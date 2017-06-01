Argentine golfing legend Roberto De Vicenzo dies at age 94

Roberto De Vicenzo, who infamously signed an incorrect scorecard at the 1968 Masters, denying him a spot in a playoff, died Thursday in his native Argentina, the PGA Tour confirmed.

De Vicenzo, 94, was the second-oldest living major champion and the winner of more than 230 professional tournaments, a majority of them in Argentina.

His biggest win came at the 1967 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he won by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus. He had eight PGA Tour victories and nine on the European Tour.

De Vicenzo was more known, however, for the scorecard error that occurred the following year at the Masters. During the final round, De Vicenzo made a birdie 3 at the par-4 17th hole and finished tied with Bob Goalby.

But Tommy Aaron, who was playing with De Vicenzo and keeping his scorecard, mistakenly wrote down a "4'' on the hole. De Vicenzo did not catch the error and signed the scorecard, meaning under the Rules of Golf he had to take that score.

Goalby was the one-shot winner after an 18-hole playoff the following day.

"What a stupid I am," was De Vicenzo's disconsolate quote in the aftermath.

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1989, De Vicenzo also enjoyed success on what is now the PGA Tour Champions, winning the 1980 U.S Senior Open. He also won the 1974 PGA Seniors Championship.

The Argentine Golf Association, which is part of the PGA Tour Latino America, has requested that the flags be flown at half-staff at this week's tour's stop in Quito, Ecuador.