Adorable 3-year-old baseball player runs bases in slow motion in hilarious video

He may not have a future in baseball, but he might have a bright future in comedy!

Lennox Salcedo, 3, was playing a baseball game in the Walnut Pony Baseball League in Walnut, California, when a coach told him to run home as fast as he can.

Leah Nunez

Young Lennox decided to have a little fun with the coach's call, running from third base to home plate as slowly as he possibly could. The crowd roared with laughter as Lennox moved in "slow motion" toward team mom Leah Nunez, who captured the moment on video.

At one point, Lennox's father, who was on the field coaching, attempts to usher Lennox across home plate faster, but Lennox brushes his dad off and continues his triumphant home run trot.

The video was posted to Twitter by Lennox's cousin and has since been retweeted over 92,000 times.

If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered pic.twitter.com/VpBBzIEtzf — ratby (@TabbyRodriguez) April 29, 2018

Congratulations, Lennox!