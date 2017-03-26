'This Week' Transcript 3-26-17: Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Mark Meadows, Roger Stone, and Scott Pruitt

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on March 26, 2017 and it will be updated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They want you guys to stand by. We're going to come back to you, but now we're going to go to the man who may be most responsible for the defeat. He's the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Mark Meadows. Congressman Meadows, thank you for joining us this morning.

As I just alluded to, President Trump is up and tweeting this morning and it's about you.

He said Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club for Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood and Obamacare. Your response?

REP. MARK MEADOWS, (R) NORTH CAROLINA: Well, I mean, if they're applauding, they shouldn't, because I can tell you that conversations over the last 48 hours are really about how we come together in the Republican conference and try to get this over the finish line.

You know, the narrative that your panel is talking about in terms of defeat, you know, this was not a final passage, this was one bill that was going to go to the Senate, get revised, and come back. If it was the final bill, that would be accurate.

But here we are in the negotiation process. And really, George, what we're looking at here is trying to make sure that we do one thing: get premiums down for all Americans. And as we look at that, that remains our primary focus.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But congressman, the president says he's going to moving on. and he's blaming you for saving Planned Parenthood, saving Obamacare.

MEADOWS: Well, I mean, at this particular point – I can tell you, no one has been more self-critiquing than me. I can tell you as I have look at all of this. I said, you know, could I have spent a little bit for time, should I have spent more time with the Tuesday group, more time with Democrats to find some consensus.

And so as we look at this today, this is not the end of the debate. This is like, I had one of my friends call me the other day. He says it's like saying that Tom Brady lost at half time. We're not -- we may be in overtime, but I can tell you at the very end of the day, the most valuable player will be President Trump on this, because he will deliver. He's committed to the American people. And we're committed to helping get there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I got to say, I've got to say, congressman, it doesn't sound like you and the president are on the same page here. He's not saying that. He's saying you saved Obamacare, you saved Planned Parenthood, and he's ready to move on.

MEADOWS: Well, I know that he's -- he's moving on. As he looks at that, it's incumbent upon us – I can tell you we had discussions with some of the more moderate members of our conference who were prepared to vote no. And, so, really, it's incumbent upon those two groups, the conservatives and the moderates to come together, hopefully in the coming days, to find consensus, to present something to the president that certainly not only gets him 216 votes, but hopefully 235 votes. As we look at this – you know, George, you have a long history in the White House. You know how this works. To put a stake in it today would not be accurate, and nor would it be the narrative that this is a great failure for the president. He's done more in 65 a days than any president in modern history. And so let's put it in real perspective where we are.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, congressman, I'm not the one putting a stake in it. I think it's the president who has put the stake in it right there by saying he wants to move on, move on to tax reform and other issues.

Chairman, of your energy.

MEADOWS: I do. An I plan to help him with tax reform. I can tell you that, you know, he's got his team working on tax reform right now. And in terms of government funding, I heard your panelists talk about that, there's not going to be an issue there. This is about one thing, it's getting premiums and making sure people are covered, it's making sure that we fulfill our campaign promise, and ultimately that where we'll be.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about those issues right now.

You said last month on tax reform that tax reform actually depended on repealing Obamacare. You said I don't see how you can have without the other. So, do you have to repeal Obamacare before you move on to tax reform, in your view?

MEADOWS: Well, you don't have to, but it certainly makes it easier. When we look at lowering the taxes, and part of the reason why it was planned in this measure, was looking at changing a baseline and actually assisting with that tax reform effort.

But, I fully expect that what we're going to see is not only real tax reform, but other measures that come along. And I still believe that there is a good chance, if moderates and conservatives can come together, that we repeal and replace Obamacare, bring premiums down, cover more people, and yet, here we are – you're right, I have said that this does that make the task more difficult without a doubt?

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say real tax reform. Does that mean any tax cuts must be fully paid for? You're not going to pass tax cuts that are not matched with other revenue increases or spending cuts?

MEADOWS: You know, you're asking a fiscal conservative, so you're asking all the good questions. And that's really where it comes down to, does it have to be what they would say revenue neutral, or do you have to have an offset like with the border adjustment tax?

I think those are going to be the two questions. I think there has been a lot of flexibility in terms of some of my contacts and conservatives in terms of not making it totally offset. And that's a move that we're trying to do to provide real relief and economic growth.

When we start to grow the economy at 4, 4.1 percent, it actually not only increases wages, but it puts more money in Americans' pockets each and every day.

