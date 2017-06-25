'This Week' Transcript 6-25-17: Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Susan Collins, and Sen. Rand Paul

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on June 25, 2017 and it will be updated.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Now for the Democratic response, we’re joined by the Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer. Senator Schumer, thank you for joining us.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Senate Republicans reveal their secret bill to repeal Obamacare and brace for a fight.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I've been talking about plan with heart.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: The way this bill cuts health care is heartless.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Can GOP leaders beat the clock and get the vote? What would it mean for you?

Democrats dead set against the plan. Not all Republicans on board.

SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: I just didn't run on Obamacare light.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Now with just two votes to spare.

TRUMP: It's a very, very narrow path.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is that path getting more narrow by the minute? Can President Trump find a way to satisfy conservatives and moderates with very different concerns?

We ask a senator from each camp: Rand Paul from Kentucky, Susan Collins from Maine.

And the Comey tapes.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Lordy, I hope there are tapes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: After weeks of bluffing, Trump finally admits he did not tape his private conversations with James Comey.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why the game? What was he doing?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don't believe it was a game.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But did Trump's tape tweet trigger the special counsel and put him right in the crosshairs of Robert Mueller? That question and more for the president's counselor, Kellyanne Conway.

Plus, another special election defeat for the Democrats.

JON OSSOFF, DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: This is not the outcome any of us were hoping for, but this is the beginning of something much bigger than us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Four losses in four tries. What does it mean for the midterms? Is it time for new leaders and a new direction? We're going to take that on with the Senate's top Democrat and our powerhouse Roundtable.

Everything you need to know from Washington. We will break down the politics, smoke out the spin with the facts that matter this week.

ANNOUNCER: From ABC News, it's THIS WEEK. Here now, chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning. Seven years in, the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare faces its biggest test yet this week. It's make or break for President Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. He unveiled the bill Thursday after weeks of secret talks. The congressional budget office has not weighed in yet with its take on the bill's impact, but we know it follows the basic outline of the legislation passed by the House in May: repeal of the Obamacare taxes, those benefits flow largely to the wealthiest Americans, paid for by massive cuts, more than $800 billion, in the Medicaid public insurance program, which that covers 1 in 5 Americans, 40 percent of poor adults.

It also does away with the Obamacare requirement that people buy health insurance, allows states to opt of the essential health benefits covered by Obamacar, like maternity care and treatment for addiction and mental health. That, combined with a provision that allows insurance companies to charge older Americans more for their coverage creates a pretty clear divide. Younger, healthier Americans likely to pay less for coverage; older, sicker Americans will pay more.

Already, at least five GOP senators say they can't support the legislation. The bill fails if more than two vote no, which means a lot of horse trading ahead.

Former President Obama weighed in from retired. Simply put, he said, if there's chance you might get sick, get old, or start family, this bill will do you harm. And small tweaks over the course of the next couple weeks, under the guise of making these bills easier to stomach, cannot change the fundamental meaness at the core of this legislation.

On Fox this morning, President Trump conceded that his task is tough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: That was my term, mean, that was my term, because I want to see -- I want to see – and I speak from the heart, that's what I want to see. I want to see a bill with heart. Health care is a very complicated subject from the standpoint that you move it this way, and this group doesn't like it, you move it a little bit over here. You have a very narrow path.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: And with that, let's bring in the counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway. Kellyanne, thanks for joining us this morning.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, we heard the president right there concede that he had called the House bill mean. He also sent out a tweet saying that he wants to make the Senate bill really special. So what makes the Senate bill less mean than the House bill? And what more does the president need to do to make it more special?

CONWAY: So, the Senate bill would do several things that Obamacare failed to do. Last year, we had 6.5 million Americans play close to $3 billion in taxes to the IRS, George, just to opt out of Obamacare. That's in addition to the 20 million overall who opted out, but 6.5 million were forced to pay a tax penalty. Those people, instead of paying taxes to the IRS, could use that money to purchase health care.

In addition, premiums were supposed to got down under Obamacare. They have more than doubled. Choices were supposed to expand. They have been reduced. We have 83 insurers who left the exchanges last year with two dozen more promising to leave the exchanges next year. Choices have been reduced in five states and in about 1,200 of our nation's counties.

