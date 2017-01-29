'This Week' Transcript 1-29-17: Sean Spicer, Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Robert Gates

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on January 29, 2017 and it will be updated.

So let's turn straight to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Good morning, Sean. I know there are many people who support this. But you heard those strong reactions, those stories of people stranded at airports, detained; Jesuit priests, veterans calling this un-American.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, let’s look at the facts of what happened. There’s 325,000 people from foreign countries that travel into the United States yesterday. There were 109 people that this actually addressed that had come in post-entry from seven countries that we've identified, that, in fact, actually, the Obama administration -- Obama administration had previously identified needed further travel restrictions.

We've gone in, as Terry pointed out; it's a 90-day ban to ensure that we have further vetting restrictions so that we know who is coming to this country.

The safety of the American citizens, the safety of our country has got to be paramount. That's what the president did yesterday is to ensure that the people that we're letting into our country are coming here with peaceful purposes and not to do us harm.

So this really comes down to 109 people, who are all being processed through the system to make sure that, when they've gone out of the country, gone somewhere that is one of those seven countries and coming back, that they've done so and not tried to go there and do anything that would cause our nation harm.

RADDATZ: A 109 people, probably Muslims.

What message does this send to Muslims worldwide.

SPICER: What it sends is that we'll protect our country an people. There are 46 other countries that with Muslim populations that are not part of this. And I think that's an important thing to note. So whether you're talking about Algeria, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman or the UAE, there's 46 Muslim majority countries that are not in this seven.

These seven country were identified by the Obama administration needing further --

RADDATZ: But what about -- what about the countries like Pakistan, like Afghanistan, where there have been terrorist cells?

SPICER: And we’re going to continue --

RADDATZ: Saudi Arabia on 9/11?

SPICER: We're looking at -- we’re looking at all of this holistically. But I think the first step --

RADDATZ: But why these first, where there haven't been --

SPICER: I just said it twice because I think these were the Obama administration put these first and foremost and said that these countries need to have further travel restrictions based on the intelligence that we have.

RADDATZ: Let’s --

SPICER: So, you know, those were identified by the previous administration. There were further travel restrictions already in place from those seven countries. What the president did was take the first step through this executive order of insuring that we're looking at the entire system of who's coming in, refugees that are coming in, people who are coming in from places that have a history or that our intelligence suggests that we need to have further extreme vetting for.

RADDATZ: Let's talk about Iraq. You saw that an Iraqi interpreter for America was detained temporarily. I have been in Iraq with those interpreters. They have saved lives --

SPICER: Absolutely.

RADDATZ: -- of American solders and now you're saying you can't come in.

SPICER: No, that's not what we're saying, Martha, not at all. We're going to say we're going to make sure that we don't let someone slip through the cracks who seeks to do our country harm. That's it. The person was processed in. I know that in some cases there's going to be a bit of an inconvenience. But the inconvenience --

RADDATZ: Is there any humiliation?

SPICER: No, there's 109 people that were slowed down, over 300,000 foreign visitors that came in. But what do we say to the family who loses somebody over a terroristic (sic) -- to whether it's Atlanta or San Bernardino or the Boston bomber? Those people, each of whom had gone out to a country and then come back. Now granted they're not on -- on the country --

RADDATZ: None of those are countries on this list.

SPICER: But the potion is we took the first step in insuring that a terrorist attack won't continue to occur on this country. And so what do we say to the family or to the individual who gets hurt or the family of someone who gets killed because we didn't take these steps? Protecting this nation and our people is the number one priority of this president and our government.

RADDATZ: And you want to protect them against ISIS. Right now --

SPICER: We want to protect them against everything.

RADDATZ: -- Americans are fighting side by side with the Iraqis. Have you had any reaction or any indication that the Iraqis will now say, Americans can't come in here either.

SPICER: Look, we are working through all the diplomatic channels necessary to make that sure our friends and our allies around the globe understand that our position is to protect our borders and to make sure -- and, again, this is about slowing the process down. Those 109 people are being processed through the system to make sure that the vetting is applied, that they didn't do anything nefarious overseas. And I think that's what we should be doing. We shouldn't let people just reenter the country who are not citizens of the United States because they have gone to a place we have concerns about. They should be asked certain questions. They should go through extreme vetting to make sure that when they re-enter that they continue to do so with peaceful purposes.

RADDATZ: How much of a heads-up did you give homeland security? You've seen the scenes at this airports --

SPICER: The question --

RADDATZ: You heard David Kerley report that --

SPICER: The people that needed to know knew.

RADDATZ: -- people weren't ready.

SPICER: What we couldn't do was telegraph our position ahead of time to ensure that people flooded in before that happened, before it went into place. So the appropriate leadership was notified and cables were being sent out through the state Department as we speak.