And so, tax reform and lowering taxes, you know, will create and generate more income. And so we're looking at those, where the fine balance is. But does it have to be fully offset? My personal response is no.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Oh, well, that seems like a bit of a shift. How about that border adjustment tax that Speaker Ryan has talked about? Can you support it?

MEADOWS: You know, really, right now, we haven't taken any official position on the border adjustment tax. We'll be talking not only to the speaker on that. We have had a number of meetings with Chairman Brady and others.

But we'll be talking to the administration, as well on what they want to see. I know they have some specific ideas. And as we look to tax reform, the big debate will be over that border adjustment tax. But we're in the information-gathering mode right now.

And I can tell you what most Americans need and want. They need lower intrusion from the federal government in their lives. They need lower taxes so that they can take more of their paycheck home.

And I know that President Trump and those in the GOP Conference are committed to making sure that that happens.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And on the government funding, you said it's not going to be a problem. Now Senator Schumer is standing by. He's going to be coming up next. He said if the president includes funding for the border wall, it's a non-starter with Democrats in the Senate. Also has talked about now the possibility that you would try to defund Planned Parenthood in this government funding initiative.

Do you need that in order to pass government funding in April?

MEADOWS: Well, I think what we need from Senator Schumer is really a willing partner. You know, on this Obamacare repeal and replacement, before he even saw a plan, he said he was against it.

So what we need is some honest dialogue back and forth. Maybe he can comment on that. But to come out and say that he wasn't going help before he even saw a replacement plan really sends the wrong narrative.

Americans want to make sure that we work. I know I reached out to five different Democrats in terms of this repeal and replacement to say, well, what do you need for your district?

And that's what we have got to do. And when we look at a supplemental, what the president is going to find a great flexibility with regards to the conservative and moderate members of the GOP Conference to hopefully get us where we need to be there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And finally, yesterday morning, the president tweeted out, told people to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro on FOX. And on her program last night that he told people to watch, here's what she said.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX HOST: Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house. The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill. The one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare. The one that he had seven years to work on.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you heard it right there from Jeanine Pirro. Breitbart is suggesting that you're one of the people that people are looking to to replace Speaker Ryan. Does he have your support?

MEADOWS: Listen, this is not me. And I can tell you there is no conversations going on right now with regards to replacing the speaker. It's all hands on deck with regards to Obamacare, tax reform, the border wall, and as we start to look at that, George.

Here's the other interesting thing. As we start to look at this, the focus can be on this leadership or whatever. I can tell you that when this bill was rolled out, it had less than 20 percent support among Americans.

The president took it from having probably 80 to 100 either undecided or no votes and got it this close to making sure that it got across the finish line. No one worked harder than the speaker and the president and even those in our conference who had different views to get it across.

This is -- we're not at the end of the game. We're there, literally, perhaps, again, in overtime, but we're there to get this across the finish line. And so we're committed to work with the president, the speaker, the current speaker, and make sure that what we do is get some consensus.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, thanks for joining us this morning.

MEADOWS: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And I'm joined now by the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer.

Senator Schumer, thank you for coming.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: Good morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to get to a lot of things that he raised as well as...

SCHUMER: Let me first wish you happy Greek Independence Day. I wore my Greek colors.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you. You're…

Let's talk about the president first. He said you're the big loser.

SCHUMER: Well, you know, look, the bottom line is very simple. And that is -- president never called us once about this. They came on board with repeal, which they knew every Democrat would oppose, and no one believes that.

But I would say this, we Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop replace and stop undermining the ACA, are willing to work with our Republican friends -

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right now you're going to make a proposal?

SCHUMER: As long as they say, no more repeal. That's a loser. Seventeen percent of Americans liked Trumpcare. That's it. They didn't want it. And stop undermining ACA. And we'll work with them.

We have ideas, they have ideas, to try to improve Obamacare. We never said it was perfect. We always said we'd work with them to improve it. We just said repeal was off the table.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you just heard --

SCHUMER: Can I just make one other point on this, George? For the president to say that he'll destroy it, or undermine it, that's not presidential. That's petulance. Being petulant, not a president. It's not going to work. The job of the president is to make Americans' lives better. And if he, out of anger or vengeance or whatever, starts undermining ACA, it's going backfire on him because he's the president and the American people know he's in charge and they want him to make things better.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you just heard Congressman Meadows right there. He says the repeal effort's not dead.

SCHUMER: Well, it won't succeed. And, you know, there's one point we're missing here. The American people hated Trumpcare. The more they learned about it, the more they didn't like. And you know, not only did we have a totally unified Democratic caucus from Bernie Sanders to Joe Manchin, but I want to salute all the people out there -- the average people, who called and wrote and picketed and protested.

