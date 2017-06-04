2017 Stanley Cup playoffs: Dates, schedule, matchups and news

From Game 1 of the first round to the Stanley Cup finals, follow all the action right here. (All times Eastern.)
STANLEY CUP FINALS? VS.
Pittsburgh Penguins?vs. Nashville Predators
Game 1:? Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3?(PIT leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1 (PIT leads series 2-0)
Game 3:? Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1 (PIT leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Pittsburgh at Nashville,?Monday, June 5, 8 p.m.
* Game 5:? Nashville at Pittsburgh,?Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m.
* Game 6:? Pittsburgh at Nashville,?Sunday, June 11, 8 p.m.
* Game 7:? Nashville at Pittsburgh,?Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m.
*if necessary
CONFERENCE FINALS
Eastern ConferenceVS.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators
Game 1: ? Senators 2, Penguins 1 (OT)?(OTT leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Penguins 1, Senators 0 (series tied 1-1)
Game 3:? Senators 5, Penguins 1 (OTT leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Penguins 3, Senators 2?(series tied 2-2)
Game 5:? Penguins 7, Senators 0 (PIT leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Senators 2, Penguins 1 (series tied 3-3)
Game 7:? Penguins 3, Senators 2 (2OT)?(PIT wins series 4-3)
Western Conference? VS.
Anaheim Ducks?vs. Nashville Predators
Game 1: ? Predators 3, Ducks 2 (OT)?(NSH leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Ducks 5, Predators 3 (series tied 1-1)
Game 3:? Predators 2, Ducks 1 (NSH leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Ducks 3, Predators 2 (OT)?(series tied 2-2)
Game 5:? Predators 3, Ducks 1 (NSH leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Predators 6, Ducks 3 (NSH wins series 4-2)
SECOND ROUND
Eastern ConferenceVS.
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Game 1: ? Penguins 3, Capitals 2 (PIT leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Penguins 6, Capitals 2 (PIT leads series 2-0)
Game 3:? Capitals 3, Penguins 2 (OT)?(PIT leads series 2-1)
Game 4:? Penguins 3, Capitals 2 (PIT leads series 3-1)
Game 5:? Capitals 4, Penguins 2 ?(PIT leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Capitals 5, Penguins 0 (series tied 3-3)
Game 7: Penguins 2, Capitals 0 (PIT wins series 4-3)
VS.
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers
Game 1: Senators 2, Rangers 1 (OTT leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Senators 6, Rangers 5 (2OT)?(OTT leads series 2-0)
Game 3:? Rangers 4, Senators 1 (OTT leads series 2-1)
Game 4:? Rangers 4, Senators 1 (series tied 2-2)
Game 5:? Senators 5, Rangers 4 (OT) (OTT leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Senators 4, Rangers 2 (OTT wins series 4-2)
Western Conference
VS.
Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Game 1:? Oilers 5, Ducks 3 (EDM leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Oilers 2, Ducks 1 (EDM leads series 2-0)
Game 3:? Ducks 6, Oilers 3 (EDM leads series 2-1)
Game 4:? Ducks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)?(series tied 2-2)
Game 5:? Ducks 4, Oilers 3 (2OT) (ANA leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Oilers 7, Ducks 1 ?(series tied 3-3)
Game 7:? Ducks 2, Oilers 1 (ANA wins series 4-3)
VS.
St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators
Game 1:? Predators 4, Blues 3 (NSH leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Blues 3, Predators 2 (series tied 1-1) ?
Game 3:? Predators 3, Blues 1 (NSH leads series 2-1)?
Game 4:? Predators 2, Blues 1 (NSH leads series 3-1)
Game 5:? Blues 2, Predators 1 (NSH leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Predators 3, Blues 1 (NSH wins series 4-2)
FIRST ROUND
Eastern ConferenceVS.
Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 1: ? Capitals 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT) (WSH leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3 (2OT)?(series tied 1-1)
Game 3:? Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3 (OT) (TOR leads series 2-1)
Game 4:? Capitals 5, Maple Leafs 4 (series tied 2-2)
Game 5:? Capitals 2, Maple Leafs 1 (WSH leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Capitals 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) (WSH wins series 4-2)
VS.
Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers
Game 1: Rangers 2, Canadiens 0 (NYR leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Canadiens 4, Rangers 3 (OT) (series tied 1-1) ?
Game 3:? Canadiens 3, Rangers 1?(MTL leads series 2-1)
Game 4:? Rangers 2, Canadiens 1?(series tied 2-2)
Game 5:? Rangers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) (NYR leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Rangers 3, Canadiens 1 (NYR wins series 4-2)
VS.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Game 1:? Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (PIT leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 1 (PIT leads series 2-0) ?
Game 3:? Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (PIT leads series 3-0)
Game 4:? Blue Jackets 5, Penguins 4?(PIT leads series 3-1)
Game 5:? Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2 (PIT wins series 4-1)
VS.
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins
Game 1:? Bruins 2, Senators 1 (BOS leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Senators 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (series tied 1-1) ?
Game 3:? Senators 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (OTT leads series 2-1)
Game 4:? Senators 1, Bruins 0 (OTT leads series 3-1)
Game 5:? Bruins 3, Senators 2 (2OT)?(OTT leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Senators 3, Bruins 2 (OT) (OTT wins series 4-2)
Western ConferenceVS.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators
Game 1:? Predators 1, Blackhawks 0 (NSH leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Predators 5, Blackhawks 0 (NSH leads series 2-0) ?
Game 3:? Predators 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT) (NSH leads series 3-0)
Game 4:? Predators 4, Blackhawks 1 (NSH wins series 4-0)
VS.
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues
Game 1:? Blues 2, Wild 1 (OT) (STL leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Blues 2, Wild 1 (STL leads series 2-0) ?
Game 3:? Blues 3, Wild 1 (STL leads series 3-0)
Game 4:? Wild 2, Blues 0 (STL leads series 3-1)
Game 5:? Blues 4, Wild (OT)?(STL wins series 4-1)
VS.
Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames
Game 1:? Ducks 3, Flames 2 (ANA leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Ducks 3, Flames 2 (ANA leads series 2-0) ?
Game 3:? Ducks 5, Flames 4 (OT) (ANA leads series 3-0)
Game 4:? Ducks 3, Flames 1 (ANA wins series 4-0)
VS.
San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Game 1:? Sharks 3, Oilers 2 (OT) (SJ leads series 1-0)
Game 2:? Oilers 2, Sharks 0 (series tied 1-1) ?
Game 3:? Oilers 1, Sharks 0 (EDM leads series 2-1)
Game 4:? Sharks 7, Oilers 0 (series tied 2-2)
Game 5:? Oilers 4, Sharks 3 (OT) (EDM leads series 3-2)
Game 6:? Oilers 3, Sharks 1 (EDM wins series 4-2)
