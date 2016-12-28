45 sacks.
9 defensive touchdowns.
11.8 points allowed per game.
Alabama's defense
is putting major heat
on history.
A deep dive into Bama's remarkable D
The basic numbers for the Tide's defense are astounding: No. 1 in run defense, scoring defense and total defense, to just pick three categories. And upon closer inspection, as hard as it is to believe, we may be under-estimating the unit's dominance. That starts with the talent of the Alabama lineup. According to Pro Football Focus, six of the team's 11 primary starters this season graded in the High Quality or Elite range (85 or higher). Seven of them were ranked in the top 25 nationally at their positions. Here are the grades and rankings (Shaun Dion Hamilton, who will miss Saturday's game because of an injury, is included here because he played an important role in the unit's success):
Jonathan Allen
- Senior | DL | 6'3" | 264 lbs.
PFF player grade
Grade (pos. rank)
92.1 (2)
They stymie 1,000-yard rushers
Alabama faced 10 Power 5 programs this season. Five of those featured 1,000-yard rushers -- and that doesn't account for Leonard Fournette, who missed time with injuries. No Power 5 back mustered more than 56 yards rushing against the Tide's bruising defensive line. Here are the game-by-game performances of opposing RBs (not including bowl games), with the game vs. Alabama in red.
Power 5 running backs vs. Alabama
Game
They put major pressure on QBs
Among Power 5 opponents, the average opponent QBR against the Tide was a paltry 20. The reason: unrelenting pressure. Just ask Austin Allen of Arkansas, who was sacked on 13 percent of snaps by Alabama and was under duress or hit on another 52 percent of snaps -- both more than twice NCAA averages. Best of luck to Washington's Jake Browning in staying out of harm's way Saturday. He'll need it.
Power 5 quarterbacks vs. Alabama (% pressured snaps)
Max Browne, USC
Chad Kelly, Miss.
Stephen Johnson, Ken.
Austin Allen, Ark.
Joshua Dobbs, Tenn.
Trevor Knight, Texas A&M
Danny Etling, LSU
Nick Fitzgerald, Miss. St.
Jeremy Johnson, Auburn
Austin Appleby, Fla.
NCAA averages: 5.6% sacked, 17.7% duress/hit, 76.7% none
They're led by a versatile superstar
Jonathan Allen took home pretty much all the hardware a defensive lineman can get (SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Bednarik and Nagurski awards as best defensive player, unanimous All-American). On this play, watch Allen (93) easily discard All-Pac-12 tackle Chad Wheeler of USC (72) to make the stop:
Allen excels as a run-stopper (stops on 12.4 percent of run defense snaps, fourth nationally among 275 defensive linemen) and as a pass-rusher (created pressures on 9.7 percent of total snaps, third in the nation). Below is a breakdown of how and where he lined up -- expect plenty of Allen on the right side and inside the tackle.
Allen's 633 defensive snaps