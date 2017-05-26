Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, died Friday night, his daughter has confirmed. He was 89.

"My father passed away peacefully tonight," Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," wrote on Instagram. "He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have. I love you Dad?? #HailToTheChief."

Zbigniew Brzezinski, whose predecessor was Henry Kissinger, helped topple economic barriers between the Soviet Union, China and the West. He also helped Carter facilitate a working and productive relationship between Egyptian and Israeli leaders, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords. The Iranian hostage crisis also was under Brzezinski's watch.

The Associated Press

Brzezinski was born in Warsaw on March 28, 1928. His father, Tadeusz, was a diplomat who took his family to France, then to Germany during the 1930s and then to Canada prior to World War II.

In another Instagram post, Mika Brzezinski posted a photo of her parents, writing, "My father and mother both escaped Europe before the start of World War II. They met in college and we're inseparable in the 6 decades that followed. Here they are in Greece so many years ago. But that same love kept them close through tonight when my dad passed away. We love you Dad."

Mika Brzezinski also tweeted a photo of her family on a boat with her father at the wheel, writing, "Chief at the helm! We love you, Dad, and will always be grateful for the love and devotion you showed us all. #HailToTheChief."