White House officials have violated federal record-keeping laws by not promptly forwarding private emails to public accounts, a top House Democrat said today.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said White House lawyers told committee staff that "several White House employees came forward and 'confessed' that they failed to forward official records from their personal email accounts to their governmental email accounts within 20 days, as the Presidential Records Act requires."

"However, the White House officials refused to identify these employees," Cummings wrote. "When asked whether Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner complied with the Presidential Records Act, these White House officials replied, 'You should talk to Mr. Kushner’s counsel about that.'"

It's unclear whether the White House employees ever forwarded their personal emails to their governmental email accounts.

The Maryland Democrat is pressuring the chairman to push the White House to turn over documents on the use of private email in the West Wing, after reports that at least six senior officials, including President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, have used private email while working at the White House.

Cummings has also asked Gowdy to allow a committee vote on a subpoena to the White House for email documents and information.

The White House declined to identify any of the individuals to the committee while the White House counsel's office continues to review private email use internally, Cummings said.

Several White House aides did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment on Cummings's account of the briefing.

In a statement, Gowdy pushed back on Cummings's description of the White House briefing, saying "allegations that we have completed our engagement with the White House on this issue are absurd."

"The Democrats assertion that the White House has not cooperated is false. Our investigation into private email use for official business is government-wide and not about one entity. The Committee has been looking at the use of private email for years. I’m glad my Democrat colleagues now acknowledge the severity of the issue. The White House provided a briefing this week to share specific details on all of our outstanding questions and committed to follow up at the conclusion of an ongoing investigation," he said.

Gowdy also said he spoke with a Cabinet-level official to "ensure their full compliance" in the investigation of private email use at the White House and all federal agencies.

"We need he documents - not the drama," he said.

While it is not illegal for West Wing employees to use private email, White House officials are required to forward any official business done on private email accounts to their government email accounts within 20 days, under the Presidential Records Act.