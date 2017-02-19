'This Week' Transcript 2-19-17: Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Adam Schiff, Corey Lewandowski, and Robby Mook

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on February 19, 2017 and it will be updated.

KARL: All right, let's bring in Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. Senator Paul, thank you for joining us.

And I want to start with what the president said. Fine-tuned machine over this first month. Is that what you're seeing?

SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: Well, you know, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And, from where I sit, we have done a lot of good things. You know, we've repealed regulations for the first time in 20 years using the Congressional Review Act. Three regulations that were going to cost the economy hundreds of millions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs. That is big progress. We're on schedule to repeal Obamacare. Big progress.

His cabinet picks, from a conservative point of view, have exceeded my expectations. I think Scott Pruitt is going to be great at EPA. I think we're really going to do some conservative things. Supreme Court justice, somebody I could have picked.

So, I'm actually very, very pleased with where we are.

KARL: Now, part of the kind of chaos theory stems from the president's words, what he said. I want to play something he said last night at his rally.

TRUMP: You look at what is happening last night in Sweden. Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible.

KARL: Now that was in a riff where he was talking about terror attacks. So we scrubbed the -- the records, scrubbed news reports out of Sweden. Do you have any idea what he was talking about?

PAUL: Well, I think there have been some altercations. There was a New Year's Eve altercation I think a year ago where there was quite a few things that were happening that did involve refugee populations. And I believe that was in Sweden.

But you know I think that anybody who thinks that it has been seamless and no bumps in the road in Germany with allowing a million people to come in, no, I think there have been problems.

And I think there are legitimate concerns that get sloughed over here. For example, World War I, World War II, immigration came to a grinding halt in our country during these wars. And the question I ask is if someone wants to come from Aleppo tomorrow, how do you know who they are? There is almost nothing left in Aleppo. I don't know that there is paperwork. I don't know that you can ask people in Syria, where there is a dysfunctional government, to give you legitimate paperwork on people.

So, I think it is very, very difficult to vet people from there – Yemen, Sudan, all these places that are engaged in war. I think those are legitimate concerns for our national security.

KARL: But Senator, I'm asking you about what the president said at his rally. He said what is happening last night in Sweden. We heard from the former prime minister of Sweden who tweeted after that Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.

I mean, isn't there a point of credibility? I mean, we also heard the president in the press conference say that he had the biggest electoral win since Reagan. It's not even close. So, what – isn't there a credibility question?

PAUL: You know, I think there are -- there are other people that have looked at this and they say there are two levels you can analyze this administration on. One, words and Twitter, another on actions. And I tend to look at the actions. And like I say, I have my quibbles here and there with things that are said and yet I'm really pleased that we repealed a regulation that was going to be very, very damaging to my state.

The regulation. I went to the White House this week to see him sign. The repeal would have cost 77,000 jobs in the coal industry. So, I'm very, very happy, that wold have never happened probably under half a dozen other Republican nominees.

So, I mean, not everyone is perfect, but I think there's a lot of good things. And we shouldn't lose sight of the good things from a conservative point of view of what's happening in Washington.

KARL: No doubt.

But I want to play something that you said a year ago January. Now, obviously, at this point, you were running against Donald Trump. So you were in a different position. But I want to play something you said on the nightly show are Larry Whitmore.

PAUL: What worries me most about Trump, other than all of the other crazy things, is that I believe that he wants power and I believe from my point of view that power corrupts, and that the whole purpose of our founding fathers and the country was to contain power.

KARL: So when you listen to the press conference on Thursday, and when you hear his attacks on the judiciary. And you hear his attacks on the press, do you still have any of those concerns?

PAUL: You know, I have a great deal of concern for any president and the amount of power they accumulate versus congress. I'm a stickler about the idea of separation of powers.

When you go back to James Madison, and he said we would pit ambition against ambition to try to check and keep things in balance, I think that's incredibly important. And I think all presidents have tried to gain too much power.

But this is more about the words and the personality of President Trump. I was very, very concerned about President Obama and how much executive order and how much executive power he tried to exert. But I think I want to be, and I think congress will be, a check on any executive, Republican or Democrat, that tries to grasp too much power. And really, a lot of the fault is not only presidents trying to take too much power, it's Congress giving up too much power.

We write only skeletons of bills, sort of outline of bills. Even Obamacare was just sort of an outline, 2,700-page outline. Then we sent it up there and the rest of it is written by bureaucrats, the permanent bureaucratic state.

And so, yes, there always has to be a pushback. And I think there needs to be a great deal more pushback from Congress on any president, but not just this president. I think probably 100 years worth of presidents have been usurping too much power.

