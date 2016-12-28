Alabama's defense is putting major heat on history

Game

Power 5 quarterbacks vs. Alabama (% pressured snaps)

NCAA averages: 5.6% sacked, 17.7% duress/hit, 76.7% none

They're led by a versatile superstar

Jonathan Allen took home pretty much all the hardware a defensive lineman can get (SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Bednarik and Nagurski awards as best defensive player, unanimous All-American). On this play, watch Allen (93) easily discard All-Pac-12 tackle Chad Wheeler of USC (72) to make the stop:

Allen excels as a run-stopper (stops on 12.4 percent of run defense snaps, fourth nationally among 275 defensive linemen) and as a pass-rusher (created pressures on 9.7 percent of total snaps, third in the nation). Below is a breakdown of how and where he lined up -- expect plenty of Allen on the right side and inside the tackle.

Allen's 633 defensive snaps