'This Week' Transcript 2-5-17: VP Mike Pence, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Ben Sasse

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on February 5, 2017 and it will be updated.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: The president is vowing to overturn that order. This morning he called it, "A ridiculous order from a so-called judge." So-called judge. Is it appropriate for the president to be questioning the legitimacy of a federal judge in that way?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Through the course of the campaign and in the early days of this administration, President Trump's made it clear that our administration is going to put the safety and security of the American people first. And the executive order that he put into effect, which suspends immigration from seven countries (NOISE) that have been compromised by terrorism and don't have the kind of internal systems that we can be certain that people that are applying to come to this country are who they say they are, was legal. It was appropriate. And our administration is gonna be using all legal means at our disposal to challenge the judge's order—

STEPHANOPOULOS: I-- I understand that. But is it-- is it-- is it right for the president to say, "so-called judge"? Doesn't that undermine the separation of powers in the constitution written right next door?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well. I-- I-- I don't think it does. I think the American people are very accustomed to this president speaking his mind and speaking very straight with them. And it's very frustrating when-- when scholars on the left and the right, people as distinguished as Jonathan Turley of George Washington University have said, "While he doesn't agree with the executive order, he recognizes the president has the full authority to put the security of the homeland first in determining who comes into this country--"

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right but this judge was appointed--

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: And to see a judge actually suspend that order across the country, George, is frustrating all of us--

STEPHANOPOULOS: But so-called judge? This is a judge who was nominated by President Bush, 99-to-nothing confirmed. How is he a "so-called" judge?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well. Again, there's-- there's simply no question under the constitution, and frankly under federal law, that the president of the United States has the authority in the interest of national security to determine who has the right to come into this country. And-- and we're gonna challenge the judge's order on that basis. We're gonna seek a stay.

Because the-- the reality is, we face a dangerous enemy. And the president is determined to use the authority that he has under the constitution and under the law. But we'll work through the courts to challenge the order--

STEPHANOPOULOS: But doesn't this judge have the authority to do what he did as well?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: He certainly does, and that's why the administration is complying with that order as we speak. And we'll go through the process in the courts to get a stay of that order, so that again, we can (PAPERS) implement-- this action that is-- is entirely focused on the safety and security of the American people.

Look, we've got to do things differently. And the Obama administration and the last Congress identified these seven countries repeatedly as seven countries that have been compromised by terrorism. And so by putting a pause in, as Secretary Kelly described it accurately, "putting a pause in," for all these countries except Syria. and beginning to identify ways that we can assure that anyone that's coming here-- is-- is, doesn't represent a threat to our families and our communities. It's what the American people expect--

STEPHANOPOULOS: But it-- there's been a chorus of criticism though of this ban as-- as you know, from other corners, from our allies like Theresa May, the French president, from Republicans in Congress. When you look at-- at how this was done, do you take anyw-- take away any lessons? Concede it could have been done better, drafted better?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: I think the early days of this administration are gonna be described in the history books as "days of action." And the American people welcome the decisiveness that President Trump has shown on this issue, putting the safety and secretary of the American people above the niceties of communicating with people in Washington or in some cases around the world. He acted. He put the safety of the American people first. And I think this, that's the kinda leadership the American people want to see.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There's definitely some support. A lot of resistance you've seen crop up as well. But I want to move on, because-- the Democratic leader in the Senate has weighed in on this-- this morning-- as well. He's responding to the president's tweet this morning saying, "With each action testing the constitution and each personal attack-- on-- on judges, President Trump raises the bar even higher for Judge Gorsuch's nomination to serve on the Supreme Court." You think it's gonna have an impact?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Probably, you know, the-- I look at the first few days of this administration, and I love to tell people, "Watch this president at work sitting behind that resolute desk in the Oval Office." You see a president who's in the promise-keeping business. And in my view, chief among those promises was his commitment to nominate someone to the Supreme Court who will be faithful to the constitution, interpret the law as written. But he also said he wanted someone who is "exceptionally qualified."