There's – we're left with one provider. That is not a choice. So, we're trying to expand choices, lower those premiums, get rid of the taxes, and also get rid of the taxes on medical devices, prescription drugs, over the counter medication, that will affect many Americans immediately.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you laid out the problems with Obamacare. A lot of Senators have questions about the Senate bill, particularly those cuts in Medicaid. More than $800 billion.

I want to show the president's first speech when he announced for president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, THEN-CANDIDATE: Save Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security without cuts, have to do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president right there said no cuts in Medicaid, had several tweets on that same subject. This bill has more Medicaid cuts than the House bill. Why is the president going back on his promise?

CONWAY: These are not cuts to Medicaid, George. This slows the rate for the future and it allows governors more flexibility with Medicaid dollars because they're closest to the people in need. Medicaid's imperative, its founding was meant to help the poor, the sick, the needy, the disabled children, some elderly women, particularly pregnant women. We are trying to get Medicaid back to its original moorings.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kellyanne, I don't see how you can say the more than $800 billion in savings is not cuts. And you don't have to take my word for it, it's the Republican senators you're facing right now who have that problem, led by Senator Dean Heller in Nevada. He said he's voting no. Also Senator Susan Collins. Here's what they said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DEAN HELLER (R), NEVADA: First, it doesn't protect Nevadans on Medicaid. Second, the cuts to Medicaid threatens critical services in Nevada, services that a lot of Nevadans depend on.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: It cannot support a bill that's going to make such deep cuts in Medicaid that it's going to shift billions of dollars of costs to our state governments.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: So these senators are the ones saying these are Medicaid cuts. Is the president prepared to put more money back into Medicaid?

CONWAY: The president is prepared to have a conversation, a discussion, a negotiation with those senators and others. I would point out for the few who say that they're currently a no, you're talking about 45 or more who are currently yeses. So that tells you something.

Secondly, I...

STEPHANOPOULOS: You don't have 45 yeses, Kellyanne. There are several -- several of those senators are not (AUDIO GAP) have not come out and said they're going to support the bill.

CONWAY: We'', we heard from -- we also heard the House bill was never going to pass. We heard this guy can never get elected. We're very confident that the Senate bill will get through and that we're going to have health care reform that literally takes away these draconian Obamacare taxes, taxes on medical devices, prescription drugs.

But let me get back to Medicaid for a second, because I can't just let it sit there unanswered, George. If you're currently in Medicaid, if you became a Medicaid recipient through the Obamacare expansion, you're grandfathered in. We're talking about in the future.

You know, Obamacare took Medicaid, which was designed to help the poor, the needy, the elderly, the sick, the disabled also children, and pregnant women, it took it and it went way above the poverty line and opened it up to many able-bodied Americans who should probably find other -- should at least see if there are other options for them.

If they're able-bodied and they want to work, then they'll have employer-sponsored benefits like you and I do, so...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kellyanne, hold on a second. There's no way you can say that a 15-year-old on Medicaid today is not going to be affected by the cuts in the future.

CONWAY: I didn't say that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you said everybody who is on Medicaid now is grandfathered in and is not going to face any cuts. And that simply is not factual if you have more than $800 billion in cuts. It also raises the...

CONWAY: You keep calling them as cuts. But we don't see them as cuts. It's slowing the rate of growth in the future and getting Medicaid back to where it was. Obamacare expanded the pool of Medicaid recipients beyond its original intentions.

And, George, you have to look at the whole health care bill, 142 pages in totem (ph) here to have a full conversation. When you get rid of these penalties, these taxes, when yo open up the market, when you stop the insurers from leaving and just hemorrhaging out of the exchanges, you had 83 leave the markets last year, two dozen more, that will be over 100 by next year.

They think Obamacare is a bad deal, as do the 20 million who opted out, 6.5 million who went and paid a penalty rather than get this great thing called Obamacare.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Again, it's the Republican senators calling this cuts. It's the experts calling this cuts. There's no way you can say...

CONWAY: And you know why that is?