If they keep on this repeal path, they'll get nowhere. And it's mainly because i they want to do what Mr. Meadows does, then all the moderates will jump off. It's -- you know, they have seven kids in the bed and they have enough covers for five. So they ought to get rid of repeal. Drop it. It's been a flop for them because of the substance of repeal. And work with us to improve it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the things that unites Republicans is tax cuts. And I think we just heard some big news there from Chairman Meadows saying tax reform doesn't mean you have to pay for all of your tax cuts.

SCHUMER: If you analyze, George, what went wrong with ACA, the president exhibited two traits that are not very helpful. And if he repeats them in tax reform, they'll get nowhere.

The first is basic lack of competence. You cannot run the presidency like you run a real estate deal. You can't tweet your way through pit. You can't threaten and intimidate and say I'll walk away. It's more complicated.

But even more to the point, the president campaigned as a populist against the Democratic and Republican establishments. But he's been captured by the hard right wealthy special interests. That's who loved his proposal on the Trumpcare, because it gave huge tax cuts to the rich. If they do the same thing on tax reform, and the overwhelming majority of the cuts go to the very wealthy, the special interests, corporate America, and the middle class and poor people are left out, they'll lose again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you're not working with the president on tax reform.

SCHUMER: America is not where the hard right is. If he aims a proposal aimed at the middle class and the poor people, doesn't give breaks to the rich -- they're doing great, God bless them, I'm glad they're doing great; they don't need another tax break -- we could work with them. But I don't think they're headed in that direction, and they're going repeat the same mistake they made on Trumpcare with tax reform. (INAUDIBLE). The hard right is great at opposition. Now they're in charge. America is not where the hard right is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I was struck by something that former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said. He said the president should put off tax reform and work right away, particularly with Democrats, on a major infrastructure bill. Would you be open to that?

SCHUMER: Again, it's a question of values. Infrastructure's something we Democrats have put in a proposal. It has the support of our entire caucus, $1 trillion of infrastructure, which creates about 15 million new, good-paying jobs. So we like it.

But here's where the president seems to be headed again -- special interests. Wealthy special interests. Let's do it by tax breaks. The tax breaks he's proposing, 82 cents on the dollar, goes to the financiers. That's one problem. So you're not getting bang for the buck. Two, in the places where those tax breaks will work, you're getting huge tolls. The American people don't want tolls on every highway. And third, it building nothing in rural America and large parts of exurban America because they just can't pay those tolls. So if they want to actually spend some money, Meadows would be vehemently opposed and he'd have to break with the hard right and his caucus, we'll talk to them for sure.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But -- when you look at this, I mean, the president has this -- has this issue now with the Republicans. They're going to try to get together with tax reform and other issues. A lot of people look at this and say, you know, the president hadn't been a Republican for all that long. He had voted for Democrats in the past. And the way to govern on these big issues would be to take a completely different path and go in a different direction and work with Democrats.

Now, it doesn't sound like you're ready to be a real partner there.

SCHUMER: No, it's not me, it's him. He ran as a populist against the Democratic and Republican establishments. He ran as a defender of the middle class. The minute he got into office, maybe led by Vice President Pence and some of the others, he moved so far to the hard right that it's virtually impossible for us to work with him.

If he changes, he could have a different presidency. But he's going to have to tell the Freedom Caucus and the hard right special wealthy interests who are dominating his presidency -- but he didn't campaign for them, he campaigned on the opposite -- he's going to have to tell them he can't work with them and we'll certainly look at his proposals. But it's going to be guided on our values.

On the one hand, we're not going to oppose things because the name Trump is on it, but we're not going compromise our values away and help the well to do and hurt the middle class and the poorer people, that's what he's been doing so far.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Government runs out of money, I believe, on April 28. You can filibuster a government funding proposal. Are you prepared to shut down the government?

SCHUMER: No. We don't want to shut down the government and we proposed to Leader McConnell the same thing that worked last year and the year before, just three simple things: one, no sequester levels of funding. I think they've agreed to that already, both he and Speaker Ryan; two, parity between defense and nondefense.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president wants a defense increase.

SCHUMER: And slashes the programs that help the middle class the most. We want parity. It worked last year.

And three, no poison pill riders like Planned Parenthood.

Now, that worked last year and we got a budget.

If President Trump would stay out of it, because his budget, done by Mulvaney is so far to the right, slashing middle class things like education, like transportation, like medical research, like clean air and clean water, no, we can't work.

But left alone, McConnell, Ryan, and the Democrats could come to an agreement.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, the president's defense increases have to be off the table?

SCHUMER: No, they don't have to be off the table, but you can't slash domestic programs.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What about funding for the border wall?

