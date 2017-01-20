First White House Website Petition Calls for Trump to Release Taxes

The White House has a new version of its website and a new leader in President Donald Trump, but he can’t seem to shake an old issue.

The first "We the People" petition to hit the website calls for Trump to release his tax returns. The president became the first in decades not to do so and controversy has swirled over what the documents contain.

The petition, which was created today by "A.D.," has garnered around 3,000 signatures, far short of the 100,000 required by Feb. 19 for the White House to potentially review.

"The unprecedented economic conflicts of this administration need to be visible to the American people, including any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution," the petition said.

A second petition, by "H.B.," which garnered just a couple of hundred signatures, calls for Trump to "divest or put in a blind trust all of the President's business and financial assets."

Experts have told ABC News that Trump may be in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution if he does not adequately separate himself from his businesses.

The Emoluments Clause seeks to prevent U.S. officials from profiting from foreign leaders.

A lawyer for Trump, Sheri Dillon, has said that Trump is not required by the Constitution to take action regarding his businesses, but has signed an agreement to "completely isolate [him] from the management of the company.”

His sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. will take over the business along with a longtime business executive.

Trump refused to release his tax returns during the presidential campaign because he said he was under audit by the IRS. His team said he paid hundreds of millions of dollars in other taxes in response to a report that he may have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.