STEPHANOPOULOS: … $800 billion in savings are not cuts. But I don't want to dwell on that, because there are other important issues we have to focus on here as well.

The president has made a big effort on opioid addiction. He says he really wants to do something about it, including in his address to Congress earlier in the year. Let's take a look at that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We will stop the drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth. And we will expand treatment for those who have become so badly addicted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: All of the experts say because of what is being done to Medicaid in this bill that you cannot expand treatment for opioid addiction. Here was the leader of the National Center on Addiction. He says that anyone supporting the Senate bill can't claim to be addressing the opioid epidemic, the medicaid cuts will have a devastating impact right there.

Also the heads of insurance companies have sent a letter on this saying that four out of 10 people being treated for opioid addiction in the five most affected states, like Ohio, like West Virginia, are getting Medicaid funding. This is going to take that away.

CONWAY: George, the president just this year signed into law a bill that provided $213 million in opioid funding. Next year's budget includes another $811 million. In addition to that, in the Senate bill, there's a very important feature that we've heard from Democratic and Republican governors is important to them.

In addition to that, in the Senate bill, there's a very important feature that we've heard from Democratic and Republican Senate -- governors is important to them.

It lifts this restriction that really has impeded in facility treatment, recovery treatment and addiction treatment because there's been this per bed -- you know, they count the number of beds and decide whether you can get Medicaid funding for opioid treatment.

The Senate bill would do away with that. It's a huge step forward.

I also am very involved with Secretary Price and HHS. These travel -- we're traveling around this country to talk to first responders, to talk to the families, to talk to those in treatment and recovery. We're talking to faith-based employers. We're talking to the health providers.

The president and the vice president have leaned all the way into opioid addiction. He set up a commission that's headed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

That commission is bipartisan. It includes former Congressman Patrick Kennedy, who's a very vocal...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right, but Kelly...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- Kellyanne...

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: -- it includes Democratic governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper. And we are doing things to actually help people...

STEPHANOPOULOS: That commission -- let's talk about that commission...

CONWAY: -- and Congress is...

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- though, because that week -- this week, the commission had a hearing and the experts who testified at that commission said that these cuts in Medicaid are going to have a devastating impact.

Again, even the Republican senators most affected, Rob Portman in Ohio, Shelley Capito in West Virginia, say you're going to need to add far more money, $45 billion, to begin to address the opioid addiction problem.

This bill doesn't do that.

CONWAY: And George, I would point out that President Obama, through ObamaCare and elsewise, poured money into crises like this and where are we?

You can fill up every seat in Yankee Stadium and that accounts for the number of people who died of drug addiction in this country just last year. Thirty-three thousand of whom opioid-related. It's a gateway to heroin use, fentanyl, carfentanil. It's all of these problems.

And so pouring money into the problem is not only answer. We have to get serious about in-facility treatment and recovery. It...

STEPHANOPOULOS: That takes money, Kellyanne.

CONWAY: It takes money and it also takes a four letter word called will. It takes the focus that it includes money, but it also includes understanding the difference between just interdiction and prevention, but, also recovery and treatment.

We have a lot more success stories now even though no state has been spared and no demographic group has been untouched.

George, money alone hasn't solved this problem. ObamaCare spent billions of dollars and where are we?

We've got people -- we've got ObamaCare victims, they came to the White House last Thursday. More are coming tomorrow to tell their stories. These are real people who have been left out of the system and who have been harmed by ObamaCare, because they can't buy the -- they can't buy on the exchanges. The insurers are fleeing. And some people got an insurance card and they had the worst possible outcomes. They couldn't use the card.

And (INAUDIBLE) nothing because their premiums had skyrocketed, in some states, by over 100 percent.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president also has problems on the other side with conservatives in the Senate, you have a different set of problems, led by Rand Paul, who's going to come up on this program after you.

One White House aide told Politico that getting Rand Paul's vote is the president's personal mission.

So has the president spoken to Senator Paul since the Senate bill was revealed?

And what can he offer to those conservatives to get their vote without driving off the moderates?

