'This Week' Transcript 7-23-17: Jay Sekulow, Sarah Sanders, and Sen. Chuck Schumer

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on July 23, 2017 and it will be updated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We begin this morning with the president's team. Attorney Jay Sekulow, brand new Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

And Mr. Sekulow, let me start with you. And thank you for joining us this morning.

I wanted to start by putting up this Tweet that President Trump sent out yesterday, yesterday morning. He said, "While all agree that the U.S. president has the complete power to pardon, why think of it when all -- the only crime so far is leaks against us? Fake news."

I wonder if you can explain what the president means by that, "complete power to pardon?"

Does he believe he has the right to pardon himself?

JAY SEKULOW, MEMBER, TRUMP LEGAL TEAM: Well, the president, in that Tweet, stated something that's rather unremarkable, and that is that under "The Constitution," under Article Two, Section Two, the president has the authority to pardon.

But I want to be clear on this, George. We have not -- and that -- and continue to not have conversations with the president of the United States regarding pardons. Pardons have not been discussed and pardons are not on the table.

With regard to the issue of a president pardoning himself, there's a big academic discussion going on right now, an academic debate. You've got Professor Tribe arguing one point, you've got Professor Turley arguing another point.

And it -- while it makes for interesting academic decisions, let me tell you what the legal team is not doing. We're not researching the issue, because the issue of pardons is not on the table, there's nothing to pardon from.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, "The Washington Post" reported that you were discussing it this week, that the president even asked about it. I take it you're denying that article.

But I want to put up...

SEKULOW: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- a judgment from the Office of Legal Counsel back in 1974 under Richard Nixon. They said, "Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the president cannot pardon himself.

You're a constitutional lawyer.

SEKULOW: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you believe the president can pardon himself?

SEKULOW: I don't think that you can -- that -- first of all, it's never been adjudicated, whether a president could pardon himself, because it's not happened.

But clearly, "The Constitution" does vest a plenary pardon power within the presidency. Whether it would apply to the president himself, well, I think, ultimately, would be a matter for a court to decide, if it were to ever come into an existence.

As I said, that's not something that we're looking at.

But from a constitutional and legal perspective -- and you can't dismiss it one way or the other. I think it's a question that would ultimately, if put in place, would probably have to be adjudicated by the Supreme Court to determine constitutionality.

The document itself -- we're talking about the document, "The Constitution," Article Two, is very clear, the pardon has -- the president has the power to pardon. But again, there's academics that are arguing both sides of this. And as I said, we're not researching it. I haven't researched it because it's not an issue we're concerned with or dealing with.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you think it's an open question.

Let me move on to Special Counsel Mueller. The president complained to The New York Times this week that Robert Mueller has an inherent conflict of interest, because he interviewed for the FBI director's job before he was appointed.

I want everyone to listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The day before. Of course, he was up here. Mueller wanted the job. I said, what the hell is this all about? Talk about conflicts. He was interviewing for the job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: He went on the say there were many other conflicts that I haven't said but I will at some point. What did he mean by that? What other conflicts of Robert Mueller does he have in mind?

SEKULOW: Well, George, any lawyer that's involved in any kind of matter, one like this, a court matter, you're always looking at the issue of potential conflicts or conflicts as they arise. If a conflict arises, what a lawyer does, and you -- and it would be no different here, is you raise that conflict with, in this particular case initially, with a special counsel. If it was a serious enough conflict that you felt was not being rectified, you would go to the deputy attorney general who appoints the special counsel here the way it's set up with the recusal of Jeff Sessions.

So, what the president is talking about in due time, if there is in fact a conflict that the legal team deems is significant enough that it needs to be raise, as any lawyer would do, we would raise the conflict with the special counsel.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, he said that Mueller has an inherent conflict. He already said that Mueller has a conflict. Has that been raised with the deputy attorney general?

SEKULOW: We have not raised it with the deputy attorney general yet. I will tell you this, that the special counsel's situation, which is a bit unique in the way it's structured, it's not an independent counsel, it's a special counsel, you have to be evaluating conflicts as they -- as a matter moves forward.

Remember, we're not in an investigative stage yet. So, we're not going to -- I'm not going to start talking about individual and particular conflicts that could exist that would render or put us in a position where we would, in fact, raise that issue.

But I will also tell you that as the lawyers for the president, we're going to be constantly evaluating that situation. And if an investigation were to arise and we thought that the conflict was relevant, we would raise it without question.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president has already raised it. And he doesn't seem to be on the same page as his lead attorney, John Dowd, who with an interview with The Wall Street Journal dismissed the idea that Mueller has conflicts. I want to show that.

