Aaron Judge hits 496-foot HR, longest since tracking began

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit a home run Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles that traveled 496 feet, the longest distance a home run has traveled since ESPN began tracking home runs in 2009.

Judge's homer, his 20th of the season, was hit to left center in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Judge added his 21st homer in the seventh. He is the first Yankees player age 25 or younger to hit 20 home runs before the All-Star break since Roger Maris in 1960.

Giancarlo Stanton and Wladimir Balentien are the only players to hit a home run that traveled 490 or more feet since 2009.

Longest HR since ESPN started tracking:

Aaron Judge: 496 feet

Wladimir Balentien: 495

Giancarlo Stanton: 495

Giancarlo Stanton: 494

Giancarlo Stanton: 490