CONWAY: As the president did with the House bill, he is working the phones, he's having personal meetings, and he's engaging with leaders. He hosted Get to Yes. We're very open.

By the way, George, let me say it for the record, the president and the White House are also open to getting Democratic votes. The idea that every single Democrat is part of this resistance and obstruction and not doing a darn thing to help their constituents who have been left out of the Obamacare coverage, who have not benefited, who have paid $3 billion to the IRS in taxes, who come to this White House and tell their stories, which are incredibly sad and totally avoidable -- why can't we get a single Democrat to come to the table, to come to the White House, to speak to the president or anyone else about trying to improve a system that has not worked for everyone?

You know, the Democrats themselves, many of them have admitted Obamacare is a failure. 113 Democrats on the House have signed on to Bernie Sanders' bill. SO they're admitting that Obamacare has failed. They have cost about $32 trillion so that's another failure. But we've got a lot of questions and we have no Democrats coming to the table. All four of those losers in the special elections, the Democrats, they all ran pretty much to keep Obamacare where it is and they lost.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And I will ask Senator Schumer about that when he comes up next. Of course, they say they're prepared to work on fixes to Obamacare if you take repeal off the table.

CONWAY: Where are they?

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you haven't taken repeal off the table. That's their point. They think repeal is going to be worse. But I will ask Senator Schumer about that.

But I want to move on right now. We also saw the president, for the first time this week, finally concede that he did not actually tape James Comey. Here's what the president's tweet said. He said, "With all the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking, illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are tapes or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make and do not have any such recordings."

So that's clear right now. The president said he did not tape James Comey, but I am confused by the top part of that tape. Does the president have any evidence at all that his personal conversations were somehow taped? And has he asked the intelligence agencies for that evidence?

CONWAY: In that tweet, the president is making clear, as he often does on social media, George, that he's leaving over the possibility that it could have happened. Why do we know this? Because you know the conversations he had with the heads of Mexico and Australia were leaked.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But Kellyanne, that's what I – he's leaving open the possibility. He's president of the United States. He can ask the intelligence agencies. He can ask the National Security Agency. He can ask the CIA. Has he asked them? Does he have any evidence?

CONWAY: So, the president has made very clear as Director Pompeo did on a different network this weekend that these leaks coming from the intelligence and security communities are impeding...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kellyanne, that's not what I asked. I asked if he has any evidence that he was taped.

CONWAY: OK, but it's the same answer. He is saying – well, first of all, we have evidence that there are leaks, George. I mean, they go right to the media. We have evidence that Jim Comey himself wanted to leak a confidential conversation or three with the president, gave to it a private citizen to leak to The New York Times.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's different from whether or not there are any tapes of his conversations. Has the president asked the intelligence agencies if they have any tapes of his conversations? Does he know if they have that? Does he have any evidence to back up that suggestion that he put out in the tweet?

CONWAY: I'm not going to comment on his conversations with his intelligence community. Do you have any evidence of Russia collusion, because Adam Schiff doesn't. Jeh Johnson doesn't. Jim Comey doesn't. I mean, what are we talking about here with this never ending Russian discussion. Now because they couldn't find collusion, now because it's the Obama administration that was responsible for doing absolutely nothing from August to January with the knowledge that Russia was hacking into our election. They did absolutely nothing. They're responsible for this. Nobody has any evidence of collusion. Nobody has any evidence that the president was under investigation for this. And now we're going to move on to hacking.

I have a hacking question for the Obama administration, why did you, quote, choke in the name of one of their senior administration officials? Why did you do nothing? Why didn't you inform candidate Trump? I know you thought Hillary would win, but how could you not reveal important information about Russia hacking? When the president found out about it in January, as president, he said it was a disgrace. He believes Russia was behind it but that he thinks other people hacked too.

I think the previous administration has a lot of questions to answer given this Russian obsession by everyone.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Perhaps they do, but the White House did, or the intelligence agencies in October actually did reveal that Russia had been involved in the election, and President Trump consistently has dismissed that. It finally appears that for the first time this week he conceded that the Russians did interfere in the election.

The big question now is for President Trump. What he is going to do about it?