He said, "we all know him and we're not interested at all in that kind of collateral nonsense," speaking of the conflicts. He's an honest guy and he's done a good job.

I wonder how you reconcile the statements of President Trump and the statements of Mr. Dowd? Does the president agree that Mueller is an honest guy who has done a good job?

SEKULOW: Those are not inconsistent statements. What you're talking about, the president was talking about conflicts that exist within the special counsel's office, or that may rise to a level that we have to address them. And, remember, not every conflict you have to address, but when it gets a certain level...

STEPHANOPOULOS: He was talking about Mr. Mueller's personal conflict.

SEKULOW: Yeah, so John Dowd was responding to the fact that we have had an ongoing professional dialogue with special counsel's office and haven't yet raised the issues of conflict.

But let me say this again to be clear, the president's concerns, our concern as well, if there is -- and we're concerned about the conflicts, as conflicts mature -- and that's how it works in a proceeding, if the conflicts matures and we actually have an investigation, which right we don't, those conflicts would be raised within the appropriate venue. No question.

And I don't think what John Dowd said is inconsistent with the president at all. John is addressing the legal -- well, John is -- George, let me just finish -- John Dowd, who is a brilliant criminal defense lawyer here in Washington, John is raising the scenario as it exists with regard to the special counsel's office as he see something possibly moving forward.

What the president is concerned about apparent conflicts that have already kind of bubbled to the surface.

And look, any lawyer that's handling a matter like this would look at those seriously and take the appropriate action.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Dowd calls the the idea of conflicts collateral nonsense. The president is raising the conflicts. He didn't only raise it about Mr. Mueller, he said that the deputy attorney general is conflicted in that New York Times interview. He said that the acting FBI director is conflicted as well. And he seems to be raising questions about everybody who is involved in this investigation.

Are you concerned at all that this is going to bolster the case of obstruction of justice, that the president appears to be questioning everyone involved in this investigation?

SEKULOW: No, he has the right to raise concerns. I mean, you have got the situation with the acting FBI director whose wife received I think it was $500,000 or $700,000 from Terry McAuliffe's PAC while she was running for a Senate seat in Virginia -- a state Senate seat in Virginia. That's an -- I mean, you can't ignore that as an issue. I mean, I think that would be naive by any lawyer to just glance over that and say well that's not a big deal. Those are issues.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president seemed to say it was a problem that the deputy attorney general was from Baltimore.

SEKULOW: Well, he's concerned about the appointment of the deputy attorney general from Baltimore because he's concerned as -- he raised it in the article. I mean, this is no secret, what you're saying, is that a Democratic state, Democratic appointment here, and does that in and of itself?

Look, you have to look at a conflict in the totality of circumstances. I've been practicing law for 38 years. In every case I'm involved in, and I've been involved, as you know, at the Supreme Court of the United States. I've argued cases in international tribunals. I've handled congressional investigations before the House and Senate.

Here's what happens. You look at these issues, and you make a determination, based on looking at those issues, whether it is something that has to be raised within the appropriate venue. So, again, what is happening here is the president has recognized some apparent conflicts right off the -- as a non-lawyer right off the -- just evaluating the the situation.

And you don't ignore those. I mean, anything like this has to be evaluated. And we'll do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I have to say, I don't understand how being from Baltimore, serving in Baltimore, he's not even from Baltimore, he's from Pennsylvania, is a conflict.

But I want to bring up one final tweet from the president. This was yesterday as well. He said: "So many people are asking why isn't the AG or special council (sic)," he didn't spell it correctly there, "looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes, 33,000 emails deleted."

Which Comey crimes does the president believe the Justice Department or Mueller should be investigating?

SEKULOW: Well, I think there's a really serious one, George, and that is the president of the United States is concerned, as I am as his lawyer, that James Comey, when he was the FBI director, took notes of conversations he had with the president of the United States.

He put them on a government computer, put them in his government desk. And then he was fired. He took his private -- he called them private notes. By the way, the investigators and the special counsel and the government have concluded it is, in fact, government property.

He took government property, which was his private notes on conversations with the president, leaked them to the press for what purpose? And he had said this under oath, for the sole purpose of obtaining a special counsel, who happened to be appointed the day after that special counsel, Bob Mueller, right before he was special counsel, interviewed for the FBI job.

So, you know, I think, look, this is the reality of what happened. So the special counsel comes out of this illegally leaked information by James Comey, because let me tell you what an FBI director nor an FBI agent can do, leak government property.

And that's what happened here. And if it was an FBI agent that did it, they would be investigated by the FBI. Now maybe they are. I don't know that they are. We can't make that determination, certainly not public. But I think it has to be done.

