44-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon gets DFA by Braves

The Atlanta Braves have designated veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon for assignment, the team announced Thursday.

Colon, 44, an All-Star last season with the New York Mets, had been a disappointment this season, going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA.

He returned Wednesday after being on the disabled list since June 6 for a strained oblique and a stiff back. Colon gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings of a 7-4 loss to the Padres -- the third straight start in which he failed to reach the fifth inning.

"I felt good, I just feel like I've kind of hit a rough streak, to be honest, and it's tough to just snap out of it," Colon, who is from the Dominican Republic, said through a translator after the game. "The reality is that I've been getting hit hard and that's the truth and you can't dance around it."

Colon, who lost for the sixth time in his past eight starts, had surrendered at least five earned runs in seven of his 13 starts this season. He signed a $12.5 million deal with the Braves prior to the season.

A veteran of 19 major league seasons, Colon has a career record of 235-170 with a 4.02 ERA and 2,407 strikeouts. He broke into the majors with the Cleveland Indians in 1997. His win total ranks third among Latin American-born pitchers, trailing only Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez (245) and fellow Dominican Juan Marichal (243).

To fill the spot on the roster, the Braves called up left-handed pitcher Rex Brothers from Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.