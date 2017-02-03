Antonio Brown, Steelers eye deal before training camp, source says

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers and star receiver Antonio Brown are optimistic they can agree to a new?deal well before training camp, according to a source.

Asked this week on "The Dan Patrick Show" about the contract, Brown said both sides are "beginning to get it rolling" and that he wants to finish his career as a Steeler.

"That's my plan," said Brown, who will be 29 in July.

The Steelers are generally willing to negotiate with key players entering the final years of their contracts, but those negotiations can happen at various times. Brown has one year left on a six-year deal that pays him $4.71 million in 2017. Before the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Steelers restructured Brown's contract by moving up money from future years. These tactics earned Brown about $10 million in advance money.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is the league's highest-paid receiver at $15 million per year, with three others -- the Cowboys' Dez Bryant, the? Broncos' Demaryius Thomas and the Falcons' Julio Jones -- in the $14 million per year range on long-term deals.

Brown, the first player since Marvin Harrison to record four consecutive 100-catch seasons, made headlines for the wrong reasons last month, when he broadcast a Steelers postgame locker room scene on Facebook Live. The broadcast caught coach Mike Tomlin's profanity-laced message after a playoff win at? Kansas City.

Brown has remained apologetic for the judgment lapse. But his image appeared to take a hit, with some in the media calling for Brown to be traded.

Pittsburgh Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey came out in Brown's defense this week on Instagram.

"Can't hold my tongue anymore tired of all the hate, bulls--- stories!!" Pouncey posted. "AB is a team player loved by all his teammates especially ME! You against him you against me!"