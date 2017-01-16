2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The race to Super Bowl LI is on, with the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers having advanced to the AFC and NFC Championship Games.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.
Top stories
- NFL Playoffs Reset: How each of the four teams can reach Super Bowl LI
- Pete Carroll and Bill O'Brien failed to embrace underdog role
- What win probability charts show about every 2016 NFL playoff game
- FiveThirtyEight: Playoff, Super Bowl predictions
- Clayton: Ranking playoff losers best set up for 2017
NFC Championship Game
No. 4Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Jan. 22 | 3:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Is Aaron Rodgers the best player on the planet?
- Falcons' young defense 'can be great,' and confidence is growing
- Dan Quinn on Julio Jones injury: 'No concern, at the moment'
AFC Championship Game
No. 3Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 New England Patriots
Sunday, Jan. 22 | 6:40 p.m. ET | CBS | Game HQ page
- Teammates take pride in Logan Ryan proving doubters wrong
- Now it gets real for Patriots: Two more wins to championship No. 5
AFC divisional round
(No. 1) New England Patriots 34, (No. 4) Houston Texans 16
- Patriots likely won't get by with this type of performance in AFC title game
- Dion Lewis scores return, receiving and rushing touchdowns
- Brock Osweiler dilemma tops Texans' offseason questions
- Vince Wilfork, 35, thinking retirement but will take time to decide
- Texans can't take next step without improved QB play in 2017
- Ray Lewis on Tom Brady's complaining: 'It's called football'
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 18, (No. 2) Kansas City Chiefs 16
- James Harrison and the Steelers just wouldn't break in K.C.
- Playoff loss ends Chiefs' season on a sour note
NFC divisional round
(No. 2)Atlanta Falcons 36, (No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 20
- Matt Ryan puts playoff past behind with another MVP-worthy effort
- Seahawks fall short of Super Bowl goal during average season
- Matt Ryan, Falcons describe their pivotal 99-yard TD drive
- Seahawks' Super Bowl window is open, but changes are necessary
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 34, (No. 1) Dallas Cowboys 31
- Aaron Rodgers got help from everyone to send Packers to NFC title game
- Mason Crosby's performance was most clutch by kicker in postseason history
- Season doesn't end in Super Bowl, but Cowboys primed for future
AFC wild card
(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14
- Jadeveon Clowney, defense proving up to the task of carrying Texans
- Brock Osweiler finds some redemption in leading Texans to playoff win
- Players describe Jadeveon Clowney's ridiculous INT
- Brock Osweiler will remain starting quarterback for Texans
- Derek Carr's recovery Raiders' biggest offseason question
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12
- Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers put rest of AFC on notice
- Dolphins' playoff run was brief, but their future is bright
NFC wild card
(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6
- How Steve Smith helped inspire Doug Baldwin vs. Lions
- Behind Thomas Rawls, Seahawks start to regain identity
- Lions annoyed with officiating after loss to Seahawks
- Lions set NFL record for playoff futility
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13
- Packers roll into Dallas behind vintage Aaron Rodgers performance vs. Giants
- Hail, Yeah: How Aaron Rodgers' prayer put the Giants to bed
- A frame-by-frame look at the Packers' Hail Mary
- Giants season still a success with return to playoffs
- Odell Beckham had a case of the drops ... and a rough game