CONWAY: Well, the other question that Jeh Johnson, the former DHS secretary for President Obama answered this week, George, is that that the Russian hacking changed no votes. Everybody has said that. Everybody credible said it's changed no votes. So, let's make that clear.

What the president has already done, when he was confronted with this information in January, he said it's a, quote, disgrace. He thinks Russia was involved, but that others are hacking, too. In addition, he signed very early on a cybersecurity executive order and has an entire task force, they met just this week, and it's headed up by his homeland security advisor, taking into account what foreign governments may be doing. That goes for Russia or anybody else who wants to interfere in our democracy.

Number two, he has this commission on electoral integrity headed up by Vice President Mike Pence. They've been meeting. They're going to issue a report. The commission now has 10 members. And that for everything from voter fraud here domestically to possible hacking by foreign governments. He takes very seriously integrity at the ballot box in all of its forms.

But I have no idea why the Obama administration, except that they thought Hillary would win and it didn't matter, couldn't take action. Why they failed to deliver on such an essential duty, they had the prerogative, the duty, and they failed to act on Russian hacking.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Final question, last day of the Supreme Court, tomorrow, a lot of speculation about Justice Kennedy. He he has said anything to the White House about his retirement plans?

CONWAY: I will never reveal a conversation between a sitting justice and the president or the White House, but we're paying very close attention to these last bit of decisions. And I can tell you one thing, just as the president did with Justice Neil Gorsuch, whenever there are vacancies, whenever that happens, he will look for somebody who has fidelity to the constitution, who doesn't make up the law as they go along, and somebody who has the judicial temperament and a record that's beyond reproach, as did Justice Gorsuch.

We just hope the next time we can get more than a handful of Democratic Senators to vote for our nominee to the Supreme Court and to the federal courts. We'd like a lot more cooperation from our Democratic friends. We know obstruction and resistance is their motto. It's not working. And it's not working for the American people, Supreme Court nominations and otherwise.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kellyanne Conway, thanks very much.

CONWAY: Thank you, George.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Now for the Democratic response, we’re joined by the Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer. Senator Schumer, thank you for joining us.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: Good morning, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just heard Kellyanne Conway right there. She says the Democrats ought to come to the table, help pass this.

SCHUMER: Well, on January 4 they passed this reconciliation bill which said we don’t want Democrats. We have sent them 10 letters saying sit down with us, we can improve Obamacare. If you stop doing this repeal, which is Trumpcare, highly unpopular with the American people, we’ll sit down with you and make it better.

Even last week, I asked Mitch McConnell -- let Democrats and Republicans together, all 100 of us, meet in the old Senate chamber and discuss this. No.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You think they --

SCHUMER: They want to try it themselves first. If they fail, hopefully they’ll come sit down. They’ll stop sabotaging Obamacare and sit down with us and we’ll make Obamacare better.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are they going to pass this bill?

SCHUMER: I think it’s 50-50. First, Democrats, we are doing everything we can to fight this bill because it’s so devastating for the middle class. I think they have, at best, a 50-50 chance of passing this bill. To get three senators to vote no, probably -- you can say yes, you can say no, probably 50-50.

But the bill is just devastating and that’s what’s -- that’s what’s making it so hard for them to pass it.

Here’s -- here’s what it does. It chills the middle class and gives money to the wealthy. And let’s not forget one thing, George. The hard, hard right, these thousand very wealthy people, have such dominance in the Republican Party, they’ve had two goals for decades. One, reduce taxes on the rich. Of people who make over $1 million get an average of a $57,000 tax cut. Two, destroy the social safety net for the middle class of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. This is the first step where they’re doing that in the Senate bill.

So that’s why they -- there’s such pressure on these Republicans. This narrow group of wealthy people with power. But the American people are crying out, saying no.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if this goes down, you call the White House the next day?

SCHUMER: I call the White House the next day, and be happy to, and say two things. First, stop sabotaging Obamacare. This cost-sharing proposal which Democrats have been for and Republicans have rejected, the insurance industry itself says that’s the number one way to stabilize Obamacare. In fact, CBO said it was being stabilized until they started sabotaging it with this cost-sharing.

