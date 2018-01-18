1st-grade class sends Jaguars booklet on how to defeat Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Everybody, it seems, has a theory on how the Jacksonville Jaguars can beat the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Including some Jacksonville first-graders.

A folder filled with notes, messages and encouragement from the entire first grade at The Bolles School was delivered to Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Thursday, who brought the folder with him to his news conference.

The folder's cover included a drawing of a quarterback Blake Bortles, another player, and the following message: "Dear Jags, Want to beat the Patriots? Here's how ........ Advice from your #1 fans in Bolles First Grade."

"I've got to get through this," Marrone said. "This is from the Bolles first grade and this has the answers that maybe I'm looking for, maybe how we can stop the Patriots."

The Jaguars are 1-10 all time against New England, which includes an 0-7 mark in Foxborough.

"We're just taking as much advice as we can because we need it," Marrone said.