KARL: And I think it’s fair to say that you are second to none in the Senate when it comes to fighting for civil liberties. So let me ask you about specifically what he's saying about the press. He is saying now that the news media is the enemy of the American people. Do you agree with that?

PAUL: It's not something that I would say. I would say that there is bias. And I think it's fair to point out that there is bias in the media on both sides, both right and left. And that it's very hard to find objective news because we have gotten, particularly as you watch cable news, it's so dominated by opinion.

And we are more polarized. And some of that comes from the people and some of that comes from the media.

But I would say that I don't see in his criticism, somehow, people think that the separation of powers means that the president can't criticize the judiciary. No, it has nothing to do with that. That's more sort of political sensibilities but has nothing to do with the Constitution or separation of powers.

We don't like it when they see it sort of treads on things. But the separation of powers is about legislative powers. It isn’t about discussion or words. So I would separate, once again, words from actual real legislative action.

If someone tries to put limits on the press, I'll be the first one standing up for the right of press, left and right, to continue saying and being part of the discussion and forwarding the discussion.

KARL: What would you make of McCain's statement that we're creeping towards a situation where people are potentially supportive of dictatorship in this country? Is that over the top or is there a concern?

PAUL: I think Senator McCain's perspective is colored by his disagreements with President Trump on foreign policy. If I were to look at foreign policy, I would say John McCain has been wrong on just about everything over the last four decades.

He advocated for the Iraq War, which I think destabilized the Middle East. If you look at the map, there's probably at least six different countries where John McCain has advocated for having U.S. boots on the ground.

John McCain’s complaint is we’re either not at war somewhere, or if we're at war, we leave too soon. So we're not there soon enough, and he wants us to stay forever wherever we send troops.

So that’s a foreign policy that is at odds with President Trump, and also the idea of engagement. The idea of foreign policy realism, I think, fits more neatly with President Trump. And with John McCain, the neoconservative label of let's make the world safe for democracy and we’re going to topple every regime hasn't worked.

I mean, our intervention to destabilize the Assad regime has really made the chaos worse in Syria. And if you were to get rid of Assad today, I would actually worry about the 2 million Christians that are protected by Assad.

So I think it's more a foreign policy debate. And Trump and McCain are on opposite sides of that debate. And I tend to sympathize more with the president that we need to change. We don't need to continue to have regime change throughout the world, nation-building.

It's expensive. And we don't have enough money to rebuild our own country if we're rebuilding everyone else's countries.

KARL: But just to clarify, what McCain said specifically is dictators get started by limiting freedom of the press. I imagine you agree with that.

PAUL: Well, the thing is, is I don't agree with his analysis and applying that to the president. I haven't seen any legislation coming forward that wants to limit the press. I see President Trump expressing his opinion, rather forceful in his own -- you know, his own distinct way.

But I see no evidence that anybody is putting forward any kind of legislation to limit the press. So I think people -- you know, this is colored by John McCain's disagreement with President Trump. It all is.

Everything that he says about the president is colored by his own personal dispute he has got running with President Trump. And it should be taken with a grain of salt because John McCain is the guy that has advocated for war everywhere. He would bankrupt the nation.

And actually we're very lucky John McCain is not in charge because I think we would be in perpetual war.

KARL: He certainly did talk about changing the libel laws during the campaign.

I want to turn to the firing of Michael Flynn. One of the candidates that the White House is now talking about as a possible replacement is John Bolton. Now, you adamantly opposed him when he was up for confirmation for another position. This obviously does not require confirmation, but would you have concerns about John Bolton as national security adviser?

PAUL: Yes, think the problem with John Bolton is he disagrees with President Trump's foreign policy. He would be closer to John McCain's foreign policy. John Bolton still believes the Iraq war was a good idea. He still believes that regime change is a good idea. He still believes that nation-building is a good idea.

So, no, I think John McCain -- I mean, John Bolton would be much closer to McCain than Trump. And I think that his history of sort of acting on his own, my fear is that secret wars would be developing around the globe. And so, no, I think he would be a bad choice.

KARL: OK, let's turn to Obamacare. You tweeted back in January that the president, quote, "fully supports my plan to replace Obamacare the same day we repeal it." We've heard some mixed signals out of the White House. Are you still confident that that's the case, that he fully supports your plan?

PAUL: Yes, I've discussed this with the vice president. I've discussed this with Congressman Price, or now secretary price. I think we need to do we repeal and replace on the same day. But I think we need to do complete repeal. My worry now is that many people are talking about a partial repeal of Obamacare. If you only repeal part of it and you leave if some sort of Obamacare light, which some are talking about, my fear is the situation actually gets worse.

