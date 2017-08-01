Astros place relievers Tony Sipp, Michael Feliz on 10-day DL

The Houston Astros placed relievers Tony Sipp and Michael Feliz on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Tuesday.

Sipp, who is dealing with right calf soreness, has a 6.47 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 38 appearances this season.

Feliz is 4-2 with 65 strikeouts and a 5.04 ERA on the season. He has been bothered by right shoulder discomfort. ?

The Astros added newly acquired left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano to the active roster, and right-handed pitcher Jordan Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A.