Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's security adviser, dead at 89

May 26, 2017, 11:48 PM ET
Zbigniew K. BrzezinskiThe Associated Press
FILE - In this July 9, 2014 file photo, former National Security Adviser Zbigniew K. Brzezinski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to examine Russia and developments in Ukraine. Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at age 89. His death was announced on social media Friday night, May 26, 2017, by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, died Friday night, his daughter has confirmed. He was 89.

"My father passed away peacefully tonight," Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," wrote on Instagram. "He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have. I love you Dad?? #HailToTheChief."

Zbigniew Brzezinski, whose predecessor was Henry Kissinger, helped topple economic barriers between the Soviet Union, China and the West. He also helped Carter facilitate a working and productive relationship between Egyptian and Israeli leaders, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords. The Iranian hostage crisis also was under Brzezinski's watch.

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 1979 file photo, President Jimmy Carter, flanked by Secretary of State Cyrus, right, and his advisor on foreign policy, Zbigniew Brzezinski, left, walk toward a waiting helicopter to fly to the nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 1979 file photo, President Jimmy Carter, flanked by Secretary of State Cyrus, right, and his advisor on foreign policy, Zbigniew Brzezinski, left, walk toward a waiting helicopter to fly to the nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 1981 file photo, President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with his national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, as he presents Brzezinski with the Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony in Washington. The Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 1981 file photo, President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with his national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, as he presents Brzezinski with the Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony in Washington.

Brzezinski was born in Warsaw on March 28, 1928. His father, Tadeusz, was a diplomat who took his family to France, then to Germany during the 1930s and then to Canada prior to World War II.

In another Instagram post, Mika Brzezinski posted a photo of her parents, writing, "My father and mother both escaped Europe before the start of World War II. They met in college and we're inseparable in the 6 decades that followed. Here they are in Greece so many years ago. But that same love kept them close through tonight when my dad passed away. We love you Dad."

Mika Brzezinski also tweeted a photo of her family on a boat with her father at the wheel, writing, "Chief at the helm! We love you, Dad, and will always be grateful for the love and devotion you showed us all. #HailToTheChief."