Right now in the insurance markets, we have sort of a disaster unfolding, a downward spiral, adverse selection, premiums in the individual market going through the roof. People can't afford insurance and insurance companies are losing hundreds of millions of dollars. If you repeal part of Obamacare to get rid of the individual mandate but keep some of the ideas, that people can still buy insurance after they're sick, the situation gets extraordinarily worse. And so what we're seeing now could be tenfold greater if you only repeal part of Obamacare.

So about a year ago, we voted to repeal the whole thing. My advocacy and most of the conservatives I'm talking to in the House and the Senate are saying we've go to at least do what we did in 2015. And we're not into like replacing it with some federal programs. We want to repeal the whole thing and then have a replacement that helps to lower insurance costs for everybody.

KARL: Are you convinced that White House is on board with that? I mean, you know, the president said there would be a plan in March but he's also talked about maybe this would take more than a year to unfold.

PAUL: Well, the thing is, is, yes, all of it takes awhile to unfold. Legislatively, I think we will repeal Obamacare within the next one to two months. I'm pretty sure of that. There's a debate whether we repeal the whole thing or whether or not some, you know, of the big government Republicans want to keep Obamacare light.

The conservatives, we're ready for a fight. The House Freedom Caucus says they will not vote for partial repeal. I'm in the same camp. I'm not voting for partial repeal. It's got to be the same thing or better than what we voted on in 2015. And so there is going to be a discussion on how much we repeal, but I do believe it is repealed in the next one to two months. And the replacement part unfortunately requires the Democrats to help and I don't see help coming from Democrats, but we should offer the American public less expensive insurance and that does require a replacement bill.

KARL: We're almost out of time but I want to ask you about something else the president had said just last night about his plan for infrastructure, the infrastructure bill. Listen to this.

TRUMP: We need members of both parties to join hands and work with us to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to build new roads and bridges and airports and tunnels and highways and railways all across our great nation.

KARL: OK, now I know you have a plan that would bring back through repatriation stuff that's -- money that's held overseas that would fund road repair maybe to the tune of $100 or $200 billion over five years. What'is your take on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan? Would you stand up and stop that?

PAUL: I think we have to debate the amount. But I am for rebuilding our infrastructure and I have a build that would encourage the American profit overseas to come home. There's about $2 trillion overseas and I have a bipartisan bill that I will try to present to the president that I think will help in this method, but we have to pay for it. I'm not for borrowing the money. But I'm open to listening to what he has planned. I'm also wanting to offer some ideas I have for taking the repatriation money and putting it directly into a road fund.

KARL: But $1 trillion borrowed -- $1 trillion borrowed, you're not on board?

PAUL: We have to see how we're going pay for it. And it sounds like a number so large that it would incur more borrowing and I'm not for that.

KARL: OK.

PAUL: It has to be paid for, and I do have a pay for which is lowering the tax to bring American profit home. And I'd put that directly into the road fund.

KARL: OK, so one final question, and I know it's early so please forgive me, but the president did have a campaign rally, a reelection campaign rally last night. And a headline in the Lexington Herald Leader, one of the top papers in your state caught my attention, Rand Paul in 2020. He's showing that independence streak again.

So, tell me, Senator Paul, do you rule out running against Donald Trump in the Republican primary in 2020?

PAUL: Yeah, I have no intention of doing that. My goal right now is to actually help him. He's the Republican president. He's doing a lot of things that conservatives are for. I'm for. And so my goal is to help Kentucky by repealing regulations that are killing our coal industry. And I think on that, we're very much aligned.

KARL: All right, Senator Rand Paul, we'll ask you that question in a little while.

JONATHAN KARL: And we are joined now by Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman Schiff, thank you for joining us.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA, RANKING MEMBER OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: You bet.

KARL: So I want to get to the Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the Russian interference into the election but first a more immediate issue -- the president has denounced ongoing leaks, he thinks they’re coming from the intelligence community. But what I want to ask you, doesn’t he have a point and we have a situation now where the president holds calls with foreign leaders and not long after his details of those calls are there to be read by everybody in the newspapers. And you concerned about these leaks?

SCHIFF: Oh, I am concerned about the leaks, whether it’s on the phone calls or leaks pertaining to any investigation into Russian activities in United States or the Flynn investigation. So yes, there is a point. At the same time two things concern me, the first is that he turned these leaks, this this problem with leaks into attack on his enemies, he is now describing the press in terms that we’ve never heard or at least not since Nixon and probably not even in terms of Nixon would subscribe to, that is deeply concerning that he’s essentially using this to go after his enemies.

