This is a rush transcript for "This Week" on April 1, 2018, and will be updated.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS: And joining me now is White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert. Good morning, Mr. Bossert.

TOM BOSSERT, HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISOR, WHITE HOUSE: Good morning.

RADDATZ: You know, the president’s announcement seemed to catch some in the administration by surprise. How far in advance did you know he was going to announce that he would deploy the National Guard?

BOSSERT: Yes, it’s funny what the outside perspective must be, because it didn’t surprise me in the slightest. I think President Trump’s been pretty clear on this as a priority since he began his -- his run for office. So I think a number of things were --

RADDATZ: But not the guard, necessarily.

BOSSERT: No, I think the guard’s always been something that we’ve considered. And what we do is we look carefully at trend lines and so there’s been a little bit of misreporting on this. Let’s see if I can help with that. A lot of the reporting tends to suggest that because we’ve seen record lows over the last 40 years an -- annual basis that that’s good enough.

We’ve got a leaking boat on our border and we’re all quibbling with how much water’s in the boat and how fast we’re bailing it out. I think at this point the president’s been pretty clear. Enough is enough, fix the actual problem and stop that leak. But --

RADDATZ: But -- but you bring up those lows. 46 year low in apprehension. So what was the crisis here? Why did they have to rush the National Guard to the border?

BOSSERT: Yes, so this is the problem with statistics in comparison is what I’ll throw back to you is the more appropriate comparison. What we briefed the president on was the trends that we’re seeing. And what we’re seeing is a 200 percent increase this month -- March -- this past month in apprehensions. It’s alarming. It’s a over 200 percent increase. And we’re talking about apprehending over 50,000 people attempting to cross our border in one month.

RADDATZ: Is that a seasonal uptick? Hasn’t that happened in the past, in the same month?

BOSSERT: No, so that’s -- that’s exactly the point, Martha. The seasonal uptick normally begins next month and what we’re doing is taking now at the appropriate time instead of waiting, as others have in the past, for that uptick to get in front of us.

RADDATZ: And -- and did someone in the White House or somewhere in the administration conduct any kind of intelligence assessment on why you needed to do this now?

BOSSERT: Yes, absolutely. So the Customs and Border Protection leadership provide us briefings on a regular basis and that’s where we get our statistics. So the over 200 percent increase coupled with the pending seasonal uptick coupled with the caravan that is an annual event all trended in the wrong direction. So the problem here and the point to remember is while there was a improvement, it’s a comparative improvement.

That has nothing to do with the alarming trend of border crossings that we’re seeing. And at this point we don’t have the capacity to address that problem. That’s the more troubling point the president needed to address.

RADDATZ: And -- and we know the National Guard can’t legally apprehend anyone trying to get across the border. So what do they actually do?

BOSSERT: Well, there’s a lot of question on what they can do. What we’re going to do -- the president did something separately that was not necessarily as well reported, and that is he put out a memorandum directing his cabinet to not catch and release, but to catch and detain. That’s a big difference. So the guard can do whatever the federal government in this case is authorized to do.

What we’ve chosen to do with them is to augment the Customs and Border Protection officers who are so well trained to interdict these border crossers.

RADDATZ: Do -- do you have any idea how much this will cost? The federal government will pay for it.

BOSSERT: Yes. The costs will depend on our time phase (ph) deployment and how long we stay there. Maybe this is a good opportunity to explain how it works. The purpose of using the National Guard isn’t just to augment the Customs and Border Protections capabilities. It’ll be short term and I think the message there is CBP is hiring. We need more people and they’re looking to onboard them and train them now.

But the -- the message here is that governors are also equally troubled. This isn’t President’ Trump’s concoction where he sits around thinking I need to make a political point. This is an operational need, an operational deficiency. We have a requirement that’s being met. Not only are the -- are the border states and the border governors complying and applying their National Guard resources, I bet when you’re done with this we’re going to see the majority of governors of this country sending their guard forces.

RADDATZ: And -- and -- and you talk about catch and release, instead catch and detain.

BOSSERT: Yes.

RADDATZ: There’s not room for people. How do you get that done quickly, places where they can be detained?

BOSSERT: Yes, this is exactly --

RADDATZ: And you’re talking about women and children really, (ph) here.

BOSSERT: Well, we’re talking about a whole slew of different demographics that cross our border. The most troubling and heartbreaking are the unaccompanied alien children who are sent here intentionally by their parents to get across the border to exploit all of the various loopholes you hear us talk about frequently. The problem here is Congress has failed to fix this boat. It continues to leak.

We’ve called them -- on them over and over again. And so --

RADDATZ: So what do you do about the detention?

BOSSERT: So the detention problem right now requires a flux and an addition of bed capacity, which is what we’re doing. We’re applying all the money we’ve been authorized to apply to that problem. We’re going to detain them and -- in the best conditions possible. We’re not going to allow our border to be open for business and crossing any longer.

And the president’s -- at this point -- said enough. So not only is the National Guard part of this story, every governor in every state is part of this story and they’re all joining with the president, saying enough.

RADDATZ: OK. According to one study, illegal border crossings have accounted for fewer than 40 percent of all undocumented arrivals since 2010. Far more come from people overstaying their visas. Combined with the fact that many people crossing the border are seeking asylum rather than evading capture. Are you targeting the wrong problem?