The issue was, I know that when you get down to the TSA level and some of the customs and border officials who are on the front lines, we had to do it in a way that ensured the safety of America was preserved. And if we had telegraphed that ahead of time, then that would have been a massive security problem. So what we did is made sure that we were coordinating with the appropriate leadership at the appropriate level so the department and agencies, both Homeland Security, Border and Customs Protection.

RADDATZ: OK. The executive order also stipulates that after the refugee program is reinstated in 120 days, the government will prioritize religious minorities persecuted in their country. How will you determine what religion people are? How do you vet them?

SPICER: During this 120-day period, we're going to put a system in place that looks country by country, group by group, and make sure we put appropriate vetting in place. Again --

RADDATZ: A religious test?

SPICER: Hold on, no. What we're going to do is make sure that people who have been persecuted for either religious or other reasons have an opportunity to apply and go through a vetting system that ensures they're coming to this country to seek asylum, to seek a new life for themselves or their family, but to do so with peaceful purposes.

RADDATZ: OK, President Trump said during an interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network that persecuted Christian refugees should be seen as a priority. Why --

SPICER: Well, in some countries they should.

RADDATZ: Why are Christian refugees -- let me finish. Why are Christian refugees more worthy of admission to the United States than Muslims or even Jewish refugees?

SPICER: Well, it's a question of making sure that in many so of these countries they are the persecuted group. And so it's just -- it's a fact that when they live in a majority country of another religion, they are a minority being persecuted, not able to practice their religion, in some cases under threat. And so it's just a fact that they are being persecuted in some of these countries and we need to make sure we recognize them so that they can come to this country and be able to practice their religion in accordance with our laws and our constitution.

RADDATZ: If you feel the threat is so great from these countries and so great from these refugees, why just 90 days? Why just 120 days? Can you really get this done?

SPICER: I think we can. And that's the point, is to make sure that we put the safety of our nation first and foremost, And that we put a plan together during that period to put those extreme vetting measures in place. Look, this is nothing new. President Trump talked about this throughout the campaign and the transition and he's doing exactly what he told the American people he was going to do.

It's interesting, he's -- the criticism that's coming is from someone who has gotten into office, hit the ground running, had a flurry of activity to do exactly what he said he was going to do, whether it was bringing back jobs, fighting for American taxpayers and cutting the cost and waste out of government programs or doing what he said overseas and protecting this nation.

But he is not going to apologize for putting the safety of this country first and foremost.

RADDATZ: I want to turn to Yemen.

SPICER: Yes.

RADDATZ: President Trump, as president, as commander-in-chief, suffered the first loss...

SPICER: Yes.

RADDATZ: -- of an American service member in Yemen today in a raid on al Qaeda operatives and three service members were injured in that raid. Another when we lost an aircraft in our heartland.

SPICER: Yes.

RADDATZ: And what can you tell us about that raid and who did they get?

SPICER: They got 14 individuals. They killed 14 individuals and captured a whole host of information about future plots that's going to benefit this country and keep us safe.

We mourn for the loss of life of the service member who so bravely fought for this country and was killed.

And then obviously, as you mentioned, three others were injured in the raid, another one when the aircraft went down. That aircraft that was destroyed...

RADDATZ: Was that aircraft shot?

SPICER: That aircraft was destroyed in a hard landing or it was...

RADDATZ: It was a hard landing...

SPICER: It was a hard landing.

RADDATZ: -- that it was destroyed in?

SPICER: And we destroyed that people to ensure that we didn't allow any of our technology out there.

But it is...

RADDATZ: Will he go to Dover?

SPICER: It continues to show...

RADDATZ: Will he go to Dover?

SPICER: Look, I'm not going to get ahead of it. This obviously is developing right now when we spoke.

But the president was informed throughout the evening of the situation. He extends his condolences.

But more importantly, he understands the fight that our servicemen and women conduct on a daily basis to keep this country safe.

And that's why this order is so important. People are over -- throughout the world and in some of these important regions like Yemen -- and countries, rather -- to ensure the safety of this country.

And we need to take steps that if they're going to go to out there and put their lives on the line every day to fight ISIS, to fight other people who are seeking to do us harm, to capture information that will protect future plots, that we do our part to make sure that we're not having an open door to allow people right -- to march right into our country.

RADDATZ: Let me turn...

SPICER: The...

RADDATZ: -- let me turn to Russia.

SPICER: -- the executive order, though, ties right into that, because we've got to do our part here to make sure that while they fight so gallantly overseas that we're protecting the country and our borders.

RADDATZ: I want to turn to the Russian sanctions. President Trump talked to Vladimir Putin yesterday about mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS and working together to achieve more peace throughout the world, including Syria.

SPICER: Right.

RADDATZ: Kellyanne Conway opened the door on Friday to removing sanctions against Russia. And the readout from the Kremlin said they underlined the importance of restoring mutually profitable trade and economic connections.