But more broadly than that we cannot lose sight of what’s really at stake here and that is that Russia is leading a movement around the world to spread autocracy and authoritarianism. They’re interfering obviously in our elections but in the elections here in Europe, here in Munich there is deep concern about Russia’s new bellicosity and the fact that they need a strong America to push back and they need to be reassured of that and when the president focuses on a fight with the press we’re – we’re investigating leaks but doesn’t seem committed to standing up to what Russia is doing at home and around the world that is of profound concern.

KARL: But is there a sense that, that there are elements of the intelligence community that frankly are out to get the president? I mean he clearly thinks so.

SCHIFF: No. I don’t have that understanding at all. You know this community is very professional, they do their jobs well, they are the best intelligence gatherers in the world, their dedicated, patriotic Americans, they will work with any president, they want to have a good relationship with every president. And I think these broadsides against the intelligence community are deeply counterproductive, they hurt morale and also make it difficult for our – frankly our agents to do their jobs, our officers to do their jobs and get out and recruit people around the world because they’re asking people to put their lives on the line and how can they do that if they don’t believe the president of the United States is going to value the work product that comes out of those risks.

KARL: You called for General Flynn to testify before Congress. What do you want to ask him?

SCHIFF: Well, I’d like to ask him whether that conversation he had with the Russian ambassador was a one-off conversation or there were others, who in the White House instructed him to have those conversations, whether he debriefed people in the administration after those conversations; essentially who was aware that he had reported falsely to the vice president and the vice president in turn had misled the American people. I think central to the president calling for a leak investigation is the president didn’t want to fire Mike Flynn but when the press exposed that falsehood he felt compelled to do so. Because of course the president knew weeks ago, and weeks before Flynn was let go that he had misled the vice president and in turn misled the country and the president was okay with that, it was only when it was disclosed that he had a problem.

And that’s what he’s upset about and that makes this different in kind than some of the other leak investigations we’ve had where we have investigated people who leaked secrets that undermined our country because they gave up valuable sources of information. This is not in that category, this is in the category of wrongdoing that was exposed.

KARL: But you’re in Munich now, you’re there for Senator McCain’s remarkable speech where he actually said, suggested that the West itself may be at risk. What was the reaction from our European allies to what McCain had to say?

SCHIFF: You know, I read his speech, we were in flight at the time he gave it and it was very powerful. But I can tell you the reaction to the vice president’s speech because I was there for that and I have to say it was very subdued.

There’s a lot of concern here about just who speaks for the administration and even certainly when things when a vice president and others say the right things, they wonder does the president stand behind this. I wish the vice president had given the kind of speech that John McCain gave because I think that would’ve done a lot to reassure all of the NATO members here, European allies and others that are here today.

KARL: But wait a minute, Vice President Pence said quite clearly in that speech that the United States is with NATO, you’re saying that people didn’t buy it?

SCHIFF: And Nikki Haley said that that we don’t recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea but that still begs the question, is the vice president or Nikki Haley really speaking for the president?

I think certainly here at the conference when Mike Pence said that we want NATO members to pay up, then you in that case he was speaking for the president but when he talked about American commitment to NATO, when he talked about the commitment to Europe, I think they’re still profound questions about whether he is, in those cases really speaking for the president are speaking for himself.

KARL: And finally, I want to ask your reaction to the president coming out and calling the news media quote, "The enemies of the American people"?

SCHIFF: Well I didn’t think I could be shocked anymore by this president but I have to say, of all the things you said since he became president or since the election, this to me was the most devastating and the most alarming that he essentially views the First Amendment -- because that’s what these organizations represent -- as an enemy of the people.

This is something that you hear tin-pot dictators say when they want to control all of the information. It’s not something you’ve ever heard a president of the United States say, not even Nixon went there and it is deeply concerning. I hope it is repudiated by people from both parties because this is not America.

KARL: Well, as you know Senator McCain said that – he warned it’s – there’s this flirting with authoritarianism in the United States and he said dictators, quote, "Get started by suppressing free press." I gather you don’t think that’s hyperbolic, you think there’s a risk of that actually here in the United States?

SCHIFF: I do think there’s a risk of that. I think John McCain is exactly right. And I think what we’re confronting now is a ‘new war of ideas,’ it’s not communism versus capitalism but it is authoritarianism versus democracy and representative government and that’s a threat that hear in Europe they feel acutely, they’ve seen their countries interfered with, bombarded by cyber-attacks, by Russian propaganda, indeed by Russian troops.

And in the United States the admiration for Putin, the admiration for the architect of that has many subscribers, in part, the president admires that so there is a risk; John McCain is exactly right and the message he delivered here is exactly the message America needs to send to Europe because it’s the right one.

KARL: You know, quite an assessment. Congressman Schiff, thank you for joining us.

SCHIFF: Thank you.