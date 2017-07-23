Astros 3B Colin Moran suffers facial fracture from foul ball, on DL

Houston Astros third baseman Colin Moran?is on the 10-day disabled list after he suffered a facial fracture during Saturday's game, the team announced Sunday.

Moran left the? 8-4 win over Baltimore?in the sixth inning, when he fouled an inside pitch from Orioles reliever Darren O'Day straight up and into the area near his left eye.

The 24-year-old rookie went down to the ground and grabbed his face, which had started to bleed. After a lengthy time down on the field with athletic trainers, including a brief moment when he attempted to stand up but couldn't, he was carted off the field.

Moran was taken to a Baltimore hospital and remained there Sunday to receive treatment for the injury. The overnight stay enabled him to shake some of the nausea, but he remained in pain.

"Obviously he's not feeling very well. He's stable," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday, adding that the fracture is in the left cheek area.

Moran's eye, initially a concern, is fine, Hinch said.

Hinch said Moran will stay in a Baltimore hospital "for the foreseeable future until they decide what is next."

Moran was playing in his second game of the season after being called up Tuesday following an injury to All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.?Playing his first game of the season Friday night, Moran hit his first big league home run and his first triple.

"He was certainly trying to make his way into a little bit more playing time," Hinch said. "Obviously this is setback for him."

Hinch said Moran is expected to make a full recovery, though there is no timetable for his return.

Infielder Tyler White was called up from Triple-A Fresno to take Moran's spot on the roster.

White hit .299 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 69 RBIs in 91 games with Fresno. He made the Astros' Opening Day roster in 2016, but this will be his first action this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?