A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey ejected for fighting in Bengals-Jags game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were ejected just before halftime of Sunday's game at EverBank Field after getting into a brawl.

Ramsey and Green had been trash-talking throughout the first half, and things came to a head after a running play with less than 30 seconds to play. Green put his left arm on Ramsey's right shoulder after the play, and Ramsey responded by shoving Green to the ground.

Green jumped back up, grabbed Ramsey around the neck and threw him to the ground. Green punched Ramsey multiple times while they were both on the ground as players from both teams rushed to break up the fight. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was the first to reach the players and tried to pull Green off Ramsey. Almost every player from both teams ended up on the field in a pushing and shoving match that lasted for several minutes as officials tried to get things under control.

Wide receivers coach James Urban came out to escort Green off the field and into the locker room. As the Bengals came off the field, they were still barking at the Jaguars sideline as boos rained down.

This is the second time that Ramsey has been ejected for fighting in 24 career games. He was also ejected in last year's game against Oakland after he got into a post-play scuffle with Raiders receiver Johnny Holton.

Ramsey had covered Green exclusively throughout the first half and limited him to one catch for 6 yards. Green had 38 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns coming into the weekend.

Green is notoriously quiet and rarely shows emotion, making what happened on Sunday incredibly rare.

"That's who I am," Green said earlier this season. "I am here to play football. I am not here to get in an arguing match and fight on the field. No need. I need all the energy I can to go out and make plays."

However, it was clear from the start that Ramsey and Green were getting under each other's skin, as they were jawing back and forth during the entire first half.