Adam Vinatieri to re-sign with Colts, set for 23rd NFL season

The? Indianapolis Colts?have agreed to a one-year contract with kicker Adam Vinatieri, who is returning for his 23rd NFL season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Vinatieri's deal is worth $3.625 million -- $1 million to sign and a $2.625 million base salary -- a source told Schefter.

Vinatieri will be the place-kicker on the 2018 Colts squad that will be led by new coach Frank Reich, who was still playing quarterback in the NFL when Vinatieri made his debut in 1996.

Vinatieri, 45, is only 58 points shy of passing Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544) for the top spot on the NFL's career scoring list. Vinatieri has scored at least 58 points in every season of his career except 2009, when he played in only six games.

Vinatieri has made 111 of 123 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) over the past four seasons. Two of those misses came in blizzardlike conditions in Buffalo last season. He missed out on $500,000 each of the past two seasons after failing to make 90 percent of his field goal attempts.

He has spent his entire career playing for the? New England Patriots and the Colts, winning three Super Bowl rings with New England and one with Indianapolis.