An illegally-leaked memo of conversations that he had with the president of the United States was the basis for which a special counsel was put in place.

And let me also say this. It was also that conversation would have been covered by executive privilege. And James Comey ignored that, did not give the president or anyone else at that point, when he leaked the information, the opportunity to assert that privilege.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's all we have...

SEKULOW: And I think that was not only a dereliction of his duties, I think it was a violation of his constitutional oath, and violated criminal statutes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's all we have time for today. As you know, it's an open question whether it was illegal. He says it's not classified. And, of course, the president did not claim privilege over Comey's testimony.

But thanks a lot for your time this morning.

SEKULOW: You know, four of those documents have already been deemed classified, George. And the fact is it doesn't have to be classified to be illegally leaked under section 641 of the criminal code, that's government property.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jay Sekulow, thanks very much for your time this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's move on now to the newly-appointed White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders joins us from the White House lawn this morning.

Sarah, congratulations on the new job.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So when you came to work on Friday, is it fair to say that you had no idea you would be press secretary at the end of the day?

SANDERS: I certainly don't think that was part of the original plan waking up and getting ready to go to work on Friday. But I'm honored to be here and excited to continue being part of the president's team and helping continue to get his message out there, and honored to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I wonder how you see your role. You know, Sean Spicer, your predecessor, seemed to get hammered from both sides. The president complained that he wasn't tough enough. The press complained that he wasn't transparent and truthful enough. How will you strike the balance?

SANDERS: I think any time, usually, if the press is attacking you in this situation, you're probably doing something right. I think Sean did a tremendous job. He's very loyal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Even if you're not telling the truth?

SANDERS: Served the president admirably. And, you know, again, I'm looking forward to being part of the president's team to continue pushing out his message. We want to talk about jobs and health care and how we can make America great again. And that's our focus. So that's what we're going to come to work every day and try to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to ask you the same question Jon Karl asked Sean Spicer on his first day. Do you promise to always try to tell the truth from that podium?

SANDERS: Absolutely. And not just to you, but I think that's our duty. Certainly, I have three young kids. And I want to be able to go home and look my kids in the eye every single day. And that's far more important to me to be able to do that and have that, the highest level of honesty and integrity.

And I want to do that not just in my job but in every single thing I do. And so this is just an extension of me being able to do that. And I'm excited and honored to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's move on to the big issue of the week. The House and Senate seemed to have come to an agreement yesterday on a bill with tough sanctions for Russia. It also restricts the president's ability to lift those sanctions, add sanctions for Iran and North Korea. Will the president sign that bill?

SANDERS: Look, the administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place. The original piece of legislation was poorly written but we were able to work with the House and Senate. And the administration is happy with the ability to do that and make those changes that were necessary.

And we support where the legislation is now, and will continue to work with the House and Senate to put those tough sanctions in place on Russia until the situation in Ukraine is fully resolved. But it certainly isn't right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So the president will sign that bill. That's a little news right there.

I want to move on now to the attorney general, Jeff Sessions. As you know, the president in that "New York Times" interview was very tough on the attorney general this week. Said he never would have appointed him has he known he was going to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Said that was unfair to the president.

A new issue cropped in "The Washington Post" over the weekend, reports that an intelligence intercept showed the attorney general did indeed talk with the Russian ambassador about the campaign. The president responded to that in a tweet. He said a new intelligence leak from the Amazon "Washington Post", this time against AG Jeff Sessions. These illegal leaks like Comey's must stop.

That appears to be a confirmation that the attorney general was talking to the Russian ambassador about the campaign.

SANDERS: I don't think so at all, George. I completely disagree. I think the president's point is that there's a real problem with leaks, whether they're actual leaks or not. There's an issue that there are constant stories, sometimes true, sometimes not, tthat are being leaked out of the intelligence community.

We've had over 60 leaks in the first six months from the intelligence community when the other administrations previous to us were in the single digits after the entire time. This is a real problem. There are people are putting our national security at risk. And I think that is one of the most undertold stories so far in the first six months of this administration.

There's a ton of focus on what I like to call Russia fever, which is total made-up story about the president trying to -- take away the legitimacy of his victory in November. And we need to focus on these leaks. This is the only illegal thing that has taken place. And it's a real serious problem.

STEPHANOPOULS: Sarah, as you know -- as you know, part of what feeds the fever is the fact that the president and his associates have not been straight about exactly what happened. In fact, the attorney general himself first said he never had a meeting with Russians. He revised than. Then he said he never talked about the campaign. Now you have this intercept that says he did talk about the campaign.