SCHUMER: The border wall should be talked about. It shouldn't be rammed down people's throats for a whole bunch of reasons. First, it's not the best way to protect the border. Everyone agrees on that. Second, it's very expensive. Why don't we use that money for roads. Third, let's give the president a chance to get Mexico to pay it. Isn't that what he told everybody, that we weren't going to pay it? And fourth, it's got a big problem the Republicans are opposing -- Texas, Arizona, because there's eminent domain and you have to take the private land.

So, instead of trying to jam it through on this short-term budget and say take it or leave it, we should debate it in 2018's budget over the summer.

And, by the way, my prediction, it wouldn't get the votes on either the Democratic or Republican side.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Judge Neil Gorsuch. The Republicans have made it clear that he's going to get through no matter what you do, even though you follow through on the filibuster. It's also clear that he's eminently qualified. Even your own senator Joe Manchin has said he should get an up or down vote. Why not?

SCHUMER: Well, 60 votes should be the standard. Why? Because for something as important as the Supreme Court, George, 60 votes makes sense. You get bipartisan support. You avoid judges far right or far left. And each of the four last judges, two by President Bush, Alito and Roberts; two by President Obama, Bagan and Sotomayor, met that 60-vote standard. The bottom line is when we Democrats had a chance to change the rules, we didn't change it for Supreme Court for that very reason. And I'd say to my Republican friends and to the country, if you don't think the candidate can -- if the candidate can't get 60 votes, if the nominee can't get 60 votes, you don't change the rules, you change the candidate.

And one final point, Mitch McConnell is -- it's in his hands whether to change the rules, not ours. And he doesn't come to this court with clean hands, because he delayed Merrick Garland for a year, a year-and-a-half. If they want to change the rules, it would be bad for the country, bad for the congress. We didn't do it. It will be in their last -- one more point, a lot of Republicans don't want to change the rules. I'm not so sure it's..

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you also said this week that it would be unseemly to approve Judge Gorsuch as long as this FBI investigation is going on into the Russian interference in our election. That could take years.

SCHUMER: Yeah, but we didn't say years. What we said is for a months. Let's see where -- look, this is a very important appointment -- lifetime, affects America in huge ways. Judge Roberts came on the court, now Justice Roberts. Citizens United dramatically changed America. Taking away voting rights changed American. Trying to get rid of unions.

So, let's see where this investigation goes for a few months and delay it. It's up to our Republicans colleagues. I hope they'll accept that argument. If the investigation looks like it's nowhere, fine. If it looks like it's really serious, yeah, we ought to consider what I said.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Schumer, thanks for coming in this morning.

SCHUMER: Nice to be here, George.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: The president in Kentucky previewing the new executive order he’ll sign this week to relax regulations on power plants. It’s his latest move to undo President Obama’s environmental initiatives, which have included a review of fuel efficiency standards for cars and a relaxation of clean water regulations.

And we’re joined now by the main he’s put in charge of that effort, the head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt. Mr. Pruitt, thank you for joining us this morning.

SCOTT PRUIT, ADMINISTRATOR, ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY: George, good morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So is the executive order coming this week? And what specifically will the president be proposing?

PRUITT: George, the president is keeping his promise to the American people this week with respect to this executive order that’s coming out on Tuesday, the Energy Independence Executive Order. And as you indicated, this is about making sure that we have a pro-growth and pro-environment approach to how we do regulation in this country.

For too long, over the last several years, we’ve accepted a narrative that if you’re pro-growth, pro-jobs, you’re anti-environment. If you’re pro-environment, you’re anti-jobs or anti-growth. And that’s just not where we’ve been as a country throughout our existence. We’ve made tremendous progress on our environment and we can be both pro-jobs and pro-environment, and the executive order’s going to address the past administration’s effort to kill jobs across this country through the Clean Power Plan.

STEPHANOPOULOS: This order is likely to face some legal challenges, could take some time to work through the courts. And, as you know, coal jobs have been declining for a long time. We heard the president’s promise right there. Most of the job loss predates the Obama initiative. I want to put a chart right there -- show the biggest drops came over several -- a decade ago, and you have about the same number of coal jobs now as you did a decade ago.

So are you worried at all the president is making a promise to coal country that he just can’t keep?

PRUITT: Well, it’s not just the short term, George; it’s the long term. And it’s clear that the past administration had a very anti-fossil fuel strategy -- coal, natural gas, and the rest (ph). And so this was -- this is a promise he’s keeping to the American people to say that we can put people back to work and be pro-environment as well.

