2017 All-Star Game rosters

Complete rosters for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11:

American League Starters

First Base: Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

All-Star appearances: First appearance

Smoak will be the first Blue Jays player to start at first base since Carlos Delgado in 2003.

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

All-Star appearances: 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016

With this All-Star appearance, Altuve will tie Lance Berkman for the second-most All-Star appearances in franchise history. Craig Biggio made seven appearances.

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

All-Star appearances: First appearance

Correa, 22, will be the second player in Astros history to start an All-Star Game before his 23rd birthday. Cesar Cedeno started in 1973 at age 22.

Correa will be the first Astros player to start at shortstop.

Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

All-Star appearances: First appearance

Ramirez will be the first Indians third baseman to start the All-Star Game since Travis Fryman in 2000.

Ramirez will be the fourth Indians player to start an All-Star Game before his 25th birthday; the other three are Sandy Alomar in 1990, Lou Boudreau in 1942 and Bob Feller 1941

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

All-Star appearances: 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016

This will be Perez's fourth straight start at catcher, making him the first AL catcher to start four consecutive All-Star Games since Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez.

All other Royals catchers have combined for one All-Star start (Darrell Porter in 1979).

Perez and George Brett are the only Royals players to start consecutive All-Star Games.

Outfielder: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

All-Star appearances: First appearance

Judge will be the first Yankees outfielder to start since Curtis Granderson in 2012.

Judge also will be the first Yankees player to start before age 26 since Willie Randolph did so at 23 in 1977.

Aaron Judge will be the first Yankees rookie position player to make the All-Star Game since Hideki Matsui in 2003.?

Outfielder: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

All-Star appearances: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016

Trout will tie Rod Carew and Jim Fregosi for the most All-Star appearances in franchise history.

Trout has made the All-Star team every season since his rookie year in 2012. The most consecutive appearances beginning with a player's rookie season among active players is 10 by Ichiro Suzuki, followed by eight by Albert Pujols, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Outfielder: George Springer, Houston Astros

All-Star appearances: First appearance

Springer will be the third Astros player to start in the outfield, joining Berkman (2004) and Cedeno (1973).

Designated Hitter: Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

All-Star appearances: First appearance

Dickerson will be the fourth Rays player to start an All-Star Game. The previous three were David Price, Carl Crawford and Evan Longoria in 2010.

National League Starters

First Base: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

All-Star appearances: 2009

This will be Zimmerman's first All-Star start.

He will be the first Nationals/Expos player to start at first base since Al Oliver in 1983.

Second Base: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

All-Star appearances: 2014 and 2016

Eight different NL second baseman have started the All-Star Game in the past eight seasons. Before that,? Chase Utley started four straight.

Shortstop: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

All-Star appearances: First appearance

Cozart will be the first Reds player to start at shortstop since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin in 2000.

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

All-Star appearances: 2015 and 2016

Arenado will be the second Rockies third baseman to start an All-Star Game. Vinny Castilla started in 1995.

Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

All-Star appearances: 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016

This will be Posey's fourth start, giving him the franchise record for the most starts by a catcher.

Willie Mays (17), Barry Bonds (11), Orlando Cepeda (6), Johnny Mize (5), Will Clark (4), Mel Ott (4) and Willie McCovey (4) are the other Giants players with at least four All-Star Game starts.

Posey will be the first NL catcher to make three straight starts since Hall of Famer? Mike Piazza made six straight starts from 1994-99.

Outfielder: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

All-Star appearances: 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016

Earning his fourth All-Star start, Harper will take sole possession of the franchise record for most All-Star starts by an outfielder.

Outfielder: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

All-Star appearances: 2014

Blackmon will join Carlos Gonzalez, Matt Holliday, Larry Walker and Dante Bichette as the only Rockies to start in the outfield.

Outfielder: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

All-Star appearances: 2016

This will be Ozuna's second consecutive start in the outfield. He is the only Marlins player to start an All-Star Game in the outfield.