And Judge Neil Gorsuch, with his academic background, with ten years on the court, as someone who was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate ten years ago to the Court of Appeals in the Tenth Circuit-- I think represents-- that promise kept to the American people. And we remain very confident-- that despite-- some of the posturing that we see in the Senate today-- that Judge Gorsuch is-- is going to be well received by members in the Senate. And I-- and I'll promise you. One way or the other, he's gonna get an up or down vote on the floor of the Senate.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Whether it takes the "nuclear option" or not. President-- President Trump also promised a pro-life justice. Judge Gorsuch has never ruled directly on Roe v. Wade. Are you confident that he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade on the court?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: You know, as-- as someone who, like the president, cherishes the sanctity of life-- that's an important issue to me, as it for millions of Americans. But in this deliberation, and I was honored-- to be a part of the process.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You spoke with the judge, right?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: I did. And the president-- the president asked me to be a part of a small group that interviewed-- all the finalists for this decision. But what the president directed us to look for was someone who would be faithful to the constitution, who would simply apply the law as written, who would have the character, the temperament, and the courage-- that the American people want to see on the Supreme Court.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Did you ask him directly about Roe v. Wade?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: I did not. And I-- you know, what-- what-- what the president charged us to do was to find someone who had the background, the experience, the unimpeachable credentials, the character, but also just to be faithful to the constitution as written.

We're in this hallowed hall where the Congress met in 1790. We're right next door to Independence Hall where the constitution was written. That and the framework of this government have created the greatest-- quality of life in the history of mankind. And I'm confident that in Judge Neil Gorsuch, we'll have someone on the court who will keep faith with the constitution.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump decided this week to let stand President Obama's executive order on L.G.B.T. rights. And it prompted this question from a prominent social conservative, Bob Vander Plaats. He said, "Our base is wondering why Obama's executive order is allowed to stand?" What's the answer?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: I think throughout the campaign, President Trump made it clear that-- that discrimination would have no place in our administration. I mean, he was the very first Republican nominee to mention the L.G.B.T.Q. community at our Republican National Convention and was applauded for it. And-- and I was there applauding with him.

I think the generosity of his spirit, recognizing that-- that in-- in the patriot's heart, there's no room for prejudice-- is-- is part of who this president is. But I also think that the speech that he gave this week at the National Prayer Breakfast, reiterating his commitment to repeal the Johnson Amendment that's put a chilling effect on free speech in religious institutions around the country. And his reiterated commitment to religious liberty are all a part of the kind of leadership that-- people are gonna welcome from-- President Trump--

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do think a new executive order is necessary on religious liberty? Or is current law sufficient?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, the president's made it clear that he wants to take action on the Johnson amendment. Back in the 1950s, the Congress passed a law that essentially threatened the tax-exempt status of churches and synagogues and-- and religious institutions if they were seen to be involved in political expression.

And I have to tell ya, I don't-- I don't think we'd have ever made it to these hallowed halls-- back in 1790 if the-- if the pulpits of this country had been silenced from speaking about what they thought was right and wrong. The president provided real leadership in the campaign where he identified the Johnson amendment and he told people of faith of every background across this country that he would work to repeal it. And he's directed the administration to begin to look at ways, both legislatively and through executive action to do that-- (UNINTEL)

STEPHANOPOULOS: But no executive orders beyond that, beyond the jon-- fixing the Johnson amendment, in your view?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, I think that'll be the purview of the president to determine whether any of that's necessary. But-- but-- I will tell you for our part. The focus of this administration will continue to be to have a safer America, to have a more prosperous America, and to continue to advance the president's agenda, both on Capitol Hill and through executive action and carry that message all across the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President took executive action on Iran yesterday. Imposed those new sanctions. And we saw General Flynn say, "Iran is on notice." What does that mean, exactly?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: It means, "We're watching."

STEPHANOPOULOS: What are we watching for?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: It means there's-- Iran would do well to look at the calendar and realize there's a new president in the Oval Office. And Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What would testing the resolve be?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, we-- the-- the ballistic missile tests that were done in the last week were in direct violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions dealing with limiting them in that regard. That's the reason why the president took the decisive action that he took to impose economic sanctions on their supply chain for their missile program.

But also, let's recognize that, the Houthi rebels in Yemen are fully subsidized by Iran. And the attack that the Houthis leveled using Iranian arms against a Saudi Arabian-- ship this last week, all represent the kind of hostile and belligerent actions that are simply not going to be tolerated-- by this administration--

STEPHANOPOULOS: That might require military action? President said, "Everything's on the table."