I know you're upset about the leak. But if it is indeed true, is that OK with the president, that the attorney general was discussing the campaign with the Russian ambassador?

SANDERS: Again, I'm not going to comment on an alleged illegal leak. I'm not going to get into the back and forth on that. I think if we're going to talk about issues with Russia, and I think that we certainly should, one of the first places we should look is at the $500,000 that Bill Clinton took from Russians when Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State. If we want to talk about collusion, I think that's one of the first places we should look. They should ask for that money back. And I think that's where this focus should be.

The media loves to talk about it only when it comes to President Trump. And they've been doing it for almost a year. They've come up with nothing when there's real issues I think with some of the activities that the Democrats took place in.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sarah, in fact, you know that's not true. You know that for many months, you and the president and his team denied any contact with the Russians. Just in the last couple of weeks, we've seen these contacts revealed. That's why Don Jr. is going to have to appear before the Senate. That's why Jared Kushner is appearing before the Senate this week as well. This is not a made-up story from the press.

But I do want to focus in on the attorney general right here as well. Because I don't -- you've said the president has confidence in the attorney general. Yet in that interview with "The New York Times", he says he wouldn't have appointed him, that he was unfair.

I just understand how you reconcile those two statements?

SANDERS: Look, the president knows the attorney general is trying hard and he appreciates that. But at the same time, he's disappointed that he chose to recuse himself. I don't think that that's inconsistent or hard to understand, that there would be frustration with that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And the president is still frustrated?

SANDERS: Certainly. But I think, again, he's mostly frustrated with the overall process. Look, there was a "Wall Street Journal" poll that came out this week that showed that the top three issues that Americans care about are immigration, health care, and jobs. The top three issues that the media cares about are Russia, Russia, and Russia.

There's 15 times more coverage on Russia than on the three big issues that Americans care about. That's a problem. That's exactly the definition of Russia fever. And I think that's why people are so frustrated with Washington, and one of the reasons that Donald Trump became president in the first place. Because you have that just complete opposite idea of what Americans care about. Donald trump Tapped into it. He's been able and willing to talk about it. And he's had a lot of success in those areas over the first six months of his office.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, in fact, the health care bill has stalled this week.

And I do want to ask about that. But just let me make the point as well we have never before seen an intelligence community reach a consensus judgment that a foreign adversary like Russia interfered in our election. We've never seen a special counsel appointed this quickly, six month in, to the presidency.

But let's talk about health care for a minute, because yesterday the president was speaking on the USS Gerald Ford and he chose to make a pitch on health care to the assembled seamen. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So call that congressman and call that senator, and make sure you get it.

And by the way, you can also call those senators to make sure you get health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: It raised a lot of eyebrows, including from Ben Rhodes who of course worked for President Obama, "he said this is a huge deal. Obama or Bush never would have done this. It violates most fundamental norms separating military and politics. The Washington Post wrote that this could be construed as an order from the commander-in-chief. Why does the president believe it was appropriate to make a political pitch like that in this forum?

SANDERS: Look, the president is committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare. We have a system that is completely collapsing. It's failed at all levels. And we have to make a major shift. Inaction is not an option. And the president was making that clear yesterday and speaking to not just the people in the room, but the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What does he want the senate to do this week? It sure seems like repeal and replace has died? Does he want them to repeal Obamacare and replace it at the same time or does he just want them to repeal it?

SANDERS: As we have said many times our preference is to repeal and replace.

Look, we know that we have a system that is simply not sustainable. And we are losing coverage and insurers every single day across the country. We've got to lower premiums. We have got to create better care. And we have got to start doing that right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: On that, the president also spoke about health care in "The New York Times" interview and seemed to suggest that under the president's plan, a 21-year-old could get insurance for $12 a year. Let's listen.

"You're 21 years old. You start working. And you're paying $12 a year for insurance. And by the time you're 70, you get a nice plan. Here's something where you walk up and say, "I want my insurance."

You were asked at the White House on Thursday what the president meant by that. Where is it possible under the president's plan to buy insurance for $12 a year. You promised to go back and get the answer. What is the answer?

SANDERS: I haven't had a chance to do that yet, George. But I plan to do that before the next press briefing this week. And I will, as I said, work on making sure we get an answer for you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You have never heard of a $12 a year insurance plan, have you?

SANDERS: I haven't spent a lot of time studying insurance plans across the board. Certainly not for a 21-year-old. It's been a long time since I was 21. But, if I could get a $12 plan, I think I would be on board with that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sarah Sanders, thanks you for your time this morning.

SANDERS: Thanks so much, George.