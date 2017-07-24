Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State offer scholarships to 286-pound eighth-grader Jaheim Oatis

Some college football programs will make offers to middle school prospects to gain attention on a national level - but Jaheim Oatis is different.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 286 pounds, Oatis has turned heads at Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama camps this summer.

According to a tweet posted Friday by Oatis, the Rebels, Bulldogs and Crimson Tide already have made scholarship offers to?the soon-to-be eighth grader from Columbia, Miss.

Watching the video of Oatis running a self reported 4.7 forty-yard dash at Ole Miss camp, it's easy to see why the Rebels and Bulldogs have both offered following June camps.

Over the weekend, Oatis' very early recruitment went to another level following camp at Alabama receiving a "dreams came true" offer from Nick Saban.

Oatis is sure to capture the attention of football recruiting junkies for the next few years, similar to when now-Alabama freshman linebacker Dylan Moses burst onto the national scene in 2012 after being offered by LSU?prior to his eighth grade year.