BOSSERT: Yes, that is the biggest loophole. If you come across the border and simply claim asylum, we have no choice under the law but to bring you into our country and release you at this point into the populous.

We’d never have them come back to their scheduled appearance dates in court. Of course, why would they? They -- they -- they scatter and they try to blend into our society.

It’s a problem of a proportion of this point that can’t go unaddressed. Now, with respect to your first question, Mexicans are by far the number one foreign -- foreign born alien problem, but there’s a number of other countries, so that people don’t misunderstand this as just a South and Central American issue.

We’ve got immigrants, legal and illegal, coming from all over the world, but this is about the illegal ones.

RADDATZ: OK, this started this week, these comments about that caravan and President Trump said Thursday that on the journey coming through Mexico to the United States, women were being raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before. Do you have any sort of government data to back that up?

BOSSERT: It’s very hard to collect because it’s Mexican government data and they don’t collect it. But it’s a, at this point, well known practice, and don’t trust me, trust --

RADDATZ: Well -- well known by?

BOSSERT: By all the people in this trade and by the reporters in Mexico, I mean Jorge Ramos is one that’s been a critic of President Trump and if you look at his pieces, they’re alarming. Don’t take me as the source, take him.

We have, at this point, reached a sad state, his words, in which the price of entry for an illegal female entrant trying to sneak across our border is at this point, rape. In fact it’s apparently a well known practice among some of the female immigrants trying to come here illegally to start taking birth control.

It is an absolutely heinous price to pay.

RADDATZ: So no -- so no government data. I -- I -- I just want to say that Sarah Sanders said the same thing that it’s unacceptable to the president that this happens. Is he planning on doing anything about it?

BOSSERT: I think he’s doing the absolute number one best thing he can do about it. He’s actually stopping the problem, you have to send a red light, stop coming, stop taking that journey.

Let me tell you what else he’s doing though, because this isn’t just about fixing the boat. President Trump’s going to attend next week the Summit of the Americas in Peru, we have to change the dynamic in the western hemisphere, and he intends to lead the way on that.

There’s a self determination among the peoples of South and Central America, and there’s an opportunity for their economic growth that’ll help address some of the conditions that cause people to begin their migration, but right now, if you’re choosing to take that step and to make that journey, stop doing it.

The Mexican government’s working with us, President Trump is applying resources, do not put yourself in that danger.

RADDATZ: I -- I -- I want to turn the DACA. The president has made his position clear that he believes DACA is dead. What does that mean for the kids who’s status was put into question?

BOSSERT: I would tell them that there’s a democratic leadership in Congress that has chosen point blank that this is a better wedge issue for them to run on than a problem for them to fix.

RADDATZ: It’s just the democrat’s problem?

BOSSERT: Absolutely.

RADDATZ: President Trump could have accepted a compromise.

BOSSERT: President Trump is the one that -- in a shocking fashion, came out and did something that I don’t think any republican president has ever done, he not only increased the numbers of people he was willing to address and put on a pathway to citizenship, but he addressed the scope of the problem in a way that allowed for 1.8 million is there was an appropriate compromise on the other side.

RADDATZ: And -- and I want to lastly talk about Syria. We’ve seen those horrific images coming out of Syria this morning and it looks like there was a chemical attack. I know you’re still looking into that. What do you think the president will do if it’s indeed a chemical attack? What do you think he should do?

BOSSERT: No (ph), it’s a quite serious problem. We’ve seen the photos of that attack. I think (inaudible) first I would note the timing of this, it’s the first thing that struck me, this is the one year anniversary of -- of our action the last time they made the mistake of using these weapons and -- and pushing the rest of the world.

This isn’t just the United States, this is one of those issues on which every nation, all peoples have all agreed and have agreed since World War II, it’s an unacceptable practice. So -- so looking at --

RADDATZ: So is it possible they -- there will be another missile attack?

BOSSERT: I wouldn’t take anything off the table. These are horrible photos, we’re looking into the attack at this point. The State Department put out a statement last night and the president’s senior national security cabinet had been talking with him and with each other all throughout the evening and -- and this morning and -- and myself included.

RADDATZ: Even though the president, this week, said we’ll leave this to others, we should get out of there?

BOSSERT: Well I think the president’s got a point that’s been very clear, and -- and I’m going to reiterate that point. The pendulum has swung in the wrong direction for too long and the United States of America has been taking of in their responsibility to provide security for the entire world.

It is time to move that pendulum back in a way that brings regional partners and others with equities in these matters all around the globe into putting their resources and their treasure and their boys and girls on the line, and not just American troops.

American troops aren’t going to fix the six or seven different ongoing conflicts and wars going on in the Middle East or in Syria at this stage. We need regional partnership increased and we need U.S. presence decreased.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us Mr. Bossert, always great to talk to you.

BOSSERT: Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: Coming up, I went out to the heartland this week to see how the threat of a trade war is hitting home, plus Senator Lindsey Graham joins us live to weigh in on whether the president’s tariff scandal will pay off, and if embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt can withstand the mounding calls for his resignation.

We’ll be right back.

END