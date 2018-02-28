White House communications director Hope Hicks to resign

Hope Hicks, the president’s longest-serving aide and current communications director will resign her post in the coming weeks, sources with direct knowledge confirm to ABC News.

The New York Times first reported the story.

"Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person," the president said in a statement provided to the media by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. "I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."

Hicks told House investigators Tuesday that she had occasionally told white lies on President Trump's behalf, according to a source familiar with the interview.

Hicks's comments during the nine hour interview were first reported by the New York Times.

“When specifically asked whether or not she was instructed to lie by the president, or the candidate, with regard to Russia, the investigation or our investigation, the answer to that question was no,” Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Florida, told the Associated Press. “And that’s our jurisdiction. Not whether or not he asked her to cancel a meeting for him, or something like that.”

Hicks was questioned extensively about the controversial Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer in June of 2016, telling congressional investigators that she was not aware of the meeting contemporaneously, and first learned of it in July of 2017, when the New York Times first reported on it, according to three sources with knowledge of her interview.

She refused to answer questions about her role in crafting a misleading response to the initial New York Times report in July of 2017, telling the panel she had been instructed by the White House not to answer questions pertaining to the transition or White House. She later answered some questions about the transition, given that she had done so in an interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, told reporters.

Hicks was also critical of Paul Manafort in the interview, suggesting to congressional investigators that he wouldn't have been campaign chairman if he was properly vetted, according to a source familiar with her testimony.