This Clean Power Plan is something that the Supreme Court, as you know, has said is likely unlawful. And so there’s been a stay against this Clean Power Plan. So our actions, starting on Tuesday, shortly after the executive order, will make sure that whatever steps we take in the future will be pro-growth, pro-environment, but within the framework of the Clean Air Act, and it will be legal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But will it bring back coal jobs?

PRUITT: I think absolutely it will. It will bring back manufacturing jobs across the country, coal jobs across the country. Across the energy sector, we have so much opportunity, George. And the last administration had an idea of keeping it in the ground. We need to be more independent, less reliant upon foreign energy sources, and this is an opportunity.

You know, this week, this past week, the president approved the Keystone Pipeline. So it’s transportation issues, it’s development issues, it’s putting people to work both in the energy sector but also the jobs it creates in the manufacturing sector and across our economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If the president follows through on this order and has promised to reverse vehicle pollution rules, there’s no way for the United States to reach its commitments under the Paris climate agreement, which of course was reached in 2015.

Here’s how one Nobel Prize-winning climate expert Mario Molina described the impact. He said the message they -- the Trump administration -- is sending to the rest of world is that they don’t believe climate change is serious. It’s shocking to see such a degree of ignorance from the United States.

Your response?

PRUITT: George, we’re actually at pre-1994 levels right now with respect to our CO2 footprint. Now, why is that? Largely it's because of innovation and technology, both in the coal sector and in the natural gas sector. Horizontal drilling has allowed there to be much more conversion to natural gas and the generation of electricity.

You know, we’ve got to keep in mind, it’s not jobs that are going to be created by the president’s action here. It’s also lower electricity rates for our consumers across the country. Because when you take coal generation facilities, natural gas facilities, and you put them aside and focus only on certain types of ways to generate electricity, it’s causing double-digit increases across the country as it relates to consumers. That’s not good for economy --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But --

PRUITT: -- on the consumer side. It’s not good on the manufacturing side either.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But I was asking you about the Paris climate agreement. Don’t these -- don’t these initiatives mean that the climate agreement is a dead letter as far as this administration is concerned?

PRUITT: Well, the Paris Accord is something, as you know, that’s non-binding. It was -- it was not a treaty, as such. The Clean Power Plan is not tethered to the Clean -- to the Paris Accords. And so this is an effort to undo the unlawful approach the previous administration engaged in, and to do it right going forward with the mindset of being pro-growth and pro-environment. And we can achieve both.

You know, since 1980, George --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But we can achieve the commitments made under the Paris climate agreement?

PRUITT: -- we’ve seen 65 percent --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Can we achieve those commitments?

PRUITT: Well, let me finish.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Go ahead.

PRUITT: Well, look, since 1980, we’ve seen a 65 percent reduction in those pollutants that we regulate under the ambient air quality standards. We’ve done great work as a country striking the balance between jobs and our environment. This past administration I think took steps that were anti-jobs and anti-growth and the Paris Accord I think represents that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The California -- California acted this week to tighten fuel emission standards, going in exactly the opposite direction from what President Trump is proposing. We’re showing a headline from yesterday’s "New York Times" right there.

Do you intend to let California’s actions stand or move to take away their waiver under the Clean Air Act?

PRUITT: I mean, what we should be doing and you mentioned the CAFE standards, and within the last week and a half, the president and I were actually in Detroit announcing that we were going to keep our word as a country to reevaluate those in April of 2018, which was the original promise to the auto industry. We ought to focus on efficiency, fuel efficiency, from cars that people really want to buy, George.

You know, this -- a process of building cars that no one purchases in order to meet these standards that were previously set actually it’s counter-helpful to the environment. Because people don’t buy the new cars.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But will you let California go forward?

PRUITT: They keep older cars. And so that’s something we’re going to be evaluating over the next, you know, through April of 2018.

What this -- what this CAFE standards combined with the Clean Power Plan and the executive order sends a message to the American people that we’re going to do what we can to make sure that we produce jobs and growth while also being sensitive to the environment, and making sure that we reintroduce common sense into the discussion.

You mentioned the Paris Accord. You know, what was wrong with Paris was not just that it was, you know, failed to be treated as a treaty, but China and India, the largest producers of CO2 internationally, got away scot-free. They didn’t have to take steps until 2030. So we’ve penalized ourselves through lost jobs while China and India didn’t take steps to address the issue internationally.

So Paris was just a bad deal, in my estimation. But we’re trying to focus on getting things right here domestically and making sure we operate within the framework of the Clean Air Act.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Pruitt, thanks for your time this morning.

PRUITT: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’ll be right back after this from our ABC stations.