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: President said, "Everything's on the table." But look, the-- the Iranians got a deal from the international community that again, the president and I and our administration think was a terrible deal. It essentially allows Iran to develop a nuclear weapon-- in the years ahead at a date certain. And-- and-- and they received hundreds of millions of dollars in cash--

STEPHANOPOULOS: But Secretary Mattis and Secretary Tillerson say, "We have to stand by that deal." Now, is that administration policy?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, we're evaluating that as we speak.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But Secretary Mattis didn't say, "he's evaluating the deal." He said, "The U.S. has to stand by it." Is that administration policy?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, I think the president will make that decision in the days ahead. And he'll listen to all of his advisors, but make no mistake about it. The resolve-- of this president-- is such that-- Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Russia has been violating the ceasefire in Ukraine. Are they on notice as well?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: We're watching. And very troubled by the-- the-- increased hostilities over the past week in Eastern Ukraine. I know the president-- had a conversation with-- Vladimir Putin.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Did he say he was troubled?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: They-- they spoke at that time about Ukraine, and I expect those conversations are going-- to be ongoing. But-- but look, there's-- I think there's a growing recognition in the world community that there is-- there's a new style of leadership, not just a new leader in the White House. President Trump is bringing a very candid-- and direct type of leadership to the White House. And in conversations with leaders around the world, frankly, I think they all find it very refreshing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Some of them find it unsettling.

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, and-- to the extent that we have a president who's got broad shoulders and is willing to put the interests of the American people first and speak directly to leaders about the world about America's interests-- that may be unsettling to some. But I think it's very encouraging to millions of Americans.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So but w-- will the-- will the sanctions on Russia remain in place as long as Russia is violating the ceasefire in Ukraine?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: I think that's-- I think that's a question that will be answered-- in the months ahead. And it-- it just simply all depends.

STEPHANOPOULOS: On?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: On whether or not-- we see the kind of changes in posture by-- by Russia. And-- the opportunity perhaps to work on common interests. And the president's made it clear the top priority of this administration is to hunt down and destroy I.S.I.S. at its source.

He's directed our military commanders-- and our Secretary of State to collaborate and to develop-- strategy in the region-- to bring together the resources and the allies necessary to do that. Russia has a common interest-- in confronting radical Islamic terrorism and especially I.S.I.S.

And if we have opportunities to work together-- I think the president-- president is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship anew. But-- make no mistake about it-- those decisions will await action. And they'll be very dependent on-- on how-- on how the Russians respond in the days ahead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're just about out of time. I want to ask you about Obamacare. Senator Lamar Alexander-- came out this week. He's the chair of the Health Committee. And he says, "You have to start talking about repairing Obamacare, not replacing." Here's what he said exactly. He's compared it to an old bridge. He said, "Don't close it until the new one is complete. In the meantime, we repair it. No one is talking about repealing anything until there is a concrete alternative in place." Does the president accept that?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, I-- I think-- I think what the Senator was talking about was simply the process. What the president has said is that, "We are going to repeal Obamacare," which has put a tremendous burden on families across this country. We have some states across America, George, where health insurance premiums have gone up more than 100%.

And the president made it clear to the Congress right after the election that he wanted to see us move on repealing the most corrosive elements. The mandate, the taxes, the penalties of Obamacare. But he's also made it very clear that at-- at-- at the same time that we repeal Obamacare, we're going through both executive action and through legislation set into motion a replacement of Obamacare that will be orderly and will lead the American people-- to a system based on free market principles--

STEPHANOPOULOS: But it doesn't have to be-- it doesn't have to be complete, the replacement before repeal?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, when he gave that speech here in Philadelphia during the course of the campaign on Obamacare, he talked about-- commitment to repeal and replace-- this deeply flawed legislation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not repair?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: But he said, but he also said, "It would be an orderly transition." The way I interpret what the Senator said, George, is that-- that-- that "We're going to insure that we have that orderly transition." But the American people know we can do better.

We can lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government with mandates and with taxes. The president's committed to that. And I have to tell ya, we're very encouraged-- by the-- the support and the partnership of leadership in the House and Senate in achieving just that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Gonna pick a winner in the Super Bowl?

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: I'm-- I'm gonna go and cheer them on. (LAUGH) I'm an Indianapolis Colts fan. (LAUGH) So-- so I'll be on neutral ground in the Houston owners' suite. And-- what a privilege it'll be to be there with-- President George Herbert Walker Bush. We're so pleased. I know the president is pleased to see him doing well, there for the coin toss. And-- to be able to be there to celebrate that great tradition-- in-- in the company of some of America's heroes-- will be a great privilege for Karen and I.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Have a good time. Nice to see you, sir.

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Thanks George.