrats and Republicans, like McCain and Graham and others, come together with a strong sanctions package because frankly even though what the administration did was more than symbolic, it was very meaningful. It is not enough to deter Russia.

KARL: So if you looked through that FBI report, it is clear that this was not the most sophisticated hack. Basically these Democratic officials opened up suspicious attachments or gave their passwords when asked.

This was -- this could have been prevented with a little less carelessness on the part of the Democrats, isn't that right?

SCHIFF: You know, I'm not sure that that's right. And certainly there was carelessness and they didn't follow best practices.

The reality is, if Russia wants to get into a private organization, they're going to get in. If you launch enough spearfishing attacks, no matter how sophisticated you are, in your defense, an adversary like Russia is going to get in. So much as that might be a good argument for Sean Spicer and others to say, oh, the Democratic Party was negligent --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But they were careless.

SCHIFF: -- they were careless. But that doesn't let Russia off the hook. Yes, it got them in the door. But Russia and Putin and the Kremlin, they are the ones that made a decision to dump and weaponize that information.

KARL: And I want to ask you about this horrific attack in Turkey, yet another shooting in a nightclub.

What do we know about who was responsible?

SCHIFF: Well, we still don't know yet. Obviously there are two parties that are the prime suspects. You have ISIS, which has urged attacks in Turkey, urged attacks in places where foreigners congregate, urged attacks around the holidays.

You also have Turkey very much at war with Kurdish militants. What you look at initially before there's a claim of responsibility or can follow the evidence trail is who were the targets. And these look more like ISIS targets than Kurdish targets. But that's far from definitive.

KARL: And if you look at this, it's really, unfortunately, not all that surprising. We got a State Department warning issued just 10 days ago, a non-specific, general warning to Americans in Turkey and other parts of Israel -- I mean other parts of -- of Europe, telling them to avoid crowded spaces and places where Westerners were gathered.

SCHIFF: That was true. Our State Department warnings have been tragically very much on point, as they were in Berlin, as they are here in Turkey. And unfortunately, this portends another very tumultuous and violent year in Turkey, as not only the gateway and the path for fighters going into Syria, but also the gateway for refugees coming out and massive security problems on their hands.

KARL: Right.

Congressman Adam Schiff, thank you very much for joining us.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

KARL: And Happy New Year.

SCHIFF: To you, too.