Could President Trump agree to remove those sanctions without...

SPICER: Well, he has...

RADDATZ: -- consequences for Ukraine?

SPICER: Yesterday was -- it was the first call that they had. We're continuing to work with them to combat ISIS, especially in Syria, and deal with this crisis in Aleppo.

There is an area in which we've got to work with them if we're going to defeat ISIS. And I think that's the first step. We have not made any decisions on sanctions. The president will continue to have conversations and our team will continue to lease with Russian state -- with Russian officials.

But no decisions were made. That really wasn't brought up in the call yesterday.

RADDATZ: Republican John McCain said, "For the sake of America's national security and that of our allies, President Trump should put an end to the speculation about lifting sanctions."

Are you not willing to do that?

SPICER: The president doesn't take anything off the table. He is a world class negotiator. Part of the reason he's been so successful and part of the reason that he was elected president is because understand that not only is he a successful businessman, but he's an amazing negotiator.

And he doesn't come in telling people what he's going to take in or off the table to get the best deal possible for this country.

He's going to work with Russia, or any other country, for that matter. And there is a shared agreement.

And if protecting this country, going back to what we have been talking about so far, he's going to work with them. If we can come up with a plan or partner with them in any way to defeat ISIS, then we're going to do it.

RADDATZ: I want to turn to the National Security Council. The National Security Council executive order that has now been put in place removes the director of National Intelligence, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from the NSC principals meeting. They are now only invited when, quote, "issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed but allowed instead in all of the meetings, White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon."

Former national security adviser, Susan Rice, Tweeting this morning, "This is stone cold crazy, after a week of crazy. Who needs military advice of intel to make policy on ISIL, Syria, Afghanistan, DPRK," adding, "chairman of Joint Chiefs and DNI treated as afterthoughts in cabinet level principal meetings and where is the CIA? Cut out of everything."

She also retweeted this: "Trump loves and trusts the military so much he just kicked them out of the National Security Council and put in a Nazi in their place."

SPICER: That's clearly inappropriate language from a former ambassador. Look...

RADDTAZ: Stone cold crazy?

SPICER: The comments that she made -- look, the reality is that General Flynn, former head of defense intelligence agency, brought significant reforms to the NSC and to the Homeland Security Council headed by Tom Bostert, who is an expert in all of this area.

We are instilling reforms to make sure that we streamline the process for the president to make decisions on key, important intelligence matters. You've got a leader in General Flynn who understands the intelligence process and the reforms that are needed probably better than anybody else. And when you talk about the missteps made by the last administration with all due respect I think Ambassador Rice might want to wait, let and see how we handle this, because I think so far they've got an expert team of folks that have come in to understand the national situation -- our intelligence systems and how to modernize.

RADDATZ: Streamlined without the chairman, without the DNI.

SPICER: We have got an unbelievable group of folks that are part of the NSC that are making decisions to get that -- the president gets plenty of information from the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. He continues to meet with him on a regular basis. He gets briefed by the Secretary of Defense, but what they have done is modernize the National Security Council so that it is less bureaucratic and more focused on providing the president with the intelligence he needs.

RADDTAZ: And Steve Bannon, what does he provide?

SPICER: Well, he is a former naval officer. He's got a tremendous understanding of the world and the geopolitical landscape that we have now.

RADDATZ: and so he's giving military advice in there.

SPICER: No. He's not giving advice.

Part of this is analysis. The data comes in and how we synthesize that data to make the best decision for our country is not something that's not just about intelligence, it's about the intelligence that comes in and the analysis that comes out of that. Having key decision makers, and the chief strategist for the United States -- for the president to come in and talk about what the strategy is going forward is crucial.

The data comes in raw. And what these key individuals do is help provide guidance or the president to make decisions.

Having the chief strategist for the president in those meetings who has a significant military background to help make -- guide what the president's final analysis is going to be is crucial.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us this morning.

SPICER: Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: Sean, good to see you.

Now we turn to Washington's other power broker, the man who leads the senate. Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been working closely with the president at the White House and at the Republican retreat in Philadelphia this week. Where the GOP mapped out its agenda for the year. Majority Leader McConnell joins us now. Nice to see you this morning, Leader McConnell.

Do you support president Trump's temporary immigration ban from these predominantly Muslim countries.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R) KENTUCKY: Well, I think it's a good idea to tighten the vetting process. But I also think it's important to remember that some of our best sources in the war against radical Islamic terrorism are Muslims, both in this country and overseas. And we have had some difficulty in the past getting interpreters as you suggested in the earlier segment who are helpful to us treated properly.

So we need to be careful as we do this. Improving vetting, something...

RADDATZ: And yet right now they're being detained so -- do you support this or not support this.