But, two, sit down and work with us. We have ideas; you have ideas. Stop -- you can’t repeal Obamcare. That was proven if they lost. We’ll work with you to make it better.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about Russia. You heard Kellyanne Conway right there playing off that "Washington Post" story which showed the president was told, President Obama back in August, about Vladimir Putin’s order to meddle in the elections.

Did the Obama administration, as one White House aide said, choke on this? Should they have done more earlier?

SCHUMER: Well, look, there were classified briefings. I was not part of them then, because I wasn’t the Group of Eight, so it’s hard for me to comment without knowing the (INAUDIBLE) of that. But I’ll tell you, there were public reports that the Republican leadership told Obama not to comment because it was jaundice the elections.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what happens now? You even have some Demcorats say that the president should have acted -- President Obama should have acted sooner. The sanctions that he put on are relatively small. Does the American people need to do more right now?

SCHUMER: Well, I saw Kellyanne Conway blaming the Obama administration but they’re no longer in charge. Here’s something that could be done. We passed, in a bipartisan way, didn’t get that much attention, but Mitch McConnell and I and these leaders of these -- Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Banking and Foreign Relations Committee, passed a bill that does three things on sanctions.

One, it codifies the existing sanctions. Two, it says Trump can’t reduce them on his own. He needs congressional approval. And, three, there are new sanctions that are toughened up based on what John McCain and Lindsey Graham wanted to do.

Now, Donald Trump seems to be opposing that. The American people are scratching their heads. Knowing his relationship with Putin, they’re saying why the heck is he opposing strengthening sanctions?

STEPHANOPOULOS: They’re saying he (INAUDIBLE) on separation of power concerns.

SCHUMER: Oh, come on, give me a break. These sanctions are tough, they’re strong, and they have supported Iranian sanctions, you know, doing similar things with Iranian sanctions I believe.

So the bottom line is if Donald Trump wants to do something about Russia and Russia meddling, better than just saying Obama didn’t do enough, support our sanction bill. I’ll tell you this. I hope Paul Ryan will step up to the plate. With Russia meddling in our elections is (ph) serious, serious stuff, if he passes it and Trump vetoes it, it’ll be overridden by Democrats and Republicans.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Democrats lost another special election this week in Georgia, Georgia sixth. That’s four in a row. Led to a lot of second-guessing by prominent Democrats, including Tim Ryan, Congressman Tim Ryan, who said our brand -- want to show it right there. Our brand is worse than Trump.

SCHUMER: OK, here’s the number one lesson from Georgia sixth -- Democrats need a strong, bold, sharp-edged and common-sense economic agenda. Policy, platform, message that appeal to the middle class, that resonate with the middle class, and show that -- and unite Democrats. That’s what I’ve been working on for months, and I’ve been talking to Democrats, House and Seante, all across the country. I’ve been talking to Trump voters. I was at a Yankee game Saturday night and I sat next to someone that, you know, just because that’s how the seats were, we sit in the grand stand. We’re in the home (ph) crowd, to be a deplorable voter, a truck driver.

This economic message platform is going to resonate. It’s what we were missing and it’s not going to be baby steps; it’s going to bold. We’re coming out with it this summer, within a month. You will see it and Democrats will try to pass it legislatively for a year and campaign on it in 2018. It’s what we were missing in 2016 and in the past. We’re going to -- we know that. But you lose an election, you don’t blame other people, you blame yourself.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Ryan and others --

SCHUMER: We need to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- say it may be necessary but not sufficient. Also they say Nancy Pelosi has to go.

SCHUMER: Yes, look, you always blame -- they always blame the leader. I think if we come up with this strong, bold economic package, it will -- it will change things around. That’s what we were missing. People don’t like Trump; he’s at 40 percent. But they say what the heck do the Democrats stand for? Ryan has a point here -- we better stand for something and it can’t be baby steps.

People, Democrats, are going to be pleased. I’m talking to Bernie Sanders, I’m talking to Joe Manchin. This is going to be really something that Democrats can be proud of and I’m excited about it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Schumer, thanks for your time this morning.

SCHUMER: Thank you.