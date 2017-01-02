Auburn QB Sean White out of Sugar Bowl with forearm injury

NEW ORLEANS -- Auburn quarterback Sean White is out for the rest of Monday's Allstate Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma after suffering a right forearm injury.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn told ESPN sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung at halftime that he was not sure whether White's arm was broken but confirmed he was out for the game. Auburn 247Sports affiliate Auburn Undercover reported that White's father said the arm was indeed broken.

White appeared to suffer the injury on a run near the Oklahoma goal line on Auburn's first possession after taking a hard hit from Sooners linebacker Jordan Evans. White came up short of the end zone on that run, but the Tigers scored the game's first touchdown on a 3-yard Chandler Cox run on the next play.

White later returned to the sidelines with his arm in a sling.

White was 4-for-10 for 35 yards and had run three times for 15 yards when he left the game. White handled the offense on Auburn's first four possessions before being replaced by John Franklin III on its final drive of the first half.

The Sooners led 14-13 at intermission.