MCCONNELL: It's hopefully going to be decided in the courts as to whether or not this has gone too far. I don't what to criticize them for improving vetting. I think we need to be careful. We don't have religious tests in this country.

RADDATZ: In the past, you've called the Muslim ban completely and totally inconsistent with American values. The president says this is not an outright Muslim ban, even if this is temporary, how is this order consistent with American values?

MCCONNELL: Well, if they're looking to tighten the vetting process, I mean who would be against that? But I am opposed to a religious tests. The courts are going to determine whether this is too broad.

RADDATZ: So it sounds to me like you are opposed to certain parts of this. If we're detaining or holding back people who have helped Americans in the fight.

MCCONNELL: Well, obviously I'm against that.

RADDATZ: A religious test then you're opposed to certain parts of this.

MCCONNELL: Look, the president has a lot of latitude to try to secure the country. And I'm not going to make a blanket criticism of this effort. However, I think it's important to remember, as I said, a lot of Muslims are our best sources in the war against terror.

RADDATZ: So, do you think this will have blowback in the world? I mean, are you sensing that already? You've seen the reactions.

MCCONNELL: Yeah, well, we'll see. And it's important, however, to emphasize it's important to keep America as secure as possible and we'll see how it plays out.

RADDATZ: Just tell me again how you would summarize what happened with this executive order.

MCCONNELL: How I would summarize.

RADDATZ: Yes, how would you -- what would you say about it? Others are saying it's devastating, others are saying it's un-American.

MCCONNELL: Well, I'm not saying either of those things, I'm saying what I just said -- a few minutes ago, which is (INAUDIBLE) to the extent that they’re trying to improve the vetting process, I think that’s in order.

We need to bear in mind that we don’t have religious tests in this country and we also need to remember that some of our best allies in the war against Islamic terrorism are Muslims.

RADDATZ: I want to turn to Russia. President Trump hasn't ruled out the possibility of lifting sanctions on Russia. You heard what Sean Spicer just said.

Would you like him to see the sanctions lifted?

MCCONNELL: I’m opposed to lifting the sanctions against Russia. They were imposed because of their annexation of Crimea, their incursion into Ukraine. And now we know that they were messing around in our elections.

I’m absolutely opposed to lifting sanctions on the Russians. If anything, we ought to be looking at increasing them.

RADDATZ: Should Congress take any action to prevent the president from lifting sanctions on Russia if he chooses to do so?

MCCONNELL: Well, we'll wait and see. I hope the president will follow our advice and not be lifting the sanctions on the Russians.

RADDATZ: Do you think -- I asked Sean Spicer this -- that they should just tell now whether or not they'll lift them?

MCCONNELL: You mean the administration?

RADDATZ: Yes.

MCCONNELL: Well, the president is taking a look at it. I’m giving him my advice publicly that I would not consider, if I were in his shoes, lifting sanctions on the Russians for what they've been doing the last few years.

RADDATZ: And the move in the National Security Council to have Steve Bannon in there, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs out, the DNI out in certain cases.

MCCONNELL: Yes, I’m not going to give the president advice about how to run these internal agencies.

RADDATZ: Not at all?

MCCONNELL: No, I’m not. I’m not going to give him advice about --

RADDATZ: OK.

On the Supreme Court, President Trump says he's announcing the Supreme Court nominee on Thursday. He has said that if Democrats try to filibuster he'd encourage you to invoke the so-called nuclear option and lower the 60-vote threshold currently needed to confirm Supreme Court nominees.

So will you consider getting rid of the filibuster?

MCCONNELL: Well, look, let me tell you what ought to happen. President Clinton, in his first term, had two Supreme Court nominees, Ginsburg and Breyer. There was no filibuster. And for your listeners, there was no requirement that you get 60 votes to consider them.

President Obama had two Supreme Court nominees in his first term. There was no filibuster against them.

We're in the first term of a new president. What we're hoping is that our Democratic friends in the minority in the Senate, as we were during those same comparable periods under Clinton and Obama, will treat this nominee in the same way and give him an up-or-down vote.

If cloture, that is, if getting 60 votes is required, that happened with Justice Alito; a Democratic minority insisted on that. Cloture was invoked. In other words, he was given the opportunity to have an up-or-down vote on the final nomination.

So it's way too early for me to tell you or anybody else what we might do. I think how this is handled depends on our Democratic friends. Let me tell you what I do think we'll get. I think we’re going to get a really outstanding nominee, who will be very hard to argue against because the president has been working on this for some time.

I’m privy to some of the information about what's been happening. And I think we're going to get a great nominee, who will be very difficult to explain to the American people -- we're not even going to let them have an up-or-down vote in the Senate.

RADDATZ: Should there be a litmus test on abortion?

MCCONNELL: I don’t think there should be a litmus test on judges, no matter who the president is.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us, Leader McConnell. We appreciate you coming in.

