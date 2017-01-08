2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The race to Super Bowl LI has begun. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Tom Brady and the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.
AFC divisional round
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England Patriots
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS | Game HQ page
- Patriots a much different team than Week 3 version that crushed Texans
- Texans get rematch with Patriots in divisional-round playoff game
- Danny Amendola's return sparks question on how Pats will handle WRs
- Playoff beard? No thanks, says Chris Long, who elects for mustache instead
- Michael Floyd's sudden impact will benefit Patriots in playoffs
No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1:05 p.m. ET | NBC | Game HQ page
- Ben Roethlisberger in walking boot, but says he'll play in Kansas City
- How scrambling has made Alex Smith a more effective quarterback
- Chiefs have reason to feel more confident about playoff chances
- Uneven play aside, Alex Smith will be judged on Chiefs' playoff run
NFC divisional round
No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:35 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman is marquee Round 2 matchup
- How Steve Smith helped inspire Doug Baldwin vs. Lions
- Dan Quinn knows more physical Seahawks team looming
- Matt Ryan, offense look unstoppable going into playoffs
- Part of reason Falcons defense is playoff-ready? Matt Ryan, offense
No. 4 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Rested Ezekiel Elliott ready for the playoffs
- Simple answer for Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott's playoff inexperience?
- Cowboys' success in 2016 borne from failures of 2015
- In same spot as 2007, Cowboys know execution is key to advancement
AFC wild card
(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14
- Jadeveon Clowney, defense proving up to the task of carrying Texans
- Brock Osweiler finds some redemption in leading Texans to playoff win
- Players describe Jadeveon Clowney's ridiculous INT
- Brock Osweiler will remain starting quarterback for Texans
- Derek Carr's recovery Raiders' biggest offseason question
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12
- Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers put rest of AFC on notice
- Dolphins' playoff run was brief, but their future is bright
- Le'Veon Bell torches Dolphins for Steelers playoff-record 167 yards
- Dolphins QB Matt Moore officially cleared to return after big hit
NFC wild card
(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6
- How Steve Smith helped inspire Doug Baldwin vs. Lions
- Behind Thomas Rawls, Seahawks start to regain identity
- Lions annoyed with officiating after loss to Seahawks
- Lions set NFL record for playoff futility
- Lions exceeded expectations then fell flat in the end
- How Seattle can make a run at Super Bowl
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13
- Packers roll into Dallas behind vintage Aaron Rodgers performance vs. Giants
- Aaron Rodgers connects with Randall Cobb for Hail Mary heading into halftime
- Giants season still a success with return to playoffs
